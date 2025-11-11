I Found A Blind Baby Sparrow Below My Balcony After A Storm

by

We usually write about other people, but today I want to share my own story. It all began after one stormy night, when my girlfriend saw what we thought was a dead sparrow below our balcony. He was barely breathing, covered in ants and completely blind.

We brought him home and put him in a box. After spending a night in our bedroom, he woke us up with high-pitched tweeting. We tried feeding him, but without any luck, so we placed him in our balcony. He continued tweeting non-stop for 3 hours. Finally, his father found him and started feeding him. He brought his chick huge bugs and bread every 10-15 minutes all day long for two weeks straight.

He was getting bigger every day, but he was still blind. I called a vet, and he told me to try simple eye drops. It worked like a charm! He even started hiding from us behind our flowers. Soon, his father started showing him how to fly trough the window. One day he just left – we knew this day would come eventually. We became really worried because that same night, and for the next few days, there was really stormy weather.

However, 3 days later, he came back and fell asleep in one of our pots. We were so happy for him! Now our balcony gets visited by lots of sparrows and we can’t even tell which one is ours.

