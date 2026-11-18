Girls’ trips are pretty much as sacred as they get. With life always going a thousand miles an hour, carving out time to just be your witchy selves in a cabin in the woods is one of the few joys left. So when the day comes that the trip finally makes it off the group chat, you better respect the sanctity of the coven.
One woman found out just how fiercely this weekend would be guarded when a plus-one was announced to the group chat as if it were already settled. The replies stopped, the private messages started, and the cabin booking suddenly felt very small.
The girls’ trip is a sacred institution, not to be messed with, especially not if it involves 6 months of planning
Elias Kipfer (not the actual photo)
But one friend decided her new boyfriend had an automatic invite, even though it was a “no boys allowed” getaway
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The other 3 girls were speechless at the audacity, but only one dared to speak up
benzoix / Magnific (not the actual photo)
She became the villain, and it looked like she simply did not approve of the relationship overall
MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Meanwhile, the author was just trying to protect the sanctity of a friend trip, and wasn’t saying anything about the relationship’s value
Studies show that people lose at least 2 friends when a new relationship enters the framework
Friendships have a time budget, and it is a depressing number. A study by University of Kansas communication professor Jeffrey Hall estimated that it takes about 50 hours together to go from acquaintance to casual friend, around 90 hours to become a friend, and more than 200 hours to count as a close friend.
Now picture four women scattered across different cities, with jobs and relationships eating the calendar. Four nights in a lake cabin might be the biggest single chunk of friend time any of them gets all year. When OP says the trip matters, she means she is protecting hours that are hard to get back.
But Megan’s enthusiasm makes sense once you look at what the early weeks of a relationship do to a brain. Brain scans of people in the first flush of romantic love, led by anthropologist Helen Fisher, lit up the dopamine reward regions of the brain, the same ones tied to craving. At three months, Tyler is exciting, and Megan wants him everywhere, including the lake.
The cost to everyone else is real, though. Oxford researchers found that people in new romantic relationships lose roughly two close friends on average. Megan hasn’t dropped anyone yet, but the girls’ trip was built to stop that slide. Bringing Tyler along defeats the purpose of the weekend, even if the pullout couch is free.
Anna Tarazevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Two of Megan’s actions make her approach particularly jarring. First, Tyler requested time off before anyone agreed to anything. Announcing a plan as settled makes objections feel rude, and that is how a question gets skipped.
Second, “he’s already bought things for the trip” is the sunk cost fallacy at work. People keep pushing toward a decision because of what they’ve already spent, and the money spent says nothing about whether the decision is good. Tyler’s new hiking socks are a poor reason to rewrite a six-month plan.
The good news is that an apology doesn’t have to mean a retreat from the OP’s side. She can say sorry for the tone and still hold the boundary. Something like “I’m sorry that came out harsh, and I still want this trip to be just us” covers both. That’s a long way from handing Tyler the pullout couch.
The cleanest fix is for the other two to say in the chat what they told OP in private. If they can’t manage that, OP could propose a written rule for future trips, partners in or partners out, so nobody has to play bad cop again. And if Megan wants Tyler to see the lake, a separate couples weekend is an easy offer to make.
Megan might still cancel, and that would hurt. But a four-night trip with one person quietly resenting the extra guest would probably do more damage than a rescheduled one. OP can apologize for the sharp line, hold the original plan, and trust the other two to come through. If they do, the coven stays intact, and Tyler can borrow the cabin next summer.
Do you think she should stand her ground or let this one go and admit defeat? Share your thoughts in the comments!
People in the comments did not take kindly to this move, saying the trip was ruined either way
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