“I Don’t Actually Intend To Give Any Compensation”: Homeowner Says Free Lodging Is Fair For Cat Care

Sitting for other people’s pets always sounds like a fun activity. However, whenever you hear stories about caring for animals, there’s usually an unexpected problem waiting around the corner. Personally, I once cared for a friend’s cat, and I swear that huge fur ball wanted to eat me. He would stare deeply at me while I slept… So scary.
Fortunately for the Original Poster (OP) of today’s story, she had no problems with the cats. Instead, she had bigger challenges: the cat owners were another matter. After agreeing to watch an acquaintance’s pets and house for 2 weeks, she ended up covering her own groceries while handling extensive animal and household responsibilities.
More info: Reddit
Pet sitting can seem simple, but unclear demands can quickly turn a friendly favor into an awkward arrangement
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A young woman sat for friend’s cats and cared for the house, but had to cover for all groceries during a 2 week house-sitting stay
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The homeowner criticized the sitter for using some house supplies, while she explained why covering basic supplies during the stay felt unfair
vh-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The homeowner dismissed compensation, claiming free accommodation was fair trade, then decided to find another option for the cats
The sitter questioned the arrangement and left wondering if free housing really counted as fair compensation for her work
The OP is a 22-year-old woman who agreed to house and cat-sit for a friend of her mother for 2 weeks, without expecting payment. When she arrived, she discovered that the kitchen was almost completely empty, with no basic ingredients or cooking supplies. For the next 2 weeks, she had to buy groceries herself besides spending the entire stay caring for the cats and maintaining the home.
The pets required considerably more attention than simple feeding and litter maintenance. They needed constant entertainment, and they usually did their necessities outside the litter box. One of them had hind-leg problems requiring massages and medicine. On top of that, she even had to buy cat food. Before leaving, the OP also cleaned the house, handled laundry, and took out the trash.
After returning, the homeowner complained about a bottle of expensive olive oil being used, explaining that it was intended as a dressing rather than cooking oil. The OP had not known this and found no alternative, since the pantry was empty. There was also criticism after she ate the final slices of gluten-free bread from the freezer.
The author tried to explain that covering for groceries and cat food while also providing extensive pet and household care felt unreasonable. Instead of offering compensation, the homeowner argued that simply getting to live somewhere for 2 weeks was already a fair trade. She thanked the OP for her help, and then announced plans to find someone else to care for the cats.
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
When it comes to house-sitting, basic etiquette applies to both sides. For the sitters’ side, this article emphasizes that “the best house sitters have every answer before the homeowner leaves,” meaning responsibilities and boundaries should be clarified beforehand. The sitter has to know what is expected instead of making assumptions during the stay.
On the homeowners’ side, they need to be crystal clear with boundaries, particularly regarding “what’s off-limits.” This guide highlights the importance of explaining which belongings, foods, rooms, or household items sitters should avoid. In this case, however, the homeowner never clarified that the olive oil or frozen bread were unavailable, leaving room for misunderstandings.
The author was providing extensive care instead of just occupying an empty property, so this issue becomes especially relevant to the story. The OP handled everything while putting money from her own pocket to feed the cats. When hiring a pet sitter, homeowners must make sure the animal will have everything it needs during their absence, and give clear instructions to the sitter.
Then there’s the issue of proper payment. Expert sitters elaborate on this, comparing pet sitting price models, and explaining how profitable this market is. By 2030, it is projected to reach USD 1,387.1 million in the U.S. But the issue extends beyond money: it’s a matter of peace of mind. Even without an agreed payment, the homeowners should’ve been more thankful towards the OP.
Was the homeowner wrong for treating free accommodation as fair compensation? Would you have accepted the arrangement or walked away? Share your thoughts in the comments!
The community sided with the OP, agreeing that the homeowner’s expectations were unfair and clarifying that house sitters cost hundreds
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