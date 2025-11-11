Wannabe Astronaut Frog Photobombs NASA Rocket Launch

by

With one strange and fateful leap for frogkind, an amphibian that managed to photobomb a NASA rocket launch is now making the rounds online in a picture that may or may not have captured the poor frog‘s last moments on this earth. The LADEE (Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer) swept the hopeful astronaut frog up in a cloud of dust and smoke raised by its rockets as it took off from a launch pad in Virginia on September 6th. The frog‘s fate is unknown.

Source: NASA

Wannabe Astronaut Frog Photobombs NASA Rocket Launch
Wannabe Astronaut Frog Photobombs NASA Rocket Launch

What do you think happened to the frog?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Five Dumbest Game of Thrones Deaths
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2019
41 Hilariously Bad Lies Students Put On College Applications Just To Get In, But Still Failed
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
3 Ways to Watch the Emmy Awards without Having Cable
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2016
85 Times People Were Way Too Confident When They Were In Fact Embarrassingly Wrong
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
What Happened to Zuko’s Mom: Exploring the Mystery in ‘Avatar’
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2024
The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.