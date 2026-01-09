Unclothed Rock Star Yungblud Parties At Wild Sydney Yacht Bash, Sending Fans Into Frenzy

Yungblud has recently set the internet ablaze after being photographed without clothes while partying with Dina Broadhurst on a yacht in Sydney Harbour.
The eyebrow-raising outing unfolded on Thursday, January 8, just days after the singer touched down in Australia for the Down Under leg of his IDOS World Tour.
The photos featured the British rocker stripped down during a raucous daytime bash while using his hand to cover himself.
Yungblud spotted unclothed at a wild Sydney yacht bash with socialite Dina Broadhurst
Image credits: Catherine Powell/Getty Images
In the photos, Yungblud, real name Dominic Richard Harrison, was seen laughing with friends, sipping drinks, and taking a skinny dip in Sydney Harbour.
His tattooed physique was fully on display as he strutted around the deck, using one hand to cover his privates.
Among the guests was Australian socialite Dina Broadhurst, who lounged nearby in a skimpy pink bikini and sunglasses. The 50-year-old, who is well-known for her provocative photography and self-described “n*de-art,” appeared amused as she watched the younger rocker bare it all.
Image credits: yungblud/Instagram
Accompanying her was her on-again, off-again boyfriend, John Winning Jr., who kept things more modest by wrapping a towel around his waist.
Other guests included several women in swimwear, while the party atmosphere stayed loud, loose, and chaotic.
The images quickly went viral across social media platforms as viewers’ reactions poured in fast.
Image credits: yungblud/Instagram
“Good for you, go for it!! Enjoy all the world has to offer. We were born n*ked, you have a great body!” one fan wrote.
“Imagine being the crew on this boat,” another joked.
Others weren’t impressed, as one said, “Weird dude,” while another added, “So gross, zero talent.”
Image credits: Splash News
One blunt comment read, “Looks like a r**ard, put some clothes on,” highlighting how divisive the moment became.
Apparently, the stripped moment didn’t come entirely out of nowhere. A day earlier, Yungblud had teased his Australian arrival with a cheeky Instagram carousel, hinting that he’d be seeing his mature fans while in town.
Yungblud’s yacht outing came after he welcomed his “cougar” fans ahead of the Australian tour
Image credits: doomedblud/Instagram
Ahead of his Australian tour on January 10, Yungblud shared a pouty selfie from the back of a car.
“Australia, I’m here. Tell the cougars I’ll see them Saturday night,” he captioned the post.
Apparently, his caption referenced a headline circulating online, “Why cougars all want Yungblud,” which the singer reposted with obvious amusement.
Image credits: yungblud/Instagram
The 28-year-old has been candid about the demographic shift in his fanbase.
“I’m telling you, the older birds, they’re a bit more aggressive. It’s crazy, you know what I mean? The nails are sharper.”
“I’m down (for it). It’s definitely another generation’s vibe, but whatever, man, rock’n’roll,” he told News.com.au.
Surprisingly, the playful bravado has extended to fan interactions as well.
During a recent meet-and-greet after he landed in Australia, one woman told him she had asked Santa for a thr**some with Yungblud and Harry Styles.
“I wonder if we’d get out alive,” he responded with a grin.
Despite the cougar-friendly jokes and bare yacht photos, Yungblud is actually off the market.
While Yungblud appreciated his middle-aged fans, he’s back with the “love of his life”
Image credits: YUNGBLUD/YouTube
While Yungblud’s recent party behavior made him sound like a bachelor, he’s very much back together with longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend Jesse Jo Stark.
The pair made headlines after being photographed packing on the PDA during a beach getaway in St. Barts on January 6.
The couple was spotted locking lips and snapping selfies after rekindling their romance.
Yungblud and Stark, who is the goddaughter of Cher, first met in 2020 and have weathered multiple breakups. Their recent split was in early 2025, before they reunited later that year.
Despite that, the pop artist has repeatedly called Stark “the love of my life.”
Image credits: yungblud/Instagram
“She’s probably the most incredible person I’ve ever met, and she’s my best friend, and I feel so lucky to be in her orbit,” he said.
Stark echoed that sentiment in interviews, describing their bond in November 2025.
“I feel like I’ve been in hiding. We are forever growing lovers and best friends. There’s no end with us.”
Yungblud is now gearing up to kick off his Australian tour at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. Following that, he is set to hit Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth before wrapping the run later this month.
“Good to see him enjoying the Sydney sun,” said one netizen
