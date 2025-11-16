50 Wholesome Animal Pics To Give You Some Serious Animal Therapy (New Pics)

These are tough times we live in, and we know how hard you’ve been working and studying recently, dear Pandas. So we had a little chat and decided to reward you for being so awesome by sharing some of the most heartwarming and wholesome animal photos from around the internet with you. So take a break, relax, and enjoy these uplifting pics, collected by our team here at Bored Panda.
From photos of cats and dogs being so adorable you’ll melt in your seats to more exotic animals with so much love in their eyes it’s restored all of our faith in, well, pretty much everything, there’s a bit of everything for everyone. So scroll down for a concentrated dose of cuteness, upvote the photos that you enjoyed the most, and make sure to send this list to anyone who you think could use a smile today.
Oh, and in case you want to feel extra good about yourselves, Pandas, we’ve got another article about uplifting animal photos right over here. Check it out when you’ve enjoyed the company of all the pets featured below. And, yes, they do enjoy head pats.
The PDSA, the United Kingdom’s leading veterinary charity, answered Bored Panda’s questions about how pets help reduce stress and anxiety, how to comfort frightened pets, as well as how we can tell if our cats and dogs genuinely care about us. You’ll find our full interview with PDSA Vet Nurse Shauna Spooner below. Make sure you don’t miss her advice!
Warning: you might feel so good that you might adopt half the animals from your local shelter. You’ve been warned!
#1 I Seriously Cannot Even. Today’s Daycare Photo Of My Girl Who Is Absolutely Smitten With George, The Great Dane
The face says it all. Yes, love does funny things to a girl
Image source: Tracey Kerschner Stahl
#2 Today Our Cat Gave Birth To 4 Kittens, And Her Blissful Exhausted Face While Hugging Her Baby Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things I’ve Seen
Image source: pajser92
#3 The Cat That Guided Me Down The Mountain When I Got Lost In Gimmelwald, Switzerland
Image source: sc4s2cg
#4 Zorro And Bandit Are Ready To Fight Crime
Image source: vladgrinch
#5 This Is The Only Acceptable Item That Can Poke Through Between My Seats
Image source: bunnnnnnnyx
#6 Our Lady Was Pretty Calm While Hiding In Bomb Shelter In Kyiv Last Night
Image source: kkeine_tor
#7 Family
Image source: beautifulflower2
#8 Dennis The Dieting Dog Lost 79% Of His Body Weight With Healthy Habits
Image source: boredpanda.com
#9 This Is Tilly 4 Months Ago vs. Today. She’ll Be Well-Fed And Taking It Easy From Now On
Image source: h-h-c
#10 Sleeping Fox
Image source: sarareneeryan
#11 Darwin Does A Very Good Job Finding Drugs And Posing For Pictures
Image source: Alfajorero
#12 My Parents Found A Kitten And Our Rottweiler Found A New Friend To Look After
Image source: Mustangrapidred
#13 The Joy Of A Morning In The Country
Image source: Visitor center Pecka
#14 This Is Humphrey, Our Foster Boy Who Failed His Sheepdog Training Because He Just Wanted To Be Friends With The Sheep
Image source: viesch
#15 When My Daughter’s Rat, “Wasabi Bobby”, Is Nervous Or In A New Situation, He Holds Her Hand For Comfort
Image source: atodaso
#16 The Perfect Description Of The Treasure At The End Of The Rainbow
Image source: AmiDogs Playa
#17 The Gang Is Eagerly Awaiting Dinnertime
Image source: 9999monkeys
#18 This Is Chico. He Managed To Get Lost So He Went To The Police To Report Himself Missing, He Was Safely Returned To The Owners And Is Safe At Home
Image source: Support Our Permian Basin Police Officers
#19 Cat Refuses To Leave The Side Of His Grandpa Who’s Fighting Cancer
Image source: Kelly Nugent
#20 After A 10-Day Fight With Parvo. Cinnamon Is Home
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Reunited Brothers
Image source: Beavs
#22 She Loves Her Cake
Image source: aznbbgoth
#23 Photo Showing The Sweet Boy Consoling Dad After A Hard Day At Work
Image source: MotherOfCatsAndAKid
#24 My One-Eyed Beauty
Image source: kallionkuningatar
#25 I Sold A Rug To Someone On Marketplace And They Just Sent Me This Picture With The Message “Little Man Is Chuffed”
Image source: lucindalvngstn
#26 This Is The Only Toy He Doesn’t Rip To Shreds
Image source: jem_
#27 This Weirdo Yells Until I Let Her Join Me In The Bathtub
Image source: aquickcupofcoffee
#28 Best Friends Forever
Image source: NelsonBeulah
#29 We Gave Our Bearded Dragon A Toy Lizard, Now He’s Attached And Won’t Leave Its Side Ever. This Is How He Sleeps Every Day
Image source: Vininnarella
#30 Co-Parenting At Its Finest! 2-Week-Old Jelly Beans, 6-Week-Old Toddlers, And 2 Mamas Who Love And Feed Whichever Kitten Is Closest
Image source: Lindseyh911
#31 Camping With Golden Retrievers
Image source: vinkulelu
#32 Been Caring For My Dad Who Has Terminal Cancer For 3 Months Now And This Guy Has Never Left His Side
Image source: joefraley
#33 My Chickens Greeting Me When I Come Home From Work
Image source: eagledragonblood
#34 My Senior Cat Won’t Let Me Sleep Unless I Spoon Him Every Night
Image source: Big_Lmaoski
#35 Favorite Pic Of Strider (Dog) And Smulder (Cat) Taken The Day My Daughter Came Home
Image source: tatertat2
#36 Here’s Marceline
Image source: honeywoodxing
#37 This Little Lady Is Very Proud Of Herself For Hopping On The Hay Bale… Only 3 Days Old Too
Image source: Atwood781
#38 Meet The Future Guide Dogs: Purdee, Poppy, Pippa, Phoebe, Lola, Percy, Pilot, Cooper, Pluto, Polo And Their Proud Mum Vicky
Image source: cjt1991
#39 Snuggled With His Plushie
Image source: hedgehog_azuki
#40 Two Deers One Kitten
Image source: Sauvons Bambi Belgique
#41 Best Friends Overnight
Image source: Mlrz1015rz
#42 This Little One Often Sits On A Chair Staring Inside The Back Door At Me. Today I Went Outside To Find Out It Just Loves Me
Image source: Birds_Are_Fake0
#43 Wife Got A New Dog I Was Adamant I Didn’t Want Another. So Trying To Avoid Him And This Is How He Greets Me
Image source: notcabbagesoup
#44 Someone Told Me You Might Like Him
Image source: fuKpolitness
#45 When You Don’t Know What You’re Doing But You Want To Help
Image source: Lotus_Stalker
#46 My Big Dog And Tiny Foster Kitten Adore Each Other
Image source: Marceline_A
#47 When Nervous She Usually Puts A Paw On My Foot For Support. Here She Was Formally Introduced To Someone New
Image source: Substantial_Date_38
#48 Dog Mum Adopted A Deer Pup
Image source: fatadelatara
#49 Things That Cats Do
Image source: blaisinsquad
#50 Where Are They Going?
Image source: Vegetable-Ad-9389
