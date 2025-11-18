I Captured 21 Symbols Of The USSR That Are Now Relegated To Oblivion

I am Dimitri Bourriau, a photographer based in Paris, and I am delighted to present to you my new photographic series entitled “The Forgotten Relics of the USSR”. This series is the result of several trips through the former Soviet republics, where I captured images of statues of Soviet leaders now hidden or forgotten, as well as ancient mosaics testifying to a bygone era.

#1 Georgia

#2 Bulgaria

#3 The Netherlands

#4 Czech Republic

#5 Armenia

#6 Georgia

#7 Germany

#8 Armenia

#9 Germany

#10 Germany

#11 Czech Republic

#12 Georgia

#13 Georgia

#14 Czech Republic

#15 Georgia

#16 Germany

#17 Armenia

#18 Bulgaria

#19 Georgia

#20 Germany

#21 Germany

