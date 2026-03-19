Eduardo Saverin: Bio And Career Highlights

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Eduardo Saverin: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Eduardo Saverin

March 19, 1982

São Paulo, Brazil

44 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Eduardo Saverin?

Eduardo Luiz Saverin is a Brazilian entrepreneur and investor known for his analytical mind and strategic business acumen. His quiet influence shaped the early days of a digital giant.

He first entered the public eye as a co-founder of Facebook, the groundbreaking social media platform. Saverin’s initial financial backing and business management were crucial in its rapid expansion.

Early Life and Education

Born into a wealthy Jewish family in São Paulo, Brazil, Eduardo Saverin’s early life was marked by his father Roberto’s industrial ventures. The family later moved to Miami, Florida, when he was eleven, seeking greater security.

He attended Gulliver Preparatory School before enrolling at Harvard University, where his keen interest in economics and investments became apparent. Saverin graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Elaine Andriejanssen since 2015, Eduardo Saverin’s relationship became public after their engagement in 2014. The couple met while attending universities in Massachusetts.

Saverin and Andriejanssen have one child together, and they reside privately in Singapore.

Career Highlights

Eduardo Saverin co-founded Facebook, the revolutionary social media platform launched from a Harvard dorm room in 2004. He provided essential seed funding and early business direction, helping it rapidly gain millions of users globally.

In 2015, he co-founded B Capital Group with Raj Ganguly, expanding his influence into the venture capital sector. This firm now manages over $7 billion in assets, investing in technology startups worldwide.

His strategic early investments and subsequent venture capital work have cemented Saverin as a significant figure in the global tech and investment landscape.

Signature Quote

“I am investing like a crazy person, mostly in internet start-ups. And I want to invest in Brazil as well, because I am Brazilian and that’s in my heart.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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