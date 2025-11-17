95 Freddie Mercury Quotes As Memorable As His Iconic Mustache

If there is one name that soared above the rest in the history of rock music, echoing louder than a roaring crowd in Wembley Stadium, that name is Freddie Mercury. The late lead vocalist of Queen was a star who shone brightly amidst the 1970s and 1980s rock icons. His voice could melt hearts, break barriers, and occasionally convince people that cats are the real royals. (Yup, Freddie was a cat guy, in case you didn’t know.)
Not only was Freddie Mercury a titan on the stage, but he also left us with a treasure trove of quips and quotes as memorable as that iconic mustache of his — and boy, was that something!
“Is this another blog serving nostalgia with a collection of the best Freddie Mercury quotes?” That’s exactly what this is, our dear fan of everything rock.
From the outlandish outfits to the unapologetic drama, Queen and its frontman were a living masterpiece. And, as with any music sensation that achieves eternal glory, we have more than our fair share of quotes from the band Queen packed with wisdom, wit, and wildness. Through his interviews, heart-to-hearts with fans, and candid conversations, this legend of rock dropped great music quotes as effortlessly as guitarists drop picks.
So, while we can’t replicate the epic nature of a Queen concert, we promise this will be a ride through some of the most inspiring, funny, and outright eccentric quotes by Freddie Mercury. They’re as diverse and iconic as the man himself — ranging from profound insights into life and love to cheeky comments on his own legendary status. We also included some Queen lyrics quotes because we cannot talk about Queen without citing their greatest hits, don’t you think?
#1
“I love the fact that I can make people happy, in any form. Even if it’s just an hour of their lives, if I can make them feel lucky or make them feel good, or bring a smile to a sour face, that to me is worthwhile.”
#2
“I won’t be a rock star. I’ll be a legend.”
#3
“I dress to kill, but tastefully.”
#4
“The reason we’re successful, darling? My overall charisma, of course.”
#5
“Can you imagine how terrible it is when you’ve got everything and you’re still desperately lonely? That is awful beyond words.”
#6
“I am loved by thousands, but I feel like the loneliest man in the world.”
#7
“You can be anything you want to be, just turn yourself into anything you think that you could ever be.”
#8
“Onstage, I am a devil. But I’m hardly a social reject.”
#9
“I have fun with my clothes onstage; it’s not a concert you’re seeing, it’s a fashion show.”
#10
“We’re a very expensive group; we break a lot of rules. It’s unheard of to combine opera with a rock theme, my dear.”
#11
“A lot of my songs are fantasy. I can dream up all kinds of things. That’s the kind of world I live in. It’s very sort of flamboyant, and that’s the kind of way I write. I love it.”
#12
“I never thought of myself as the leader. The most important person, perhaps.”
#13
“When I’m dead, are they going to remember me? I don’t really think about it, it’s up to them. When I’m dead, who cares? I don’t.”
#14
“Don’t stop me now, I’m having such a good time, I’m having a ball.” – Freddie Mercury, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’
#15
“We don’t do it for the money… we do it for the music.”
#16
“We’re a bit flashy, but the music’s not one big noise.”
#17
“If it’s planned, it’s boring.”
#18
“There’s one thing we’re all waiting for, it’s Peace on earth and end to war, it’s the miracle we need… The Miracle!”
#19
“Oh, I was not made for heaven. No, I don’t want to go to heaven. Hell is much better. Think of all the interesting people you’re going to meet down there.”
#20
“I have no aspirations of growing old and boring.”
#21
“The most important thing is to live a fabulous life. As long as it’s fabulous I don’t care how long it is.”
#22
“If I die tomorrow I will not regret. I really did everything I could.”
#23
“The bigger the better; in everything.”
#24
“The more you open up, the more you get hurt. So basically, I’m just riddled with scars and I just don’t want any more.”
#25
“It’s a beautiful day, the sun is shining, I feel good, and no one’s gonna stop me now.” – Freddie Mercury, ‘It’s A Beautiful Day’
#26
“Inside my heart is breaking, My make-up may be flaking, But my smile, still, stays on!” – Freddie Mercury, ‘The Show Must Go On’
#27
“I always knew I was a star. And now, the rest of the world seems to agree with me.”
#28
“I’m as gay as a daffodil, my dear!”
#29
“I want to lead the Victorian life, surrounded by exquisite clutter.”
#30
“Rod Stewart, Elton John and I were going to form a band called Hair, Nose & Teeth after the three of us. But it hasn’t happened because none of us can agree on the order of the words!”
#31
“I’m hopeless with money; I simply spend what I’ve got.”
#32
“Who wants to live forever?”
#33
“I fall in love much too quickly and that results in me getting badly hurt.”
#34
“Excess is part of my nature. Dullness is a disease.”
#35
“You either have the magic or you don’t. There’s no way you can work up to it.”
#36
“I am a romantic, but I do put up a barrier around myself, so it is hard for people to get in and to know the real me.”
#37
“I don’t talk to everybody, so they don’t really know the real me. I don’t think anybody will.”
#38
“The others don’t like my interviews. And frankly, I don’t care much for theirs.”
#39
“What you must understand is that my voice comes from the energy of the audience. The better they are, the better I get.”
#40
“A concert is not a live rendition of our album. It’s a theatrical event.”
#41
“My songs are like Bic razors. For fun, for modern consumption. You listen to it, like it, discard it, then on to the next. Disposable pop.”
#42
“Does it mean this, does it mean that, that’s all anybody wants to know. I’d say what any decent poet would say if anyone dared ask him to analyze his work: if you see it, darling, then it’s there!”
#43
“In terms of love, you’re not in control and I hate that feeling. I seem to write a lot of sad songs because I’m a very tragic person. But there’s always an element of humour at the end.”
#44
“We’ve gone overboard on every Queen album. But that’s Queen.”
#45
“Modern painting are like women, you’ll never enjoy them if you try to understand them.”
#46
“What will I be doing in 20 years time? I’ll be dead, darling! Are you crazy?”
#47
“It’s boring to be 70, I don’t want to be there, I’ll be dead and gone, I don’t have any aspirations to be 70.”
#48
“My soul has painted like the wings of butterflies, Fairy tales of yesterday will grow but never die, I can fly, my friends.”
#49
“If you see it, darling, then it’s there! With every single beat of my heart. Every single day of my life.”
#50
“This thing called love, it cries like a baby in a cradle all night. It swings, it jives, it shakes all over like a jellyfish. I kinda like it.”
#51
“Born to be kings, we’re the princes of the Universe!”
#52
“Put out the good and keep the bad – don’t believe all you read in the Bible.”
#53
“The show must go on.” – Freddie Mercury, ‘The Show Must Go On’
#54
“It’s not a question of money anymore. I spend money like it’s nothing. You know, I could be penniless tomorrow, but I’d get back, somehow.”
#55
“Robert Plant was always my favorite singer-and he’s said nice things about me, you know.”
#56
“I think Queen songs are pure escapism, like going to see a good film.”
#57
“I like to be surrounded by splendid things.”
#58
“I really need danger excitement. I’m never scared of going out on a limb.”
#59
“I’m very emotional. I think I may go mad in several years time.”
#60
“I would love to really have a beautiful relationship with somebody, but it never seems to work out. What I would like most of all is to be in a state of blissful love.”
#61
“I’m a very emotional person, a person of real extremes, and that’s often destructive both to myself and others.”
#62
“If I had to do it all over again? Why not, I would do it a little bit differently.”
#63
“I’m possessed by love, but isn’t everybody?”
#64
“I’m not afraid to speak out, and say things that I want to do, or do the things that I want to do, so um, I think in the end, being natural, and being, being actually genuine is what wins.”
#65
“The problem with love is that you lose control and that is a very vulnerable state to be in.”
#66
“I don’t like the way my teeth protrude. I’m going to have them done, but I just haven’t had the time. Apart from that… I’m perfect.”
#67
“If we’re weird onstage, I don’t know what you’d call the Tubes.”
#68
“And, we have no such thing as a budget anymore. Our manager freaks when we show him the bill. We’re lavish to the bone, but all our money goes back into the product.”
#69
“I think my melodies are superior to my lyrics.”
#70
“About ten years ago, I knew three chords on the guitar. Now, in 1982, I know three chords on the guitar.”
#71
“Years ago, I thought up the name Queen…It’s just a name, but it’s very regal obviously, and it sounds splendid…It’s a strong name, very universal and immediate. It had a lot of visual potential and was open to all sorts of interpretations. I was certainly aware of the gay connotations, but that was just one facet of it.”
#72
“You know, I designed the Queen crest. I simply combined all the creatures that represent our star signs-and I don’t even believe in astrology.”
#73
“The whole point of Queen was to be original.”
#74
“When we began, we approached it the way we did because we were not prepared to be out-of-work musicians, ever. We said either take it on as a serious commodity or don’t do it at all.”
#75
“But, you know, we spent two years putting our act together.”
#76
“The concept of Queen is to be regal and majestic. Glamour is part of us, and we want to be dandy.”
#77
“Led Zeppelin is the greatest. Robert Plant is one of the most original vocalists of our time. As a rock band they deserve the kind of success they’re getting.”
#78
“Jimi Hendrix is very important. He’s my idol. He sort of epitomizes, from his presentation on stage, the whole works of a rock star. There’s no way you can compare him. You either have the magic or you don’t. There’s no way you can work up to it. There’s nobody who can take his place.”
#79
“It destroys the soul to hear that you’re all hype, that you have no talent, and that your whole career has been contrived.”
#80
“I was never too keen on the British music press. They’ve called us a supermarket hype, and they used to suggest that we didn’t write our own songs.”
#81
“I want to be remembered as a musician of some worth and substance.”
#82
“In the early days, we just wore black onstage. Very bold, my dear. Then we introduced white, for variety, and it simply grew and grew.”
#83
“If I didn’t do this well, I just wouldn’t have anything to do… I can’t cook, and I’d be a terrible housewife.”
#84
“I’m not into business at all.”
#85
“I never carry money, just like the real Queen. If I fancy something in a shop I always ask someone on our staff to buy it.”
#86
“Hey man, Jaws was never my scene, and I don’t like Star Wars.”
#87
“I want it all and I want it now.”
#88
“I guess I’ve always lived the glamorous life of a star. It ‘s nothing new – I used to spend down to the last dime.”
#89
“By the way, I do not wear a hose. My hose is my own. No coke bottle, nothing stuffed down there.”
#90
“One night Roger was in a foul mood and he threw his entire bloody drumset across the stage. The thing only just missed me – I might have been killed.”
#91
“The lavish presentation appeals to me, and I’ve got to convince the others.”
#92
“Back in the old days, we were often compared to Led Zeppelin. If we did something with harmony, it was the Beach Hoys. Something heavy was Led Zeppelin.”
#93
“Money can not buy happiness, but it can d**n well give it!”
#94
“Interview? Oh don’t be ridiculous.”
#95
“Get on your bikes and ride!”
