30 People Who Were Trying To Be ‘Deep’ But Ended Up Being Deeply Embarrassing

Oftentimes the more you try to sound profound, the shallower your message becomes. The subreddit ‘I’m 14 and this is Deep‘ is a perfect example of this.

Its moderators describe this corner of the internet as “a place to talk about stupid ‘deep and meaningful’ philosophy found on blogs, Tumblr, Facebook, Reddit, or anywhere else.”

“[These are] insights that people should have outgrown by the time they were 14. Jaden Smith is our patron saint, along with many deep Twitter posts.”

Created all the way back in April 2013, the subreddit now unites over 1.1 million members who have built quite an extensive gallery of cringe. Here are some of their most popular posts.

#1 Oh No My Heart

Image source: iLLRiddler

#2 Damn 😔

Image source: Tomato8400

#3 A True Story

Image source: Mrboi6000

#4 What A Profound Messages

Image source: ARK_133

#5 Bricks That Can Call Bad

Image source: Groenboys

#6 This Is To Damn Deep

Image source: Veranboo

#7 Everyone Is Dumb

Image source: H3ro0fTime

#8 Society, Am I Right? :/

Image source: Sozialhilfe88

#9 So This Is Why Match Bad

Image source: michaelremz

#10 Human Footprint

Image source: Narendra_17

#11 He Doesn’t Understand The Deep Meaning

Image source: BaapuDragon

#12 Poking

Image source: reddit.com

#13 You Do Realize Nokia Makes Smartphones?

Image source: 2KnamroN

#14 I’m 14 And I Ended Racism

Image source: MyNameIsDeadMemes

#15 Calm Down Edgelord

Image source: OTOD_tag

#16 So Deep

Image source: tychovoort

#17 Comedy Good. People Bad

Image source: sockstockeratWalmart

#18 Moon Good Bathroom Bad

Image source: Marxounet

#19 Problem Solved: Buy Wireless Headphones

Image source: repfam4life

#20 Almost

Image source: faded-pink

#21 A Friend Posted This Unironically On Facebook. Cellphone Bad And Bird Good I Guess

Image source: Eldsish

#22 Here, Have Another One

Image source: TiagoDT

#23 Shark Tale Was Many Things. Not Deep

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Blue Hair Is Interesting

Image source: kindofkelly

#25 The Untrustworthy Salt

Image source: SheepFilter

#26 Man’s Gonna Drown

Image source: tsus1991

#27 Please Tell Me Nobody Posted This Yet

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Pretty Sure That’s A Cat

Image source: ZaRYab_10

#29 We Live In A Society

Image source: brennan8598

#30 Weed Good Coffee Bad

Image source: grogthedog_12

