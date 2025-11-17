There Goes My Dinner: 30 Times People Found Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be (New Pics)

Food is great. Most importantly, of course, it provides sustenance that’s necessary to live, but that’s not all. It also brings you joy, whether it’s because you’re eating something that pleases your tastebuds or because you chose to eat something that literally positively affects your mood.
Food brings people together, gives us a chance to be creative, and allows us to experience other cultures. In other words, food is amazing and beautiful and all the other positive adjectives you can come up with.
That is why this list is so unique. Compiled from gems found on the Food in Places it Shouldn’t be Facebook group, it presents the worst feelings that food can illicit. It’s unsettling, it’s cringy, it’s not right. And once you scroll through it, you sure as heck will never see potato salad the same way again. Enjoy!
#1
Image source: Donald Shawanamash
#2
Image source: Dan Joseph
#3
Image source: Luke Josselyn
#4
Image source: Donald Shawanamash
#5
Image source: Gia Davis
#6
Image source: Banks Jennifer
#7
Image source: Banks Jennifer
#8
Image source: Banks Jennifer
#9
Image source: Mary Bohanan
#10
Image source: Benjamin Femi-Akinwande
#11
Image source: Maria Adriana
#12
Image source: Potetoz Ella
#13
Image source: Chaz Ceri
#14
Image source: Banks Jennifer
#15
Image source: Jaedon JeRue
#16
Image source: Banks Jennifer
#17
Image source: Leonard D Vince Ramos
#18
Image source: Alexandru Horga
#19
Image source: Huone Formilleza
#20
Image source: Banks Jennifer
#21
Image source: Mary Bohanan
#22
Image source: Banks Jennifer
#23
Image source: Alexandru Horga
#24
Image source: Anonymous participant
#25
Image source: Sancho Bueno
#26
Image source: Kamisato Irene
#27
Image source: Banks Jennifer
#28
Image source: Malachi Trahan
#29
Image source: Banks Jennifer
#30
Image source: Banks Jennifer
Follow Us