Bride’s Demands For Her Wedding Spark Heated Debate

While a wedding typically involves many people, the most important aspect of the entire day is making sure that the bride and groom have a wonderful time. So if they decide that they want all of their guests in white or that they want to throw a themed wedding, so be it.
And if they need to request that their guests arrive sans perfume to prevent migraines, the least their friends and family can do is skip spraying on scents that day. But when one bride shared online that she had asked this of her guests, the internet had plenty to say. Below, you’ll find the photo that the bride posted on social media explaining her rule, as well as some of the reactions netizens had.
A bride and groom can choose to implement any rules they want on their wedding day
Wavebreak Media / magnific (not the actual photo)
But when this bride banned fragrances from her big day, the internet had plenty to say
Some people even shared suggestions of how to implement the policy
cookie_studio / magnific (not the actual photo)
Jean-Luc Picard / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Leonardo Miranda / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
One-third of adults report experiencing fragrance sensitivity
While guests (and the internet) may not always agree with their ideas, a bride and groom can really do whatever they want with their wedding.
They can choose to implement a color scheme that guests need to adhere to when choosing their outfits. Or they can decide to make all of the catering plant-based if that’s how they choose to eat. They can even keep the whole event alcohol-free if they want to keep their guests off the dance floor.
Especially when it comes to requests that they’ve made for medical reasons, guests can either smile and agree or choose to stay home. Now, if you love a good perfume, you might have been shocked by this bride’s request. But there is science to back up the fact that strong scents can cause headaches.
According to Medical News Today, perfume may sometimes trigger headaches and migraines because fragrance compounds can cross the blood-brain barrier and directly interact with receptors in the central nervous system. These compounds can also cause immediate changes in body functions, such as blood pressure, brain activity, and pulse rate.
People who have a heightened sense of smell, or hyperosmia, may be even more sensitive to the impacts of strong scents like perfume.
Individuals with a strong sense of smell report experiencing migraines, asthma attacks, neurological problems, breathing problems, skin problems, cognitive problems, gastrointestinal problems, and even musculoskeletal problems after being exposed to products like perfumes and air fresheners.
In fact, one 2019 study found that approximately one-third of adults in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Sweden report experiencing fragrance sensitivity.
A bride has every right to look out for her health on her wedding day
Obviously, no bride wants to be put through the torture of having a migraine on what’s supposed to be the happiest day of her life. But that didn’t stop the internet from weighing in and deciding that her demands were unreasonable.
While it’s certainly true that brides sometimes go over the top with their requirements when planning a wedding, the term bridezilla is often thrown around far too casually. And according to The Knot, it’s time to retire that term once and for all.
As far as we know, this term first appeared in print in 1995 in an article titled “Tacky Trips Down The Aisle” that was published in The Boston Globe. Since then, however, “bridezillas” have been mocked in films, on reality TV shows, on social media, and more. But is it really fair to blame these women for how much pressure is put on having a perfect wedding?
Often, these brides are nowhere near monsters. They just want to plan the day that they’ve always dreamed of, and they’re spending a lot of time and money to ensure that it’s just right.
It’s understandable for them to be particular about certain details or make requests that will protect their health on the big day. The term bridezilla is rooted in sexism, and it’s time for us to show brides more compassion.
Plus, if you receive a wedding invitation with a note like the one featured in this article, you can always politely decline. You’re not obligated to attend every wedding that you get invited to, especially if you’re not going to be happy about following the rules.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this wedding rule in the comments below, pandas. Would you be willing to attend a fragrance-free wedding? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another article from Bored Panda discussing similar wedding drama right here!
Netizens had mixed opinions on the bride’s request
Some loved the idea of a fragrance-free wedding
And some shared similar stories of their own in the comments
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