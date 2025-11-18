30 People Who Were Trying To Be ‘Deep’ But Ended Up Being Deeply Embarrassing

Oftentimes the more you try to sound profound, the shallower your message becomes. The subreddit ‘I’m 14 and this is Deep‘ is a perfect example of this.
Its moderators describe this corner of the internet as “a place to talk about stupid ‘deep and meaningful’ philosophy found on blogs, Tumblr, Facebook, Reddit, or anywhere else.”
“[These are] insights that people should have outgrown by the time they were 14. Jaden Smith is our patron saint, along with many deep Twitter posts.”
Created all the way back in April 2013, the subreddit now unites over 1.1 million members who have built quite an extensive gallery of cringe. Here are some of their most popular posts.
#1 Oh No My Heart
Image source: iLLRiddler
#2 Damn 😔
Image source: Tomato8400
#3 A True Story
Image source: Mrboi6000
#4 What A Profound Messages
Image source: ARK_133
#5 Bricks That Can Call Bad
Image source: Groenboys
#6 This Is To Damn Deep
Image source: Veranboo
#7 Everyone Is Dumb
Image source: H3ro0fTime
#8 Society, Am I Right? :/
Image source: Sozialhilfe88
#9 So This Is Why Match Bad
Image source: michaelremz
#10 Human Footprint
Image source: Narendra_17
#11 He Doesn’t Understand The Deep Meaning
Image source: BaapuDragon
#12 Poking
Image source: reddit.com
#13 You Do Realize Nokia Makes Smartphones?
Image source: 2KnamroN
#14 I’m 14 And I Ended Racism
Image source: MyNameIsDeadMemes
#15 Calm Down Edgelord
Image source: OTOD_tag
#16 So Deep
Image source: tychovoort
#17 Comedy Good. People Bad
Image source: sockstockeratWalmart
#18 Moon Good Bathroom Bad
Image source: Marxounet
#19 Problem Solved: Buy Wireless Headphones
Image source: repfam4life
#20 Almost
Image source: faded-pink
#21 A Friend Posted This Unironically On Facebook. Cellphone Bad And Bird Good I Guess
Image source: Eldsish
#22 Here, Have Another One
Image source: TiagoDT
#23 Shark Tale Was Many Things. Not Deep
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Blue Hair Is Interesting
Image source: kindofkelly
#25 The Untrustworthy Salt
Image source: SheepFilter
#26 Man’s Gonna Drown
Image source: tsus1991
#27 Please Tell Me Nobody Posted This Yet
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Pretty Sure That’s A Cat
Image source: ZaRYab_10
#29 We Live In A Society
Image source: brennan8598
#30 Weed Good Coffee Bad
Image source: grogthedog_12
Follow Us