Wannabe Astronaut Frog Photobombs NASA Rocket Launch

With one strange and fateful leap for frogkind, an amphibian that managed to photobomb a NASA rocket launch is now making the rounds online in a picture that may or may not have captured the poor frog‘s last moments on this earth. The LADEE (Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer) swept the hopeful astronaut frog up in a cloud of dust and smoke raised by its rockets as it took off from a launch pad in Virginia on September 6th. The frog‘s fate is unknown.
Source: NASA
What do you think happened to the frog?
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us