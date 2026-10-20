Freida Pinto: Bio And Career Highlights

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Freida Pinto: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Freida Pinto

October 18, 1984

Mumbai, India

42 Years Old

Libra

Freida Pinto: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Freida Pinto?

Freida Pinto is an Indian actress known for her expressive screen presence in diverse cinematic genres. She seamlessly transitions between emotionally grounded independent dramas and major studio blockbusters, earning widespread recognition across international film markets.

She rose to global fame after starring as Latika in the multi Oscar winning drama Slumdog Millionaire. The breakout role earned her a BAFTA nomination, quickly establishing her as a versatile international talent.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Mumbai, Freida Pinto was raised by supportive, accomplished parents. Her mother worked as a high school principal and her father served as a bank manager, instilling a strong work ethic in their home.

She pursued higher education at St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai. Majoring in English literature, she regularly performed in student theater productions, solidifying an early ambition that led directly into modeling and acting.

Notable Relationships

Over the years, Freida Pinto has maintained a few widely publicized personal relationships. She previously dated her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel for six years after meeting on the set of their breakout film.

Pinto later married photographer Cory Tran in a quiet ceremony in 2020. The couple shares a son, Rumi-Ray Tran, with whom they maintain a low-key family life away from constant public scrutiny.

Career Highlights

Freida Pinto gained international recognition starring in the critically acclaimed drama Slumdog Millionaire. The film earned eight Academy Awards and over $377 million worldwide, cementing her presence in prominent studio productions like Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Immortals.

Beyond feature films, she champions social causes and global gender equality campaigns. Pinto serves as an ambassador for Plan International and Plan India, leveraging her platform to promote educational access and human rights initiatives around the globe.

Her artistic contributions have earned honors across prestigious international film events. To date, she has collected a Screen Actors Guild Award alongside a BAFTA Award nomination, cementing Pinto as a celebrated figure in modern global cinema.

Signature Quote

“I want to be able to represent women who are strong, independent, and capable of taking charge of their own destinies.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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