Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out

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Our friends are often the people we trust the most. We show up for them when they need it, and we hope they would do the same in return. So if they’re the ones keeping things from us, it can hurt in a way few other betrayals do.

One woman recently found out her entire friend group had been keeping a major secret about her twin brother for years. Completely blindsided, she took to Reddit to share what happened and ask for advice. Read the full story below.

One woman thought she could trust her friends

Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out

Image credits: Media_photos / Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out

But then she discovered they had all been hiding a secret about her twin brother for years, and now she doesn’t know what to do

Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out

Image credits: vadymvdrobot / Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out

Image credits: Image-Source / Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out

Image credits: FrequentlyToughLife

Readers said the woman should confront everyone involved and maybe reconsider whether these people are really her friends

Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out
Woman Finds Out Friends Hid A Secret About Her Twin Brother, Realizes She Was The Only One Left Out

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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