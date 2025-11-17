19 Unique Forest Creatures That We Created Based On Our Dreams

Hi! We are Kasia and Jacek and we create unique collectible figurines of creatures and art toys! This time we are introducing some forest creatures from our dreams: bugs and mushrooms.

They are designed and produced by us with attention to the smallest detail. Each of them has its own unique character.

Enjoy!

#1

#2

#3 Mushrooms

#4

#5 Moon Beetles

#6 Giant Glowing Beetle

#7 Moon Beetle

#8 Polar Bug

#9 Giant Glowing Beetle

#10 Moon Beetle

#11

#12

#13 Moon Beetles

#14 Giant Glowing Beetle

#15 Robin

#16 Giant Glowing Beetle

#17 Mushrooms

#18 Morgan

#19 Dragustin

