Viral ‘Red Bikini Girl’ Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

by

She didn’t even know she was being filmed.

But within days, she had become one of the most talked-about faces on the internet for the way she let loose at a party in Spain.

Now, the French woman has finally spoken about the 13-second party clip that exploded to millions of views. “I can’t stop replaying this, the timing is too perfect!” one commented online.

The French woman who went viral for her candid moment at a party has broken her silence

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: lesfillesalloret/Instagram

Océane, one of the most popular women on the internet right now, was dubbed the “Red Bikini Girl” after being filmed during a party in Lloret de Mar, Spain.

One viewer branded her as “Planet Earth’s new crush.”

Viral ‘Red Bikini Girl’ Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: lesfillesalloret/Instagram

In the viral video, Océane was captured in the middle of a sea of revelers, dancing away, while someone from behind her sprayed water all over her.

The 20-year-old turned around instantly and did not say a word. But the look on her face did all the talking.

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: JoyBoyOfcl_2

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: AllisonAyee01

Looking absolutely carefree, Océane then returned to dancing and enjoying herself.

All throughout, she seemed unaware that there was a camera filming her from somewhere.

Océane was branded as “Planet Earth’s new crush” after her video was viewed millions of times

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: lesfillesalloret/Instagram

Little did she know that her split-second reaction would reach the nooks and crannies of the internet.

The candid moment struck a chord online and quickly snowballed to have about 100 million views.

“Her cute look says ‘that was fun and fine but do it again, and I’ll get you.’  lol,” one commented.

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: Elinander90

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: vestigv47

Another wrote, “I don’t know who she’s looking at but whoever he is, he needs to marry her right now.”

“That was the s*xiest non s*xy thing I’ve seen,” another said.

One wrote, “Type of girl you meet once in an airport and think about on and off for years.”

“This is the most popular lady on the internet right now,” one commented on her video

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: iconiq_officiel/Instagram

In a follow-up post, Océane spoke about how the viral video completely changed her everyday life.

“I was absolutely not expecting such a buzz, and I’m still in shock to see this video go around the world,” read a translation of her post.

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: iconiq_officiel/Instagram

“What makes me the happiest is that you just discover the real me: a natural, spontaneous girl who loves to laugh, enjoy life and be herself,” she continued. “It’s pretty crazy to see this famous red bikini all over the social media.”

She said her “biggest dream” was to become a DJ and she would continue to live every moment with the “same sincerity.”

The 20-year-old said her “biggest dream” was to be a DJ

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: aora.dj/Instagram

Océane also expressed her gratitude to the people who resonated with her.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your messages, kindness and support. Thousands of you are encouraging me already, and it really touches me,” she said.

“Let’s just be ourselves,” the youngster added. “We are free to be who we are.”

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: aora.dj/Instagram

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: VicDaily_09

The French woman also spoke about going viral in a social media video, where she introduced herself to the world.

“Hi, it’s Océane. The question that comes up most often is… I won’t say more [about that]. The scale this is taking on is becoming huge,” she said.

“I’m proud of it and [it lets me] show other women that no matter what they look like, it’s important to be proud,” the party girl went on to say.

The viral woman said most of the comments have been from men

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: aora.dj/Instagram

Along with the popularity and attention, Océane addressed how she was forced to deal with negativity as well.

“[The comments are] largely from men, yeah, not very nice, but now I actually laugh about it…” she said.

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: aora.dj/Instagram

Nevertheless, she was happy to see a lot of viewers, especially women, who celebrated her unfiltered and free-spirited self.

“The support from girls in Lloret de Mar… and then, like every woman really, in the end. I’m very happy this way,” she added.

Viewers all over the world commented on Océane’s video

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: oakdale777

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: the_dip_catcher

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: Emberangelxo

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: PlusdMeme

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: itssaramuat

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: madibaway

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: Rhoneus

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: OhioCarlos

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: VicDaily_09

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: kuronchain

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: wearemadrid15

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: EdricCassian

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: Kamlesh79065291

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: Izzynex

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: Outlier_Dubius

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: rik22ky

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: Zayd__08

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: Ajith_mafia_god

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: epeterd916

Viral &#8216;Red Bikini Girl&#8217; Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image credits: hiba0222

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 8, 2026
3 min read
May, 9, 2026
We Reinvented The Brick Into This Mesmerizing Kinetic Facade
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
People Don’t Expect Movies To Be Completely Realistic But These 40 Things Annoy Them
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Designers From 18 Countries Were Asked To Edit A Picture To Reflect Their Countries’ Beauty Standards And Here Are The Results
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, When Was The Time Someone You Knew Said Something That Offended You?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hundreds Of Mountaineers Climb The Alps For Epic Photoshoot
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025