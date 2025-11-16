Answer These ‘Friends’ Trivia Questions And Claim Your Expert Status

#1
What was the name of Ross’ pet monkey?
#2
According to Monica, a woman has how many erogenous zones?
#3
Chandler and Ross helped Joey practice for what game show audition?
#4
What is the name of Ross and Monica’s maternal grandmother?
#5
What is the name of Phoebe’s alter ego?
#6
What are the names of Ross and Monica’s parents?
#7
Rachel goes on Ross’ honeymoon by herself where?
#8
How many sisters does Joey have?
#9
Which character famously said, “PIVOT?”
#10
Who was (accidentally) Monica’s first kiss?
#11
Who is Santa’s friend that Ross invents to teach Ben about Hanukkah?
#12
The Geller Cup was a trophy for which sport?
#13
How many seasons of “Friends” are there?
Image source: imdb.com
#14
What is the name of Joey’s stuffed penguin?
#15
What holiday does Chandler hate?
#16
What was the name of Ross and Monica’s dog when they were kids?
#17
Which Friend entered a Vanilla Ice lookalike contest and won?
#18
Who did Monica forget to invite to Rachel’s baby shower?
#19
Which of Monica’s boyfriends wanted to become the Ultimate Fighting Champion?
#20
Monica and Chandler first got together where?
#21
Who were on “a break”?
#22
How many total episodes does Gunther appear in?
Image source: imdb.com
#23
Brad Pitt and David Schwimmer’s characters cofounded what club in high school?
#24
Who was Joey’s imaginary childhood friend?
#25
What was the profession of Joey’s imaginary friend?
#26
What does Rachel guess Chandler’s job is?
#27
Who is Joey’s agent?
#28
Who mistakingly threw a woman’s wooden leg into a fire?
#29
What does Phoebe legally change her name to after her wedding?
#30
Joey doesn’t share what?
#31
What is the name of Chandler’s father’s Las Vegas all-male burlesque?
#32
Phoebe attempts to teach Joey what language?
#33
How many roses did Ross send Emily?
#34
What are the names of the triplets Phoebe gives birth to?
#35
What is the first wedding gift Monica opens?
#36
What ingredient did Rachel mistakingly put in her Thanksgiving trifle?
#37
What is the name of Joey’s barcalounger?
#38
Who is the youngest “Friend”?
#39
Phoebe’s grandmother said she got her cookie recipe from her grandmother named?
#40
Who is older Ross or Monica?
#41
How old was Chandler when he first touched a girl’s breast?
#42
Which Friend had his/her identity stolen?
#43
What kind of plastic surgery did Rachel have?
#44
Who was called Sir Limps-a-Lot after losing a toe?
#45
Who gave birth to Chandler and Monica’s twins?
#46
Ross was jealous of who at Rachel’s job?
#47
Who sings the “Friends” theme song “I’ll Be There for You”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#48
What character does Reese Witherspoon portray on “Friends”?
Image source: imdb.com
#49
Which character does Cole Sprouse play on “Friends”?
Image source: imdb.com
#50
Which actor plays Gunther?
Image source: imdb.com
#51
Joey played Dr. Drake Ramoray on which soap opera show?
#52
How many times did Ross get divorced?
#53
In an effort to get over Richard, Monica started making what?
#54
What was the name of Chandler’s roommate prior to Joey?
#55
Who is the first “Friend” to speak on the show?
#56
In 2002, what Emmy did the show win?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#57
What award did Bruce Willis earn for his appearance on “Friends” as Paul Stevens?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#58
What store does Phoebe hate?
#59
Rachel got a job with which company in Paris?
#60
What was the occupation of Rachel’s fiancé Barry Farber?
#61
Who was the maid of honor at Monica’s wedding?
#62
Phoebe’s scientist boyfriend David worked in what city?
#63
Monica dated an ophthalmologist named?
#64
Which Sprouse brother played Ross’ son Ben?
#65
True or false, Rachel kissed all of her Friends (male and female) on the show?
#66
What is Chandler Bing’s middle name?
#67
Who pees on Monica after she is stung by a jellyfish?
#68
What is the name of Phoebe’s twin sister?
#69
Ross says whose name at the altar in London?
#70
Monica categorizes her towels into how many categories?
#71
Joey and Chandler’s TV guide is addressed to who?
#72
What song makes Ross and Rachel’s daughter Emma laugh for the first time?
#73
Phoebe is a surrogate for who?
#74
What do Monica and Chandler name their twins?
#75
Ross’ first wife Carol leaves him for who? Answer: Susan Bunch.
#76
Who was married to a supposedly gay Canadian ice dancer named Duncan?
#77
What are the names of Rachel’s sisters?
#78
Phoebe finds what in her soda can?
#79
What actor played Phoebe’s husband Mike Hannigan?
#80
What year did “Friends” first premiere?
Image source: imdb.com
#81
What was the name of the game Chandler made up to give Joey money?
#82
What fruit is Ross allergic to?
#83
What was the name of Ross and Rachel’s male nanny?
#84
Who said, “See, he’s her lobster!”
#85
What city is “Friends” set in?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#86
Rachel’s sister Amy decides she wants to become what after babysitting Emma?
#87
Who dated a college student named Elizabeth Stevens?
#88
Phoebe created a three-dimensional picture of a woman named?
#89
Who was the last Friend to find out about Monica and Chandler’s relationship?
#90
Chandler and Joey both dated an actress named?
#91
Who had a pony and a boat at age 15?
#92
Phoebe said something was wrong with the right or the left phalange of Rachel’s plane?
#93
Joey’s stalker Erika Ford was played by which actress?
Image source: imdb.com
#94
What was the name of the lipstick brand for men that Joey starred in a Japanese commercial for?
#95
The handcuffs that were found in Rachel’s former room belonged to who?
#96
What does Chandler call the Paris of Oklahoma?
#97
Which Friend had a traumatic swing incident at age 4?
#98
Which Friend didn’t go to London for Ross’ wedding?
#99
What kind of bed did the Mattress King deliver to Monica?
#100
What is Chandler’s surname?
#101
What is Joey’s favorite food?
#102
Who stole all the insoles out of Chandler’s shoes?
#103
Joey was cast as the butt double for which actor?
Image source: imdb.com
#104
What year did the series finale of “Friends” air?
Image source: imdb.com
#105
What is the name of Rachel and Monica’s building superintendent?
#106
Whose idea was it to get married in Vegas, Rachel or Ross’?
#107
What was the name of Rachel’s hairless cat?
#108
Chandler and Rachel ate cheesecake off the floor from what bakery?
#109
Which Friend once mugged Ross?
#110
What was the name of the hot girl from the Xerox place?
#111
On what network did “Friends” air?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#112
Which actor plays the stripper who’s hired for Pheobe’s bachelorette party?
Image source: imdb.com
#113
Which celebrity plays Parker, Phoebe’s enthusiastic friend?
Image source: imdb.com
#114
In which episode does Winona Ryder make an appearance?
Image source: imdb.com
#115
What character did Adam Goldberg play in Season 2 of “Friends”?
Image source: imdb.com
#116
Which member of the British royal family appeared on “Friends”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#117
Which of Joey’s sisters did Chandler fool around with?
#118
What was Monica’s nickname when she was a field hockey goalie?
#119
What was the name of Chandler and Ross’ college band?
#120
What form of self-defense does Ross try to teach Rachel and Phoebe?
#121
What caused the fire at Rachel and Phoebe’s apartment?
#122
What color is Monica’s apartment?
#123
How many pages was Rachel’s letter to Ross?
#124
Joey’s Cabbage Patch Kid is named what?
#125
Who came on to who in “The One With The Videotape”?
#126
What was Joey’s nickname when he was working at Alessandro’s?
#127
Ross worked as a professor at what school?
#128
True or false, Monica ate macaroni off a jewelry box she made.
#129
Phoebe thought “Kenny the Copy Guy” was who?
#130
What did Monica want from Phoebe as an engagement present?
#131
Chandler told Janice he was moving where to avoid seeing her again?
#132
Who introduced Phoebe and Mike?
#133
Who gave Phoebe away at her wedding?
#134
What food caused Ross to get sick on Space Mountain?
#135
What is actually Rachel’s favorite movie?
#136
Emma’s first birthday cake was supposed to be shaped like what?
#137
Ross created a comic book called what?
#138
What is Monica’s biggest pet peeve?
#139
Joey doesn’t read which book without making sure there is plenty of room in the freezer?
#140
Who gave Rachel and Ross the name “Emma” for their daughter?
#141
What is Joey’s pin number?
#142
What was the last state that Ross couldn’t remember?
#143
What was the name of Monica’s imaginary boyfriend?
#144
Which balloon got away during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Season 1?
#145
What did Rachel get a tattoo of?
#146
What is the name of the character Aisha Tyler portrays on “Friends”?
Image source: imdb.com
#147
Which character does Helen Hunt play in the episode “Mad About You”?
Image source: imdb.com
#148
In which episode does Gunther first appear?
Image source: imdb.com
#149
What is Gunther’s job?
#150
Chick Jr. and Duck Jr. got stuck in what?
#151
Who was Rachel’s prom date?
#152
What is Rachel’s favorite flower?
#153
What was Rachel’s bra size?
#154
What word did Rachel misspell on her resume?
#155
Ross, Susan and Phoebe got stuck where before Ben’s birth?
#156
Ross and Rachel’s daughter Emma would have turned 18 what year?
#157
Monica, Ross and Rachel attended what high school?
#158
What was the name of Monica’s senior prom date?
#159
What “People’s Choice Award” did “Friends: The Reunion” win?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#160
Which celebrity appearances were cut from the special and instead used as bonus clips?
Image source: imdb.com
#161
What year did “Friends: The Reunion” come out?
Image source: imdb.com
#162
In 2000, which actor won the “Funniest Supporting Female Performer in a Television Series”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#163
How many Primetime Emmy Awards does the show have?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#164
Who created the show “Friends”?
Image source: imdb.com
#165
What episode does Julia Roberts make an appearance in?
Image source: imdb.com
#166
What is the name of the director Jeff Goldblum plays in Season 9?
Image source: imdb.com
#167
Who does Gabrielle Union play on “Friends”?
Image source: imdb.com
#168
Helena Handbasket is the parent of which main character?
Image source: imdb.com
#169
Which character performs as a drag queen?
#170
In the episode “The One Where Everybody Finds Out,” whose apartment did Ross get?
Image source: imdb.com
#171
In which season is it revealed that Gunther has a crush on Rachel?
Image source: imdb.com
#172
What is Richard’s daughter’s name?
#173
Ross and Rachel’s wedding dinner was held where in Vegas?
#174
Rachel was in which sorority?
#175
Where did Ross and Rachel have their first date?
#176
Monica worked as a waitress at what diner?
#177
Ross and Carol were busted having s*x on which Disney ride?
#178
Monica could not tell time until what age?
#179
Who hosted “Friends: The Reunion”?
Image source: imdb.com
#180
In what year did Friends earn the “People’s Choice Award for Favorite New Television Comedy Series”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
Follow Us