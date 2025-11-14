I Help You Visualize The Destruction Of The Environment On A Plate (8 Pics)

by

With my take on the Netflix documentary “Chef’s Table,” I help you visualize the destruction of the environment on a plate: if you are helping to create it, you better be prepared to eat it one day!

By creating my alternative menus, I hope to make you think about the path we are taking as a species and how we interact with the environment.

I am a street artist from Poland who draws influence from the trauma, pain, and suffering of the human race and the destruction of the environment.

Special thanks to Alriso Risotteria Italiana restaurant for helping make this project and to the video recording and editing team – Wings of Cam.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

The video about my alternative menu

And here are the dishes one by one

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
