Bride Thinks Anxiety Is A Joke, Bans Bestie’s Meds And Ends Up Single And Friendless In One Day

Weddings are usually all about love, questionable dance moves, and tiny starters that never make anyone full. But, if we’re being honest, sometimes they can bring out the absolute weirdest in people. Give someone a bouquet and a fancy white dress, and suddenly they’re calling the shots like it’s a royal decree.
Some folks cry tears of joy at weddings, others turn into bridezillas (or groomzillas), and occasionally, someone’s marriage implodes before the ink on the certificate even dries.
One Redditor went from being the bride’s best friend and speech-giver to being labeled a homewrecker, just for needing her anxiety medication.
Weddings are supposed to be about celebrating love, until the bride decides to hand out ultimatums instead of party favors
One woman ditches her best friend’s wedding and causes her divorce after the bride bans her anxiety meds from the reception, triggering a panic attack
The woman suffers from severe anxiety and relies on prescription meds to get through the day, but her friend bans all pills from the wedding, including her meds
The bride confronts the woman about bringing her pills to the wedding, but she tells her she won’t be able to give her speech without them
The woman has a panic attack at the wedding as the bride calls her name to give the speech
The woman ditches the wedding and later tells the groom everything that happened, knowing his sister has anxiety too, causing him to ask for a divorce
The OP (original poster) has severe anxiety and relies on medication to keep panic attacks at bay. Knowing this, she planned on bringing her prescription meds to her best friend’s wedding, because standing up in front of a crowd to give a speech isn’t exactly a walk in the park when your brain is running a 24/7 anxiety marathon.
But then, the bride, Kate, declared that there would be no pills at the wedding. Now, most rational people would assume that this meant illegal substances, not life-saving prescription meds. The OP thought nothing of it, until Kate personally confronted her at the wedding and told her that her prescribed anxiety meds were also banned. Her logic? “I thought you would suck it up for me.”
Sure, mental health works exactly like that. Newsflash, it doesn’t, Kate. So, the OP, faced with the impossible choice of risking a panic attack or obeying the absurd wedding rule, agreed to ditch her meds but warned Kate that she wouldn’t be able to give the speech. The bride, visibly upset, walked away. Crisis averted, right? Wrong.
A little while later, as the speeches were about to begin, Kate still called her friend’s name. A very panicked OP bolted to the nearest bathroom and locked herself in a stall. While guests toasted and clapped, she was busy gasping for air in the worst panic attack of her life. Eventually, she took her meds and calmed herself down enough to make the three-hour drive home.
The OP remembered that the groom has a sister who also struggles with mental health. So, she sent him a text explaining exactly what had happened. The next afternoon, the OP’s phone started blowing up. Kate’s family called her a jerk for abandoning the bride when she needed her most, and Kate herself texted later that night, accusing the OP of always wanting the groom. Why? Because he had just asked for a divorce.
Turns out, Kate’s “no pills” policy backfired spectacularly, and her now-ex-husband was not cool with the way she had treated his childhood best friend. The OP, in one last mic-drop moment, responded with, “I just showed him who you really were.” And that was the end of that friendship. Honestly, good for her. True friends don’t dismiss your medical needs or put their own desires above your well-being.
To find out more about this story, Bored Panda reached out to the poster for some comments. She told us that her friend had a strong dislike for illegal substances due to her family’s history with addiction, but she had always known about the poster’s anxiety and use of prescribed medication. Before the wedding, this had never been an issue, and the bride had never brought it up.
We asked the poster if she talked to the bride at all after the wedding. She shared that the wedding was the last time they interacted. “I haven’t talked to her in 2 years. The groom had a few more conversations with her to sort things out,” she shared.
We wanted to know if the bride ever did the same thing to the groom’s sister—who also suffers from anxiety—that she did to the poster. According to the poster, things never reached that point with the groom’s sister. Since she only takes her medication at night, she didn’t have it with her during the wedding, so a similar situation was avoided.
We asked the poster if she had ever received an apology or any kind of acknowledgment from her ex-friend about how she handled things. She noted that, according to the groom, the bride never mentions her in conversation, so the poster has decided to let it go and move on from the situation. However, she and the groom actually became closer after everything happened, since both of them experienced a major loss that night.
We wanted to know if, looking back now, does the poster regret sending that message to the groom. “I believe it was the right thing to do in the long run. Kate has her own demons to work through,” the poster shared.
What do you think of this story? Was the poster wrong to tell her friend’s husband what happened? Drop your thoughts and comments below!
Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk for leaving the wedding and telling the groom the truth about what happened
