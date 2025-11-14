Meet Frank The Peacock – A Bird Who Traveled Over 600 Miles In Pursuit Of Love

Dubbed Frank the Peacock and Indy’s roaming peacock, the bird who went viral for roaming Indianapolis has been captured. People are hoping that the flamboyant bird will soon find what he was looking for all along—love.
For two months, Indianapolis Animal Care Services had been after Frank the Peacock, who was believed to be in search of a mate. Apparently, Frank had traveled over 600 miles from Franklin Township before finally being caught on the southeast side of Indianapolis on Friday, May 30.
More info: Facebook | Twitter | Indianapolis AnimalCare Services
After roaming the streets of several different cities, Frank the Peacock was finally caught in Indianapolis
Image credits: Indianapolis Animal Care Services
“No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you,” Indianapolis Animal Care Services shared a picture of Frank the Peacock to its Facebook page. “That’s Frank the Peacock and he’s at IACS. Thanks to a resident in the Twin Aire Neighborhood, Frank was safely captured and picked up by an ACO this evening. We’ve made arrangements for Frank to go to Olivia’s Oinking Acres. We are told a peahen is waiting for him, so he may find love after all,” IACS shared. Below the post, Olivia Head, the founder and president of the sanctuary, wrote: “We’re excited to welcome Frank to Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary!”
“Indy’s most eligible bachelor” started his journey in Franklin Township
Image credits: RealtyAmanda
Apparently, the peacock has traveled from Franklin Township to Indianapolis. Named Frank, the viral sensation started his journey from Franklin Township about a couple of months ago. To track the famous peacock (or peacocks), Michelle Evans started a Franklin Township Facebook group (Where’s the Franklin Township Peacock?). Talking to Fox 59, Michelle said that there was a farm with peacocks in the township about 40-50 years ago. After it closed down, the birds stuck around.
A member of the “Where’s the Franklin Township Peacock” Facebook group made a map tracking where Frank was spotted
Image credits: FrankDaPeacock
Based on the sightings posted on the Facebook group, Caleb Walden made a map of where Frank the Peacock was possibly roaming. However, no one is exactly sure whether it’s the same peacock, whether Frank is a wild peacock, or whether he is owned by someone.
Apparently, the peacock made many people do a double take
Image credits: mialynneb
Image credits: mialynneb
Image credits: FrankDaPeacock
Image credits: asouers
Image credits: RealtyAmanda
Image credits: smhten
Image credits: FrankDaPeacock
Image credits: FrankDaPeacock
Finally, Frank the Peacock might have his shot at love
Image credits: Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary
“Friday Indianapolis Animal Care & Control contacted us about taking in a peacock that they had caught who’d been roaming at large around Indy,” the sanctuary who took in Frank shared on their Facebook page. “While Frank was on his great escapade, he developed quite a following. Some people were upset to see Frank apprehended and captured. Peafowl are not native to Indiana nor a wild animal. They are a domestic creature that can not survive on their own. Here at Oinking Acres we recently took in a peahen named Rhyme a few weeks ago. We had already made plans to construct Rhyme an aviary but now that we have Frank in our care as well we have decided to make our aviary much larger. If you’d like to donate towards Franks care or help us purchase materials for his aviary, Oinking Acres is a 501c3 nonprofit. We have PayPal & Venmo in addition to our Facebook fundraiser.”
Follow Us