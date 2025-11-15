Hey Pandas, What Sport Would Be The Funniest If All The Players Were Drunk? (Closed)

by

Anyone that is drunk can do pretty funny things. But imagine professional athletes drunk while playing! That would be pretty funny. Now, the question is, which sport?

#1

Wrestling

#2

Hockey, though some aspects of the sport make it seem like they’re already drunk.

#3

All of ’em?

#4

Basketball. Imagine a bunch of players running around with a ball while being drunk

#5

Ice hockey. Can you imagine drunk people on ice?

#6

ballet or other dance?

#7

Ping pong or table tennis

#8

Hockey and baseball😂

#9

Hurling (The greatest sport there is) would be hilarious drunk!

#10

water polo

#11

Football. (American football for y’all)
Need I say more?

#12

Wresseling or cheerleading lol

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
