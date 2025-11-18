I Captured 21 Symbols Of The USSR That Are Now Relegated To Oblivion

I am Dimitri Bourriau, a photographer based in Paris, and I am delighted to present to you my new photographic series entitled “The Forgotten Relics of the USSR”. This series is the result of several trips through the former Soviet republics, where I captured images of statues of Soviet leaders now hidden or forgotten, as well as ancient mosaics testifying to a bygone era.
#1 Georgia
#2 Bulgaria
#3 The Netherlands
#4 Czech Republic
#5 Armenia
#6 Georgia
#7 Germany
#8 Armenia
#9 Germany
#10 Germany
#11 Czech Republic
#12 Georgia
#13 Georgia
#14 Czech Republic
#15 Georgia
#16 Germany
#17 Armenia
#18 Bulgaria
#19 Georgia
#20 Germany
#21 Germany
