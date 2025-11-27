82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Looks can be deceiving. Someone who dresses down may actually be an incognito millionaire. A sweet, soft-spoken person may actually have a darker side to them. A box of what appears to be uncooked noodles may actually be a pack of rubber bands.
For today, we are featuring some “food” photos that will immediately kill your appetite once you look closer. Whether it’s a rock that resembles a piece of wagyu beef or coasters that look like tempting chocolate chip cookies, many of these images may very well fool you.
#1 Bacon Or An Interesting Rock?
Image source: Yurithedrandcrkfan
#2 Forbidden Pasta
Image source: Talapas
#3 The Cleaning Lady Took This From The Bathroom And Put It In The Fridge
Image source: pbull01
Since we’re on the topic of forbidden foods, let’s explore actual edible items that are not widely accepted for different reasons. Durian, a popular native fruit in various parts of Asia, has also gained notoriety for its off-putting smell.
Its odor is so offensive that it is banned on public transportation to prevent passenger discomfort. However, many like it for its supposedly sweet taste and consider it the “king of all fruits.”
#4 Can’t Tell If Rust Stained Tarp Or World’s Largest Burrito Just Casually Chilling On The Sidewalk
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Forbidden Ice Cream
Image source: hunterman73638
#6 Forbidden Brownies
Image source: Jessedw2
Unlike Durian, chewing gum does not carry a pungent smell. Therefore, it should not be a banned food item, right? Well, not if you’re living in or visiting Singapore. In 1992, the government imposed a ban on all substances containing the “gum base of vegetable or synthetic origin.”
These restrictions primarily stem from Singapore’s stringent guidelines on public cleanliness. So, unless you have a prescription for it, you may be fined up to S$2,000 ($1,500 USD) for selling and up to S$10,000 ($7,700 USD) for importing. You may also face up to one year in jail. Singapore isn’t playing around.
#7 These Ancient Assyrian Tablets Look Like A Bowl Of Breakfast Cereal
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#8 Forbidden Barbecue Sauce
Image source: Lyude
#9 Had To Stop My Wife From Drinking This Forbidden Orange Juice
Image source: TeaQueer
When the Fat-Free craze hit the US in the 90s, many brands used Olestra to make low-fat potato chips. And while this is a common ingredient in America, it is a banned substance in Europe and Canada.
The reason? Olestra’s inhibition of fat absorption has been linked to health concerns, including nutrient depletion and gastrointestinal issues.
#10 Forbidden Sushi Rice Rolls
Image source: Ostrantula
#11 Found A Rock That Looks Like Meat
Image source: lifesnotperfect
#12 Forbidden Spaghetti
Image source: Pixilus
If you’re traveling to Venice, Italy, it may help to be aware of the ban on fast food restaurants. According to former city tourism chief, Paola Mar, the goal of banning these food outlets, including kebab shops, was to “preserve and develop Venice’s cultural heritage.”
The law, passed in 2017, limits the number of shops that sell pizza by the slice. Artisanal ice cream shops, however, were spared, thanks to Mayor Luigi Brugnaro.
#13 Forbidden Fried Noodles
Image source: Smellmann
#14 Forbidden Rice. It’s “Sawdust” For A Lack Of A Better Term. I Was Routing Acrylic On A CNC Machine
Image source: ShinePretend3772, ShinePretend3772
#15 Forbidden Orange Candy
Image source: MyauIsHere
Scottish people would not shy away from expressing their love for Haggis, one of their traditional dishes made from sheep organs like heart, liver, and lungs. However, the US Department of Agriculture banned the dish in 1971 due to the presence of lungs.
According to the Code of Federal Regulations, livestock lungs are prohibited from consumption due to the possible presence of chemical and biological contaminants.
#16 Guess What? “A Baguette?”
Image source: Financial_Strategy10
#17 Forbidden Banana
Image source: goldbutthole
#18 Forbidden Gelato
Image source: TungstenChef
#19 These Cork Coasters Are An Accident Waiting To Happen
Image source: formidable_croissant
#20 Forbidden Gummy Candy
crayolachallenged:
Ah they are called table scatter acrylic decor :)
Image source: shimasudesu
#21 Mmmmm… Forest Caramels
Image source: Ostrantula
#22 Forbidden Gummy Frog
Image source: gwynsyl
#23 Rock Gummies
Image source: RealmUniverse
#24 Forbidden Steak Found In Istanbul
Image source: moezana
#25 Forbidden Costco Bucket Of Mac N Cheese
Image source: Bobby_Hill_4_Pres
#26 Ground Beef Blanket
Image source: happybiscotti7834
#27 Forbidden Black Olives
Image source: juanc30
#28 Forbidden Ground Beef
Image source: MissLauraJ
#29 Crunchy Yummy
Image source: tjk91
#30 Forbiden Cheeseburger
Image source: Brilliant-Towel4044
#31 Forbidden Marshmallows
Image source: UmDafuq3462
#32 I Give You The “Forbidden Shawarma”
Image source: Zekey3
#33 Forbidden Fried Chicken (It’s Calcite)
Image source: rebelraf
#34 Roadside Cookies And Creme
Image source: kmgenius
#35 Forbidden French Fries
Image source: PeachyTrain
#36 I Like My Swiss Rolls Earthy, Thank You
Image source: SeventhAlkali
#37 This Rock That Sort Of Looks Like A Hamburger
Image source: BD15
#38 Forbidden Blueberries
Image source: RhizomorpheusII
#39 Forbidden Mini Marshmallows
Image source: Anahata_Green
#40 My 4-Year-Old Pointed Out These Forbidden Pringles
Image source: FantasticBurt
#41 Caught Our Japanese Exchange Student About To Drink This Because It Says “Soda” And Has Fruit On The Label
Image source: McBeardedson
#42 Forbidden Fluf
Image source: Stalefishology
#43 Forbidden Cheese
Image source: Didnotfindausername
#44 Forbidden Pizza
Image source: adhdachiever
#45 Forbidden Avocado
Image source: reddit.com
#46 I Found A Pebble That Looks Like A Slice Of French Toast
Image source: kimcaal
#47 Forbidden Coffee
Image source: prest_mask
#48 My Pillow Exploded In The Wash, Forbidden Noodles
Image source: aldrclm
#49 Forbidden Purple Drink At The Eye Doctor
Image source: Foxxilove
#50 Found In The High Desert Out Driving Around, It’s Sticky. Not A Muffin
Image source: Popular-Dress-4130
#51 Unlimited Brown Sugar
Image source: JustSignedOn
#52 Forbidden Caviar
Image source: Irish_andGermanguy
#53 Bacon And Egg, Anyone?
Image source: takemyd_va
#54 Forbidden Cotton Candy
Image source: leinad9
#55 Forbidden Ice Cream Sandwich
Image source: Shpouiten
#56 Forbidden Sunny Side Up
Lane markers on a street. They’re temporary just while some construction is going on.
Image source: soonerjohn06
#57 Tropical Flavored Wiper Fluid
Image source: Brubbly16
#58 Forbidden Caramels
Image source: AdministrativeTop202
#59 Forbidden Ketchup
Image source: Apocalyptic_Potato
#60 Forbidden Burrito
Image source: kelsiuhm
#61 Forbidden Mini Pop Tart Found At The Beach
Image source: SabbyFox
#62 Forbidden Ice Cream
Image source: mossydeerbones
#63 My Thick Glasses Lenses Look Like Ice Cubes
Image source: p1ng74
#64 My Alcohol Looks Like Cleaner, And My Cleaner Looks Like Alcohol
Image source: HellSpawn61671
#65 These Sliced Olives Taste A Little Weird
Image source: qrpyna
#66 Ice Cream Sandwich Rock
Image source: drkmatterinc
#67 Forbidden Wheatbread
Image source: Ok_Bake_4761
#68 Forbidden Sponge Cake
Image source: XealRebad
#69 Forever Fish And Chips – Crystal Chippy
Image source: BankaiBUICK
#70 My Walnut Wood Filler Looks Awfully Like Nutella
Image source: SmallTownTrans1
#71 Forbidden Blue Raspberry Slurpee
Image source: 2006_Chevy_impala_ss
#72 Forbidden Cheese Cubes (Urinal Fresheners)
Image source: Zoran3000
#73 Forbidden Custard
Image source: Confusedpieceofcoal
#74 Astonishing Formation Of A Fluorite “Tamarind” In A Matrix Of A Very Light Colored Amethyst. Discovered In India
Image source: TheVolatics
#75 Forbidden Peanut Butter
Image source: dudeisaguyonaranch
#76 Frobidden Berry Yogurt (Lime Plaster)
Image source: therealgodboy
#77 Forbidden Egg
Image source: RamenIsMyLife
#78 Forbidden Floor Sausages
Image source: Saint_Nomad
#79 The Inside Of This Tree Looks Like A Fish
Image source: molehillmilk
#80 Forbidden Butter Chicken
Image source: thyghs
#81 Forbidden Ramen
Image source: Opening-Command-8680
#82 I Finally Wrapped My Forbidden Jolly Rancher
Image source: Raptsmith
