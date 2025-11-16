50 Wholesome Animal Pics To Give You Some Serious Animal Therapy (New Pics)

These are tough times we live in, and we know how hard you’ve been working and studying recently, dear Pandas. So we had a little chat and decided to reward you for being so awesome by sharing some of the most heartwarming and wholesome animal photos from around the internet with you. So take a break, relax, and enjoy these uplifting pics, collected by our team here at Bored Panda.

From photos of cats and dogs being so adorable you’ll melt in your seats to more exotic animals with so much love in their eyes it’s restored all of our faith in, well, pretty much everything, there’s a bit of everything for everyone. So scroll down for a concentrated dose of cuteness, upvote the photos that you enjoyed the most, and make sure to send this list to anyone who you think could use a smile today.

Oh, and in case you want to feel extra good about yourselves, Pandas, we’ve got another article about uplifting animal photos right over here. Check it out when you’ve enjoyed the company of all the pets featured below. And, yes, they do enjoy head pats.

The PDSA, the United Kingdom’s leading veterinary charity, answered Bored Panda’s questions about how pets help reduce stress and anxiety, how to comfort frightened pets, as well as how we can tell if our cats and dogs genuinely care about us. You’ll find our full interview with PDSA Vet Nurse Shauna Spooner below. Make sure you don’t miss her advice!

Warning: you might feel so good that you might adopt half the animals from your local shelter. You’ve been warned!

#1 I Seriously Cannot Even. Today’s Daycare Photo Of My Girl Who Is Absolutely Smitten With George, The Great Dane

The face says it all. Yes, love does funny things to a girl

Image source: Tracey Kerschner Stahl

#2 Today Our Cat Gave Birth To 4 Kittens, And Her Blissful Exhausted Face While Hugging Her Baby Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things I’ve Seen

Image source: pajser92

#3 The Cat That Guided Me Down The Mountain When I Got Lost In Gimmelwald, Switzerland

Image source: sc4s2cg

#4 Zorro And Bandit Are Ready To Fight Crime

Image source: vladgrinch

#5 This Is The Only Acceptable Item That Can Poke Through Between My Seats

Image source: bunnnnnnnyx

#6 Our Lady Was Pretty Calm While Hiding In Bomb Shelter In Kyiv Last Night

Image source: kkeine_tor

#7 Family

Image source: beautifulflower2

#8 Dennis The Dieting Dog Lost 79% Of His Body Weight With Healthy Habits

Image source: boredpanda.com

#9 This Is Tilly 4 Months Ago vs. Today. She’ll Be Well-Fed And Taking It Easy From Now On

Image source: h-h-c

#10 Sleeping Fox

Image source: sarareneeryan

#11 Darwin Does A Very Good Job Finding Drugs And Posing For Pictures

Image source: Alfajorero

#12 My Parents Found A Kitten And Our Rottweiler Found A New Friend To Look After

Image source: Mustangrapidred

#13 The Joy Of A Morning In The Country

Image source: Visitor center Pecka

#14 This Is Humphrey, Our Foster Boy Who Failed His Sheepdog Training Because He Just Wanted To Be Friends With The Sheep

Image source: viesch

#15 When My Daughter’s Rat, “Wasabi Bobby”, Is Nervous Or In A New Situation, He Holds Her Hand For Comfort

Image source: atodaso

#16 The Perfect Description Of The Treasure At The End Of The Rainbow

Image source: AmiDogs Playa

#17 The Gang Is Eagerly Awaiting Dinnertime

Image source: 9999monkeys

#18 This Is Chico. He Managed To Get Lost So He Went To The Police To Report Himself Missing, He Was Safely Returned To The Owners And Is Safe At Home

Image source: Support Our Permian Basin Police Officers

#19 Cat Refuses To Leave The Side Of His Grandpa Who’s Fighting Cancer

Image source: Kelly Nugent

#20 After A 10-Day Fight With Parvo. Cinnamon Is Home

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Reunited Brothers

Image source: Beavs

#22 She Loves Her Cake

Image source: aznbbgoth

#23 Photo Showing The Sweet Boy Consoling Dad After A Hard Day At Work

Image source: MotherOfCatsAndAKid

#24 My One-Eyed Beauty

Image source: kallionkuningatar

#25 I Sold A Rug To Someone On Marketplace And They Just Sent Me This Picture With The Message “Little Man Is Chuffed”

Image source: lucindalvngstn

#26 This Is The Only Toy He Doesn’t Rip To Shreds

Image source: jem_

#27 This Weirdo Yells Until I Let Her Join Me In The Bathtub

Image source: aquickcupofcoffee

#28 Best Friends Forever

Image source: NelsonBeulah

#29 We Gave Our Bearded Dragon A Toy Lizard, Now He’s Attached And Won’t Leave Its Side Ever. This Is How He Sleeps Every Day

Image source: Vininnarella

#30 Co-Parenting At Its Finest! 2-Week-Old Jelly Beans, 6-Week-Old Toddlers, And 2 Mamas Who Love And Feed Whichever Kitten Is Closest

Image source: Lindseyh911

#31 Camping With Golden Retrievers

Image source: vinkulelu

#32 Been Caring For My Dad Who Has Terminal Cancer For 3 Months Now And This Guy Has Never Left His Side

Image source: joefraley

#33 My Chickens Greeting Me When I Come Home From Work

Image source: eagledragonblood

#34 My Senior Cat Won’t Let Me Sleep Unless I Spoon Him Every Night

Image source: Big_Lmaoski

#35 Favorite Pic Of Strider (Dog) And Smulder (Cat) Taken The Day My Daughter Came Home

Image source: tatertat2

#36 Here’s Marceline

Image source: honeywoodxing

#37 This Little Lady Is Very Proud Of Herself For Hopping On The Hay Bale… Only 3 Days Old Too

Image source: Atwood781

#38 Meet The Future Guide Dogs: Purdee, Poppy, Pippa, Phoebe, Lola, Percy, Pilot, Cooper, Pluto, Polo And Their Proud Mum Vicky

Image source: cjt1991

#39 Snuggled With His Plushie

Image source: hedgehog_azuki

#40 Two Deers One Kitten

Image source: Sauvons Bambi Belgique

#41 Best Friends Overnight

Image source: Mlrz1015rz

#42 This Little One Often Sits On A Chair Staring Inside The Back Door At Me. Today I Went Outside To Find Out It Just Loves Me

Image source: Birds_Are_Fake0

#43 Wife Got A New Dog I Was Adamant I Didn’t Want Another. So Trying To Avoid Him And This Is How He Greets Me

Image source: notcabbagesoup

#44 Someone Told Me You Might Like Him

Image source: fuKpolitness

#45 When You Don’t Know What You’re Doing But You Want To Help

Image source: Lotus_Stalker

#46 My Big Dog And Tiny Foster Kitten Adore Each Other

Image source: Marceline_A

#47 When Nervous She Usually Puts A Paw On My Foot For Support. Here She Was Formally Introduced To Someone New

Image source: Substantial_Date_38

#48 Dog Mum Adopted A Deer Pup

Image source: fatadelatara

#49 Things That Cats Do

Image source: blaisinsquad

#50 Where Are They Going?

Image source: Vegetable-Ad-9389

