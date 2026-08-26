Former Pastor Turned Adult Industry Worker Reveals Clients’ Strange Requests, Including One She Had To Refuse

Nikole Mitchell once stood before thousands of people as a pastor. Today, she works as an adult entertainer and revealed how the career change has allowed her to explore a side of herself she was taught to hide.
In an August 25 interview with Mark Laita for Soft White Underbelly, she shared some of the strangest experiences she has had with clients, including one man whose request she immediately refused.
“There is no way I can do that,” she recalled telling him.
Mitchell also discussed her strict safety rules, her relationship with her fiancé, and what happens when clients develop feelings for her.
Nikole Mitchell went from a strict Baptist upbringing to becoming a pastor and now an adult entertainer
The 36-year-old grew up in a strict Baptist family where she was taught that women should be quiet, reserved, and focused on their families.
But she had always loved performing. She even said she had fantasized about becoming a str*pper from a young age.
“From a young age, I had fantasized about being a str*pper. But I was indoctrinated to believe my desires and my body were innately sinful and bad,” she told The New York Post in 2020.
Instead, she went in the opposite direction and became a pastor.
In 2011, Mitchell and her then-husband joined Woodland Hills Church, an evangelical megachurch in St. Paul, Minnesota. The experience changed how she viewed women’s role in religion.
She was later invited to become a pastor and began preaching weekly in 2-16 while raising her three children.
But Mitchell was also beginning to question her s*xuality.
After attending an LGBT-focused theatre performance, she realized she might not be straight.
“Oh my gosh, I don’t think I’m straight,” she recalled thinking.
Mitchell said she knew coming out could cost her her position in the church, so she kept that part of herself hidden for some time.
After preaching a widely attended sermon over the July 4 weekend in 2017, she left the church.
“I just never showed up again,” she said.
On October 6, 2017, she came out publicly in a YouTube video. Eventually, she joined O*lyFans and moved further into adult entertainment. She has also worked as a life coach and has spoken publicly about s*xuality, self-expression, and relationships.
One of her clients asked her to perform an act so gruesome she had to refuse
nikolemitchellphotos/Instagram
Mitchell explained that most of her clients are not looking for anything particularly extreme. However, one man was very different.
He told her he wanted to pay her to remove her g*nitals. Mitchell initially believed they were role-playing and went along with the conversation.
The man told her he would fly to Orange County so they could actually do it.
That was when Mitchell realized he was serious. “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa,” she recalled thinking.
She told him she could not do it.
Mitchell said she was worried about the possibility of severe injury, d*ath, and the legal consequences.
“There is no way I can do that,” she said.
She also admitted that she felt bad about turning him down because she knew the man genuinely wanted to fulfill the fantasy.
“I want to be able to fulfill your fantasy,” she explained. “If I can do it within my means and within my mental ability and values, I will do it.”
But this was a clear boundary for her.
“I thought it’s pure fantasy. You’re trying to make it a reality. I don’t do that.”
She said she never heard from the man again.
Another client brought her into a three-way without telling his wife
Another story made Mitchell rethink how carefully she needed to screen people who asked her to join them as a couple.
A man hired her for what he described as his and his wife’s first thr*esome.
Mitchell said she was excited because she enjoys helping couples explore that kind of experience. The man had paid for video calls beforehand, and they had discussed taking things slowly because his wife was supposedly nervous.
Then Mitchell arrived at the hotel.
She quickly realized something was very wrong.
The man’s wife had no idea why Mitchell was there. “Come to find out, she had no idea why I was there,” Mitchell said.
The wife was shocked when Mitchell explained why she had arrived. The couple began arguing, while Mitchell stepped out of the room to give them privacy.
She then decided she wanted no part in the situation and left.
The experience changed one part of the screening process permanently.
“Now I know whenever a gentleman does reach out to me about a thr*esome, now I have to ask explicitly, ‘Has your wife been informed and given her explicit approval?’”
Mitchell said she felt terrible about being placed in that position because the wife could have easily assumed her husband had hired other women before.
She also believed the couple had serious problems before she ever arrived.
“It was so messy, and I was so mortified,” she said.
Mitchell explained her screening process and revealed how it has gotten stricter since
Mitchell said she takes her safety seriously because she is meeting strangers behind closed doors.
Her first factor is her price.
She told Laita that she charges thousands of dollars for an hour, which immediately eliminates most potential clients.
But money is not enough.
She also asks potential clients for information including a LinkedIn profile, a photograph holding government-issued identification, and references.
“I’m risking my life going behind a closed door with a stranger,” she explained. “The least you can do is show me you’re a real person if anything happens.”
Mitchell said she does not need to accept every client because she is financially comfortable enough to walk away.
She also trusts her instincts. “If I get any whiff of like a yellow orange flag, I don’t even entertain,” she said.
Mitchell added that she has never had a serious incident with a client because she turns people away if something does not feel right.
Mitchell revealed how her fiancé feels about her career
nikolemitchellphotos/Instagram
Mitchell said the two met in their neighborhood and their relationship developed before she began escorting.
Her fiancé has had to adjust to her career, but Mitchell said they deal with difficult feelings through honest conversations.
“It requires a lot of honest conversations,” she said. “There’s insecurities, there’s triggers, and we just talk through them.”
nikolemitchellphotos/Instagram
For Mitchell, the relationship has also helped her deal with an insecurity and fear that she might eventually become “too much” for someone.
She said having a partner who accepts her career has shown her that she can be loved without hiding parts of herself.
“I really do get to be loved for exactly as I am,” she said.
“A literal walking red flag,” wrote one user
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