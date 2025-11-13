I Photographed Freezing Rain, Alternately Beautiful And Scary

January this year brought freezing rain in Romania, a rare severe weather phenomenon, creating a coating of ice on whatever the raindrops contact.

Under the weight of the deceitfully thin ice layer, power lines, and tree branches snapped, leaving people without power and with an even more treacherous trek to work due to these incredible weather conditions.

But along with the inconvenience and damage, the extreme weather has brought some stunning scenes.

Mother Nature encased in ice is alternately amazing and scary, and I’ve been out with my camera to capture it. Here are some of my beautiful photos I would like to share.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

