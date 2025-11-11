Food Art By Jolita Vaitkute

by

I’m an 18-year-old artist from Lithuania. I made these portraits of famous people using chocolate, various spices, ketchup, cheese and some other products. Although I am highly inspired by Instagram food photography, it was food art that became my passion. I generally love to draw portraits, so it doesn’t make big difference for me what materials to use. When I first started these kinds of drawings, I used my windowsill as a canvas because its surface was smooth and bright white. Now everything has become more professional.

Usually, it takes me around 2-6 hours to complete one piece, depending on how big it is. The most difficult part is to keep the portrait clean and recognizable.

Obama

Food Art By Jolita Vaitkute

Putin

Food Art By Jolita Vaitkute

Albert Einstein

Food Art By Jolita Vaitkute

Conchita Wurst

Food Art By Jolita Vaitkute
Food Art By Jolita Vaitkute

The President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite

Food Art By Jolita Vaitkute

Jim Morrison

Food Art By Jolita Vaitkute
Food Art By Jolita Vaitkute

Prime Minister of Lithuania Algirdas Butkevicius

Food Art By Jolita Vaitkute

#eatmoreart

Food Art By Jolita Vaitkute

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: It’s Iran vs. Isreal and Russell Ends Up in the Hospital.
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2016
Do You Get Anything for Being on House Hunters?
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2020
Jon Bon Jovi Finally Speaks Out On Son Jake And Millie Bobby Brown’s Decision To Adopt First Child
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
Suits
Suits Season 1 Episode 6 Review: “Tricks of the Trade”
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2015
Seth MacFarlane’s Ted is Becoming a TV Series On Peacock
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2021
Who Is Lily Anne Harrison? Meet the Model & Actress
3 min read
Jul, 10, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.