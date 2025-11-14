I’m Making Arts & Armor From Leather

by

It is four years since I have tried to create my first leather item. I took a needle, thread, and a few pieces of leather scraps. During the next few hours, I made something so horrible that it is still hunting me in my nightmares. But that feeling of making my handmade leather item was the best thing ever.

Next few months, I spent a lot of time trying to learn how to work with leather. Thanks to my high school part-time job, I was able to buy a few basic tools – pricker, needles, threads, knife, etc.

I also set my first Facebook page, and I have to say – I am deeply sorry. If you were one of the fans who was watching my very beginnings, I know how traumatized you have to be now.

Then my mother gave me probably the best present in my life – a two-day course in Leathercraft. Thanks to this course, I was able to improve many things. I learned about cutting, coloring, sewing, and also decorating.

It gave me the right boost, and I became able to see the whole leathercraft in another spectrum.

It has been about 2 – 3 years, which I have spent mostly in my workshop, improving myself and spending money on new tools – colors, stamps, liners, punch tools, etc. Over time I was able to transform my hobby into a full-time job. I am always trying to learn new things, and I believe that my journey will be nearly endless. There are so many things you can do with leather – armors, bags, belts, flasks, necklaces, cases, and many more.

I hope you liked my little article and remember – there is always a way how to do what you love. JK Leathercraft, signing off.

More info: Facebook | patreon.com | jk-leather.com | youtube.com

Wanna hunt down few dragons? No problem!

I&#8217;m Making Arts &#038; Armor From Leather

Yggdrasil to protect your valuables

I&#8217;m Making Arts &#038; Armor From Leather

Do you want to know a little secret? There’s mead inside!

I&#8217;m Making Arts &#038; Armor From Leather

When you have a business meeting at 8 am and dragon-hunting at 10 am

I&#8217;m Making Arts &#038; Armor From Leather

Have you ever seen a leather beer tankard? I use it for 3 years, now

I&#8217;m Making Arts &#038; Armor From Leather

I don’t know where is that knife now but it has to be cutting down some dragon heads

I&#8217;m Making Arts &#038; Armor From Leather

Do you want to be priest? Do you want to hunt dragons? Well, I have a solution for you

I&#8217;m Making Arts &#038; Armor From Leather

Just a leather Lothlorien leaf to hold you scarf

I&#8217;m Making Arts &#038; Armor From Leather

For the Alliance! …. Wait, it’s Gondor

I&#8217;m Making Arts &#038; Armor From Leather

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
