Food Art By Jolita Vaitkute

I’m an 18-year-old artist from Lithuania. I made these portraits of famous people using chocolate, various spices, ketchup, cheese and some other products. Although I am highly inspired by Instagram food photography, it was food art that became my passion. I generally love to draw portraits, so it doesn’t make big difference for me what materials to use. When I first started these kinds of drawings, I used my windowsill as a canvas because its surface was smooth and bright white. Now everything has become more professional.
Usually, it takes me around 2-6 hours to complete one piece, depending on how big it is. The most difficult part is to keep the portrait clean and recognizable.
Obama
Putin
Albert Einstein
Conchita Wurst
The President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite
Jim Morrison
Prime Minister of Lithuania Algirdas Butkevicius
#eatmoreart
