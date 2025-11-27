82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

by

Looks can be deceiving. Someone who dresses down may actually be an incognito millionaire. A sweet, soft-spoken person may actually have a darker side to them. A box of what appears to be uncooked noodles may actually be a pack of rubber bands. 

For today, we are featuring some “food” photos that will immediately kill your appetite once you look closer. Whether it’s a rock that resembles a piece of wagyu beef or coasters that look like tempting chocolate chip cookies, many of these images may very well fool you. 

#1 Bacon Or An Interesting Rock?

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Yurithedrandcrkfan

#2 Forbidden Pasta

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Talapas

#3 The Cleaning Lady Took This From The Bathroom And Put It In The Fridge

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: pbull01

Since we’re on the topic of forbidden foods, let’s explore actual edible items that are not widely accepted for different reasons. Durian, a popular native fruit in various parts of Asia, has also gained notoriety for its off-putting smell. 

Its odor is so offensive that it is banned on public transportation to prevent passenger discomfort. However, many like it for its supposedly sweet taste and consider it the “king of all fruits.”

#4 Can’t Tell If Rust Stained Tarp Or World’s Largest Burrito Just Casually Chilling On The Sidewalk

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Forbidden Ice Cream

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: hunterman73638

#6 Forbidden Brownies

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Jessedw2

Unlike Durian, chewing gum does not carry a pungent smell. Therefore, it should not be a banned food item, right? Well, not if you’re living in or visiting Singapore. In 1992, the government imposed a ban on all substances containing the “gum base of vegetable or synthetic origin.” 

These restrictions primarily stem from Singapore’s stringent guidelines on public cleanliness. So, unless you have a prescription for it, you may be fined up to S$2,000 ($1,500 USD) for selling and up to S$10,000 ($7,700 USD) for importing. You may also face up to one year in jail. Singapore isn’t playing around.

#7 These Ancient Assyrian Tablets Look Like A Bowl Of Breakfast Cereal

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#8 Forbidden Barbecue Sauce

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Lyude

#9 Had To Stop My Wife From Drinking This Forbidden Orange Juice

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: TeaQueer

When the Fat-Free craze hit the US in the 90s, many brands used Olestra to make low-fat potato chips. And while this is a common ingredient in America, it is a banned substance in Europe and Canada.

The reason? Olestra’s inhibition of fat absorption has been linked to health concerns, including nutrient depletion and gastrointestinal issues. 

#10 Forbidden Sushi Rice Rolls

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Ostrantula

#11 Found A Rock That Looks Like Meat

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: lifesnotperfect

#12 Forbidden Spaghetti

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Pixilus

If you’re traveling to Venice, Italy, it may help to be aware of the ban on fast food restaurants. According to former city tourism chief, Paola Mar, the goal of banning these food outlets, including kebab shops, was to “preserve and develop Venice’s cultural heritage.” 

The law, passed in 2017, limits the number of shops that sell pizza by the slice. Artisanal ice cream shops, however, were spared, thanks to Mayor Luigi Brugnaro.

#13 Forbidden Fried Noodles

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Smellmann

#14 Forbidden Rice. It’s “Sawdust” For A Lack Of A Better Term. I Was Routing Acrylic On A CNC Machine

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: ShinePretend3772, ShinePretend3772

#15 Forbidden Orange Candy

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: MyauIsHere

Scottish people would not shy away from expressing their love for Haggis, one of their traditional dishes made from sheep organs like heart, liver, and lungs. However, the US Department of Agriculture banned the dish in 1971 due to the presence of lungs. 

According to the Code of Federal Regulations, livestock lungs are prohibited from consumption due to the possible presence of chemical and biological contaminants. 

#16 Guess What? “A Baguette?”

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Financial_Strategy10

#17 Forbidden Banana

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: goldbutthole

#18 Forbidden Gelato

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: TungstenChef

#19 These Cork Coasters Are An Accident Waiting To Happen

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: formidable_croissant

#20 Forbidden Gummy Candy

crayolachallenged:

Ah they are called table scatter acrylic decor :)

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: shimasudesu

#21 Mmmmm… Forest Caramels

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Ostrantula

#22 Forbidden Gummy Frog

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: gwynsyl

#23 Rock Gummies

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: RealmUniverse

#24 Forbidden Steak Found In Istanbul

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: moezana

#25 Forbidden Costco Bucket Of Mac N Cheese

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Bobby_Hill_4_Pres

#26 Ground Beef Blanket

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: happybiscotti7834

#27 Forbidden Black Olives

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: juanc30

#28 Forbidden Ground Beef

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: MissLauraJ

#29 Crunchy Yummy

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: tjk91

#30 Forbiden Cheeseburger

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Brilliant-Towel4044

#31 Forbidden Marshmallows

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: UmDafuq3462

#32 I Give You The “Forbidden Shawarma”

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Zekey3

#33 Forbidden Fried Chicken (It’s Calcite)

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: rebelraf

#34 Roadside Cookies And Creme

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: kmgenius

#35 Forbidden French Fries

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: PeachyTrain

#36 I Like My Swiss Rolls Earthy, Thank You

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: SeventhAlkali

#37 This Rock That Sort Of Looks Like A Hamburger

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: BD15

#38 Forbidden Blueberries

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: RhizomorpheusII

#39 Forbidden Mini Marshmallows

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Anahata_Green

#40 My 4-Year-Old Pointed Out These Forbidden Pringles

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: FantasticBurt

#41 Caught Our Japanese Exchange Student About To Drink This Because It Says “Soda” And Has Fruit On The Label

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: McBeardedson

#42 Forbidden Fluf

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Stalefishology

#43 Forbidden Cheese

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Didnotfindausername

#44 Forbidden Pizza

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: adhdachiever

#45 Forbidden Avocado

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#46 I Found A Pebble That Looks Like A Slice Of French Toast

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: kimcaal

#47 Forbidden Coffee

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: prest_mask

#48 My Pillow Exploded In The Wash, Forbidden Noodles

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: aldrclm

#49 Forbidden Purple Drink At The Eye Doctor

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Foxxilove

#50 Found In The High Desert Out Driving Around, It’s Sticky. Not A Muffin

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Popular-Dress-4130

#51 Unlimited Brown Sugar

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: JustSignedOn

#52 Forbidden Caviar

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Irish_andGermanguy

#53 Bacon And Egg, Anyone?

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: takemyd_va

#54 Forbidden Cotton Candy

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: leinad9

#55 Forbidden Ice Cream Sandwich

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Shpouiten

#56 Forbidden Sunny Side Up

Lane markers on a street. They’re temporary just while some construction is going on.

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: soonerjohn06

#57 Tropical Flavored Wiper Fluid

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Brubbly16

#58 Forbidden Caramels

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: AdministrativeTop202

#59 Forbidden Ketchup

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Apocalyptic_Potato

#60 Forbidden Burrito

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: kelsiuhm

#61 Forbidden Mini Pop Tart Found At The Beach

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: SabbyFox

#62 Forbidden Ice Cream

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: mossydeerbones

#63 My Thick Glasses Lenses Look Like Ice Cubes

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: p1ng74

#64 My Alcohol Looks Like Cleaner, And My Cleaner Looks Like Alcohol

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: HellSpawn61671

#65 These Sliced Olives Taste A Little Weird

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: qrpyna

#66 Ice Cream Sandwich Rock

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: drkmatterinc

#67 Forbidden Wheatbread

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Bake_4761

#68 Forbidden Sponge Cake

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: XealRebad

#69 Forever Fish And Chips – Crystal Chippy

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: BankaiBUICK

#70 My Walnut Wood Filler Looks Awfully Like Nutella

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: SmallTownTrans1

#71 Forbidden Blue Raspberry Slurpee

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: 2006_Chevy_impala_ss

#72 Forbidden Cheese Cubes (Urinal Fresheners)

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Zoran3000

#73 Forbidden Custard

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Confusedpieceofcoal

#74 Astonishing Formation Of A Fluorite “Tamarind” In A Matrix Of A Very Light Colored Amethyst. Discovered In India

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: TheVolatics

#75 Forbidden Peanut Butter

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: dudeisaguyonaranch

#76 Frobidden Berry Yogurt (Lime Plaster)

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: therealgodboy

#77 Forbidden Egg

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: RamenIsMyLife

#78 Forbidden Floor Sausages

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Saint_Nomad

#79 The Inside Of This Tree Looks Like A Fish

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: molehillmilk

#80 Forbidden Butter Chicken

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: thyghs

#81 Forbidden Ramen

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Opening-Command-8680

#82 I Finally Wrapped My Forbidden Jolly Rancher

82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)

Image source: Raptsmith

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Doctors Are Sharing Their Stupidest And Funniest Patient Stories, And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Massive Outrage After 3 Men Are Filmed Attacking 14YO Girl, But Cops Arrest Her Instead
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2025
Cris Carter: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 25, 2025
Stop Bringing Sick Kids To School: Furious Mom Shows What Could Happen To Other Kids
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Illustrate Literal Meanings Of Words And Word Combinations, And Here Are 40 Of The Newest Ones
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Are Sharing Their Worst Decisions In Their Long Lives And Here Are 30 Of Them
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025