Barber Tells This ‘Shy’ Insurance Man To Grow A Beard, And It Ends Up Transforming His Life

If our list of men before-and-after growing a beard growing a beard didn’t convince you that males look way better with facial hair, this story definitely will. Gwilym Pugh was a 21-year-old businessman man who started a successful insurance company in his spare bedroom. However, working from home and injuries made him gain a lot of weight. 280 pounds, to be exact. However, his life-damaging lifestyle changed after his barber urged Gwilym to grow a ginger beard!
“At that time I was pretty overweight, working 12 hours a day, plagued with injuries which meant I couldn’t train at all,” the Welshman told Kathryn Williams from Wales Online. “The business was doing okay, but I decided I need to get my life in order and wanted to get healthy again.”
Gwilym and his friends formed a folk band several years ago. His barber told him to grow a beard to look the part. In line with his new look, the freshly-baked musician decided to expand his transformation cleaning up his diet. The biggest change, however, was quitting his desk job.
“It was the best thing for my health as I stopped sitting for nine to 10 hours a day,” the man who lost 90 pounds over five years explained. As he was shedding weight and growing his beard, Gwilym created an Instagram account. Eventually, Welsh tailor Nathan Palmer stumbled across the now beard model’s picture, and things began escalating really fast.
Now, Gwilym is part of the London agency AMCK Models. He has worked on campaigns with Vans, Bud Light, Diesel, and other big names. His hard work even allowed him to become an ambassador for David Beckham’s new male grooming brand, House 99!
Scroll through pictures of Gwilym Pugh’s weight loss transformation, and you might find the much-needed inspiration to change your life for better, too!
More info: Instagram
Gwilym Pugh was a shy man, working 12 hours a day from his home
Image credits: WalesOnline
But his life was never the same after Gwilym’s barber urged him to grow a beard
Image credits: gwilymcpugh
This is how the man looks now
Image credits: Adam Fussell / AMCK Models
“A picture says a thousand words…. Coming from being 22 years old, overweight, plagued with injuries, and unhappy barely leaving the house”
“I’m happier and healthier than I ever thought possible and doing things that didn’t even cross my mind to dream of”
Image credits: Adam Fussell / AMCK Models
Working as a model, Gwilym is even an ambassador of David Beckham’s new male grooming brand
Image credits: House 99
Despite his success, Gwilym remains humble
Image credits: gwilymcpugh
“I think I’m lucky I got into this profession at the age that I did”
Image credits: Gwilym C Pugh
“I try not to get caught up in it all and my girlfriend helps a great deal wit that”
“Having worked in finance for years, the opportunity to work with creative people and travel around the world is amazing”
Image credits: Exposure London
“It was the best thing for my health”
Image credits: gwilymcpugh
In keeping with his new look, Gwilym’s constantly maintaining his body
Image credits: gwilymcpugh
“Regular osteo treatment and morning mobility and HIIT workouts are what’s in order”
Image credits: Gwilym C Pugh
If this won’t convince you to grow a beard, we don’t know what will
Image credits: Gwilym C Pugh
Image credits: Gwilym C Pugh
Image credits: gwilymcpugh
Image credits: Gwilym C Pugh
Image credits: gwilymcpugh
Image credits: Edo Brugué
Image credits: gwilymcpugh
Follow Us