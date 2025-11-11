Field Of Light: Artist Uses 50,000 Lights To Turn Desert Into Surreal Fairytale

Bruce Munro is an internationally acclaimed British artist best known for his vast and immersive light-based installations. For this latest project, which is part of a series called Field of Light, the artist has chosen the great Australian outback as his canvas, namely the area near Uluru, the country’s spiritual center. The installation uses more than 50,000 light stems crowned with frosted-glass spheres and it covers a surface area equivalent to four football pitches.
Munro’s work is inspired by his interest in shared human experience, and the idea for this latest project came to him while traveling across the Red Desert to Uluru in 1992. During this trip he felt a compelling connection to the energy, heat and brightness of the desert landscape, and as he notes on his website, “Field of Light is the embodiment of that experience.”
Uluru, Northern Territory, AU
Cheekwood Museum and Gardens, Nashville, TN
Hermitage Museum and Gardens, Norfolk, Virginia, USA
Atlanta Botanical Garden GA, USA
Desert Botanical Garden, AZ, USA
Waddesdon Manor, UK
