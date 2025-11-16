Our Company Redesigned Monica’s Apartment From “Friends” In 7 Interior Styles

Friends: 10 seasons, 236 episodes, 1 iconic apartment reimagined in 7 unique interior design trends. Friends is one of the most popular TV shows. Period. It attracted an enormous following during its original airing and continues to draw a huge audience, recording chart-topping viewing figures when it was added to the Netflix catalog in 2018.
But what if we bought the Friends apartment into the modern age? And further, still, explored this iconic set through the lens of interior design’s most popular style choices? Online furniture store Furniturebox has made this a reality as they’ve reimagined the Friends apartment in seven different iconic interior design styles. Take a look at seven different interior styles below and see which one made you think “Oh. My. God!”
What makes this show so timeless? Interior design experts Furniturebox think the Friends apartment itself has a unique role to play, from the purple-walled open plan living to the iconic photo frame on the door, Monica’s apartment was home to the sitcom and its millions of viewers. From the sofa where the Holiday Armadillo taught Ben all about Hanukkah to the dining table where Joey devoured Rachel’s English trifle, the sense of familiarity is what makes the apartment so iconic.
The New York loft is now symbolic in pop culture and has been reimagined in Lego, inspired open-planned interior design, and recently, hosted the much-anticipated Friends The Reunion as cast members gathered in the iconic set. The Friends apartment has an enduring effect on fans, as data from Ahrefs tells us that the world sees the set as TV’s most popular apartment, as the “Friends apartment” is Googled 22,000 times per month across the globe, beating the likes of Sex and the City, New Girl, and Fraser. This shows that the influence of this iconic apartment has well and truly transcended its original ’90s heyday.
