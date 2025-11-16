“They’re Just Gross Little Explosions Of Salt And Sadness”: 30 Foods And Drinks People Are Only Pretending To Like

Everyone’s got their favorite dishes, that’s no surprise to anyone. But if we’re being brutally honest, there are some food items that make us go ‘Yuck!’ and ‘Ew!’ really loudly in our heads… though we just don’t vocalize all of that because we’re in polite company. We have to at least pretend that we’re ‘normal.’
That’s one of the perks of Reddit: you can (semi)anonymously share your real thoughts and feelings on a topic. It’s great—cathartic even—to get the fact that you really hate what most others enjoy off your chest. Redditor u/Aarunascut started up a fascinating thread on r/AskMen, asking people to share the foods that they think people only pretend to like.
We’ve collected the very best comments to share with you, dear Pandas, so scroll down and check out what everyone thinks. Which answers do you agree with? Which of the food items that were mentioned do you genuinely enjoy and why? What do you love and hate the most? Share your opinions in the comments!
A lot of the food items in this list (especially the seafood and veggies) are actually quite healthy. Bored Panda got in touch with health and fitness coach Anna Armagno Toussaint who shared her wisdom about the food groups that it’s best to focus on and avoid, what to do if what you’re constantly eating tastes bland, and how to deal with cravings for your favorite not-so-healthy (junk) foods. You’ll find our full interview with the coach below, Pandas. Read on and check it out!
#1
Green Smoothies (the ones with no fruit or sugar in them). There’s no way your carrot, beetroot, kale, and spinach smoothie with an extra shot of turmeric tastes like anything other than a donkey’s booty hole….
Image source: igfxreapers, Alisha Mishra
#2
Oysters.
Tastes like dirty sea water and has the texture of snot.
Image source: DukeVonTitle, Rene Asmussen
#3
American cheese, I don’t know how anyone likes this plastic fake food
Image source: poisedred, Mike Mozart
#4
Escargot. The sheer amount of melted butter and garlic it’s served with tells me enough to know that no one actually likes the snail part.
Image source: raw_toast, Maria Orlova
#5
Black licorice. It’s the worst flavour and it lingers
Image source: GNU_PTerry, Susanne Nilsson
#6
Super hot chilli sauces. They burn the inside of your mouth to the point where you cannot tell what the food it is on tastes like.
Ghost pepper sauce on beef, chicken or fish castrate the experience of food.
Those spices are nature’s way discouraging eating.
I often assume that they were developed as a way to hide rotting meat.
Image source: Valzar1954
#7
Vegan “cheese”
Image source: sweergirl86204, ENESFİLM
#8
Well done steak.
It destroys the flavour and texture, you may as well just save yourself some money and buy chicken instead.
Image source: polly_pocket1989, Chad Montano
#9
Kombucha
Image source: jungleismassivv, Geraud pfeiffer
#10
Offal and tripe
Image source: Brizzo7, stu_spivack
#11
Kale
Edit: If you’re going to defend kale, stop. Save your comment. It tastes like sad.
Image source: SwordMasterShadow, Adolfo Félix
#12
Vegetarian meat alternatives for mince beef, chicken breast and sausages etc. I would rather replace meat with a tasty veggie rather than have a mouthful of something with the wrong flavour and consistency.
Image source: MrTickleMePink, LikeMeat
#13
Man I feel bad for cauliflower. It didn’t ask to be s**tty chicken wings or fart flavoured rice. It’s just trying to be broccoli’s dropout brother and live in the attic playing halo
Image source: mable1001, Karolina Grabowska
#14
Caviar. I’d like some salt paste, please, for $100 a scoop.
Image source: Raspberries-Are-Evil, Anastasia Belousova
#15
Beer.
It all tastes like bitter, fizzy, dry, grainy p**s
Image source: KentuckyFriedEel, cottonbro studio
#16
Blood sausage. (retch)
Food made on a dare or what?
Image source: teknomanzer, Chun Yip So
#17
Stuff with gristle or tendons or tons of fat, like the thick strips of fat on the outside of pork chops
Image source: Sanchastayswoke, Yvette S
#18
Not a food, but Cilantro. Tastes like literal soap too me, but people say otherwise.
Image source: shadingnight
#19
Freaking matcha. It’s like drinking fish water.
Image source: a17sr03, Matcha & CO
#20
Liver
Image source: Mr_M0t0m0
#21
I hate celery. Terrible flavor, terrible texture. People say it’s a good delivery food, but just use a f**king spoon and then you don’t have to taste celery.
Image source: JSC89, Karolina Grabowska
#22
Durian, texture, smell, everything about it.
Image source: flutter4ab, Jim Teo
#23
Beer and generally alcohol.
YOU’RE ALL LIARS!
I’m now 32 and it still all tastes like bad chemicals, the only alcohol I can consume is mixers because of the sweetness ie bourbon and coke.
All alcohol tastes disgusting.
Edit: Many of you suggest it’s simply a matter of me not being to a good bar, trying expensive version of X alcohol.. bit of a wild assumption! I certainly have tried massive varieties and a lot of venues over the years trying to find an enjoyable/tolerable one.
Also, people telling me no, no, alcohol is great! And then name a mixed/sugary drink…
“nobody likes it at first, you just have to power through it until you do like it”… ngl that’s kinda f****d up haha.
Image source: ch3wee, Eaters Collective
#24
Tonic water. It’s like angry poison water why would anyone drink that on purpose?
Image source: TrashMammal17
#25
Anything pumpkin spice. None for me, thanks. Is it really that delicious? Or is it just fashionable?
Image source: RedcloudGeorge
#26
The rotting Icelandic sharks. My Icelandic buddy and her son swears that it’s good but their tastebuds must have frozen off or something.
I ain’t a picky eater and Ill give a go at almost anything (even fringe foods like fried crickets and cow tongue), but I couldn’t even bring myself to try some because I was too busy wrenching and my gag reflex physically wouldn’t allow it. Like something about my survival physiology knew that s**t wasn’t happening.
No way in hell them Icelanders actually enjoy that stuff. Zero. Nada.
Image source: Carefree-Trooper
#27
Haggis. I lived in Scotland for several years. I tried it four or five times. They kept telling me I just didn’t get “good Haggis”. Where the hell is the good haggis?! Robert Burns was a madman!
Image source: OatyBisc, Catchpenny
#28
Capers. They’re just gross little explosions of salt and sadness.
Image source: Dandals, Stefan Johnson
#29
Blue Cheese.
Image source: gravygotch, Jez Timms
#30
Truffles / truffle oil. Smells and tastes like the bottom of a laundry hamper to me
Image source: tboess, CHUTTERSNAP
