Field Of Light: Artist Uses 50,000 Lights To Turn Desert Into Surreal Fairytale

by

Bruce Munro is an internationally acclaimed British artist best known for his vast and immersive light-based installations. For this latest project, which is part of a series called Field of Light, the artist has chosen the great Australian outback as his canvas, namely the area near Uluru, the country’s spiritual center. The installation uses more than 50,000 light stems crowned with frosted-glass spheres and it covers a surface area equivalent to four football pitches.

Munro’s work is inspired by his interest in shared human experience, and the idea for this latest project came to him while traveling across the Red Desert to Uluru in 1992. During this trip he felt a compelling connection to the energy, heat and brightness of the desert landscape, and as he notes on his website, “Field of Light is the embodiment of that experience.”

More info: Bruce Munro | Facebook | Twitter (h/t: designyoutrust)

Uluru, Northern Territory, AU

Field Of Light: Artist Uses 50,000 Lights To Turn Desert Into Surreal Fairytale
Field Of Light: Artist Uses 50,000 Lights To Turn Desert Into Surreal Fairytale
Field Of Light: Artist Uses 50,000 Lights To Turn Desert Into Surreal Fairytale

Cheekwood Museum and Gardens, Nashville, TN

Field Of Light: Artist Uses 50,000 Lights To Turn Desert Into Surreal Fairytale

Hermitage Museum and Gardens, Norfolk, Virginia, USA

Field Of Light: Artist Uses 50,000 Lights To Turn Desert Into Surreal Fairytale

Atlanta Botanical Garden GA, USA

Field Of Light: Artist Uses 50,000 Lights To Turn Desert Into Surreal Fairytale
Field Of Light: Artist Uses 50,000 Lights To Turn Desert Into Surreal Fairytale

Desert Botanical Garden, AZ, USA

Field Of Light: Artist Uses 50,000 Lights To Turn Desert Into Surreal Fairytale
Field Of Light: Artist Uses 50,000 Lights To Turn Desert Into Surreal Fairytale

Waddesdon Manor, UK

Field Of Light: Artist Uses 50,000 Lights To Turn Desert Into Surreal Fairytale

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 14-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2025
Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite
3 min read
Aug, 18, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 28-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2025
Wait a Second, We’re Talking about a Shameless Revival Already?
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2021
I Create Surreal Worlds Using Only My Iphone
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Skateboarding In 1970s California During The Golden Age Of Skate Culture
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.