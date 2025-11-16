Answer These ‘Friends’ Trivia Questions And Claim Your Expert Status

#1

What was the name of Ross’ pet monkey? 

#2

According to Monica, a woman has how many erogenous zones? 

#3

Chandler and Ross helped Joey practice for what game show audition? 

#4

What is the name of Ross and Monica’s maternal grandmother? 

#5

What is the name of Phoebe’s alter ego? 

#6

What are the names of Ross and Monica’s parents? 

#7

Rachel goes on Ross’ honeymoon by herself where? 

#8

How many sisters does Joey have? 

#9

Which character famously said, “PIVOT?” 

#10

Who was (accidentally) Monica’s first kiss? 

#11

Who is Santa’s friend that Ross invents to teach Ben about Hanukkah? 

#12

The Geller Cup was a trophy for which sport?

#13

How many seasons of “Friends” are there? 

Image source: imdb.com

#14

What is the name of Joey’s stuffed penguin? 

#15

What holiday does Chandler hate? 

#16

What was the name of Ross and Monica’s dog when they were kids? 

#17

Which Friend entered a Vanilla Ice lookalike contest and won? 

#18

Who did Monica forget to invite to Rachel’s baby shower? 

#19

Which of Monica’s boyfriends wanted to become the Ultimate Fighting Champion? 

#20

Monica and Chandler first got together where?

#21

Who were on “a break”? 

#22

How many total episodes does Gunther appear in?

Image source: imdb.com

#23

Brad Pitt and David Schwimmer’s characters cofounded what club in high school? 

#24

Who was Joey’s imaginary childhood friend? 

#25

What was the profession of Joey’s imaginary friend? 

#26

What does Rachel guess Chandler’s job is? 

#27

Who is Joey’s agent? 

#28

Who mistakingly threw a woman’s wooden leg into a fire? 

#29

What does Phoebe legally change her name to after her wedding? 

#30

Joey doesn’t share what? 

#31

What is the name of Chandler’s father’s Las Vegas all-male burlesque? 

#32

Phoebe attempts to teach Joey what language? 

#33

How many roses did Ross send Emily? 

#34

What are the names of the triplets Phoebe gives birth to? 

#35

What is the first wedding gift Monica opens? 

#36

What ingredient did Rachel mistakingly put in her Thanksgiving trifle? 

#37

What is the name of Joey’s barcalounger? 

#38

Who is the youngest “Friend”? 

#39

Phoebe’s grandmother said she got her cookie recipe from her grandmother named? 

#40

Who is older Ross or Monica? 

#41

How old was Chandler when he first touched a girl’s breast? 

#42

Which Friend had his/her identity stolen? 

#43

What kind of plastic surgery did Rachel have? 

#44

Who was called Sir Limps-a-Lot after losing a toe? 

#45

Who gave birth to Chandler and Monica’s twins? 

#46

Ross was jealous of who at Rachel’s job? 

#47

Who sings the “Friends” theme song “I’ll Be There for You”? 

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#48

What character does Reese Witherspoon portray on “Friends”? 

Image source: imdb.com

#49

Which character does Cole Sprouse play on “Friends”? 

Image source: imdb.com

#50

Which actor plays Gunther? 

Image source: imdb.com

#51

Joey played Dr. Drake Ramoray on which soap opera show? 

#52

How many times did Ross get divorced? 

#53

In an effort to get over Richard, Monica started making what? 

#54

What was the name of Chandler’s roommate prior to Joey? 

#55

Who is the first “Friend” to speak on the show? 

#56

In 2002, what Emmy did the show win? 

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#57

What award did Bruce Willis earn for his appearance on “Friends” as Paul Stevens? 

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#58

What store does Phoebe hate? 

#59

Rachel got a job with which company in Paris? 

#60

What was the occupation of Rachel’s fiancé Barry Farber? 

#61

Who was the maid of honor at Monica’s wedding? 

#62

Phoebe’s scientist boyfriend David worked in what city? 

#63

Monica dated an ophthalmologist named?

#64

Which Sprouse brother played Ross’ son Ben? 

#65

True or false, Rachel kissed all of her Friends (male and female) on the show?

#66

What is Chandler Bing’s middle name? 

#67

Who pees on Monica after she is stung by a jellyfish? 

#68

What is the name of Phoebe’s twin sister? 

#69

Ross says whose name at the altar in London? 

#70

Monica categorizes her towels into how many categories? 

#71

Joey and Chandler’s TV guide is addressed to who? 

#72

What song makes Ross and Rachel’s daughter Emma laugh for the first time? 

#73

Phoebe is a surrogate for who? 

#74

What do Monica and Chandler name their twins? 

#75

Ross’ first wife Carol leaves him for who? Answer: Susan Bunch.

#76

Who was married to a supposedly gay Canadian ice dancer named Duncan? 

#77

What are the names of Rachel’s sisters? 

#78

Phoebe finds what in her soda can? 

#79

What actor played Phoebe’s husband Mike Hannigan? 

#80

What year did “Friends” first premiere? 

Image source: imdb.com

#81

What was the name of the game Chandler made up to give Joey money? 

#82

What fruit is Ross allergic to?

#83

What was the name of Ross and Rachel’s male nanny? 

#84

Who said, “See, he’s her lobster!” 

#85

What city is “Friends” set in? 

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#86

Rachel’s sister Amy decides she wants to become what after babysitting Emma? 

#87

Who dated a college student named Elizabeth Stevens? 

#88

Phoebe created a three-dimensional picture of a woman named? 

#89

Who was the last Friend to find out about Monica and Chandler’s relationship? 

#90

Chandler and Joey both dated an actress named? 

#91

Who had a pony and a boat at age 15? 

#92

Phoebe said something was wrong with the right or the left phalange of Rachel’s plane? 

#93

Joey’s stalker Erika Ford was played by which actress? 

Image source: imdb.com

#94

What was the name of the lipstick brand for men that Joey starred in a Japanese commercial for?

#95

The handcuffs that were found in Rachel’s former room belonged to who? 

#96

What does Chandler call the Paris of Oklahoma? 

#97

Which Friend had a traumatic swing incident at age 4? 

#98

Which Friend didn’t go to London for Ross’ wedding? 

#99

What kind of bed did the Mattress King deliver to Monica? 

#100

What is Chandler’s surname? 

#101

What is Joey’s favorite food? 

#102

Who stole all the insoles out of Chandler’s shoes? 

#103

Joey was cast as the butt double for which actor? 

Image source: imdb.com

#104

What year did the series finale of “Friends” air? 

Image source: imdb.com

#105

What is the name of Rachel and Monica’s building superintendent? 

#106

Whose idea was it to get married in Vegas, Rachel or Ross’? 

#107

What was the name of Rachel’s hairless cat? 

#108

Chandler and Rachel ate cheesecake off the floor from what bakery? 

#109

Which Friend once mugged Ross? 

#110

What was the name of the hot girl from the Xerox place? 

#111

On what network did “Friends” air? 

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#112

Which actor plays the stripper who’s hired for Pheobe’s bachelorette party? 

Image source: imdb.com

#113

Which celebrity plays Parker, Phoebe’s enthusiastic friend? 

Image source: imdb.com

#114

In which episode does Winona Ryder make an appearance? 

Image source: imdb.com

#115

What character did Adam Goldberg play in Season 2 of “Friends”? 

Image source: imdb.com

#116

Which member of the British royal family appeared on “Friends”? 

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#117

Which of Joey’s sisters did Chandler fool around with? 

#118

What was Monica’s nickname when she was a field hockey goalie? 

#119

What was the name of Chandler and Ross’ college band? 

#120

What form of self-defense does Ross try to teach Rachel and Phoebe? 

#121

What caused the fire at Rachel and Phoebe’s apartment? 

#122

What color is Monica’s apartment? 

#123

How many pages was Rachel’s letter to Ross? 

#124

Joey’s Cabbage Patch Kid is named what? 

#125

Who came on to who in “The One With The Videotape”? 

#126

What was Joey’s nickname when he was working at Alessandro’s? 

#127

Ross worked as a professor at what school? 

#128

True or false, Monica ate macaroni off a jewelry box she made. 

#129

Phoebe thought “Kenny the Copy Guy” was who?

#130

What did Monica want from Phoebe as an engagement present? 

#131

Chandler told Janice he was moving where to avoid seeing her again? 

#132

Who introduced Phoebe and Mike? 

#133

Who gave Phoebe away at her wedding? 

#134

What food caused Ross to get sick on Space Mountain? 

#135

What is actually Rachel’s favorite movie? 

#136

Emma’s first birthday cake was supposed to be shaped like what? 

#137

Ross created a comic book called what? 

#138

What is Monica’s biggest pet peeve? 

#139

Joey doesn’t read which book without making sure there is plenty of room in the freezer? 

#140

Who gave Rachel and Ross the name “Emma” for their daughter? 

#141

What is Joey’s pin number? 

#142

What was the last state that Ross couldn’t remember?

#143

What was the name of Monica’s imaginary boyfriend? 

#144

Which balloon got away during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Season 1? 

#145

What did Rachel get a tattoo of? 

#146

What is the name of the character Aisha Tyler portrays on “Friends”? 

Image source: imdb.com

#147

Which character does Helen Hunt play in the episode “Mad About You”? 

Image source: imdb.com

#148

In which episode does Gunther first appear? 

Image source: imdb.com

#149

What is Gunther’s job? 

#150

Chick Jr. and Duck Jr. got stuck in what? 

#151

Who was Rachel’s prom date? 

#152

What is Rachel’s favorite flower? 

#153

What was Rachel’s bra size? 

#154

What word did Rachel misspell on her resume? 

#155

Ross, Susan and Phoebe got stuck where before Ben’s birth? 

#156

Ross and Rachel’s daughter Emma would have turned 18 what year? 

#157

Monica, Ross and Rachel attended what high school? 

#158

What was the name of Monica’s senior prom date? 

#159

What “People’s Choice Award” did “Friends: The Reunion” win? 

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#160

Which celebrity appearances were cut from the special and instead used as bonus clips? 

Image source: imdb.com

#161

What year did “Friends: The Reunion” come out?

Image source: imdb.com

#162

In 2000, which actor won the “Funniest Supporting Female Performer in a Television Series”? 

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#163

How many Primetime Emmy Awards does the show have? 

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#164

Who created the show “Friends”? 

Image source: imdb.com

#165

What episode does Julia Roberts make an appearance in? 

Image source: imdb.com

#166

What is the name of the director Jeff Goldblum plays in Season 9? 

Image source: imdb.com

#167

Who does Gabrielle Union play on “Friends”? 

Image source: imdb.com

#168

Helena Handbasket is the parent of which main character? 

Image source: imdb.com

#169

Which character performs as a drag queen? 

#170

In the episode “The One Where Everybody Finds Out,” whose apartment did Ross get? 

Image source: imdb.com

#171

In which season is it revealed that Gunther has a crush on Rachel? 

Image source: imdb.com

#172

What is Richard’s daughter’s name? 

#173

Ross and Rachel’s wedding dinner was held where in Vegas? 

#174

Rachel was in which sorority? 

#175

Where did Ross and Rachel have their first date? 

#176

Monica worked as a waitress at what diner?

#177

Ross and Carol were busted having s*x on which Disney ride? 

#178

Monica could not tell time until what age?

#179

Who hosted “Friends: The Reunion”? 

Image source: imdb.com

#180

In what year did Friends earn the “People’s Choice Award for Favorite New Television Comedy Series”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

