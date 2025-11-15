Bento Artist Creates Lunchboxes For Her Husband Of His Favorite TV Shows, Movies, Manga, And More (109 Pics)

There’s a reason why love is the secret ingredient to any dish. Love gives inspiration, beauty, and a good feeling to every meal that it’s in. And there’s probably no better example of that than this Japanese wife who makes bento lunchboxes for her husband almost every day.
Mika Matsuura from Hiroshima, Japan, makes bento boxes and other creative dishes for her husband, who is in charge of a local factory. She draws inspiration from her husband’s favorite TV shows, manga, movies, and musicians, and transforms them into a neat little dish. It’s hard to know for sure, but it’s very possible that lunchtime is her husband’s favorite time of the day.
The artist told Bored Panda about her daily routine. “I wake up at 7 am to prepare my husband’s bento and finish at 8 am. I always leave the ingredients prepared the night before so I can do it in about 50 minutes in the morning. I mainly do things that take time, like drawing pictures on oblates. Of course, the time it takes depends on the lunchbox.”
More info: Instagram | nancychannel.pw
#1
Image source: nancychannel
#2
Image source: nancychannel
#3
Image source: nancychannel
#4
Image source: nancychannel
#5
Image source: nancychannel
#6
Image source: nancychannel
#7
Image source: nancychannel
#8
Image source: nancychannel
#9
Image source: nancychannel
#10
Image source: nancychannel
#11
Image source: nancychannel
#12
Image source: nancychannel
#13
Image source: nancychannel
#14
Image source: nancychannel
#15
Image source: nancychannel
#16
Image source: nancychannel
#17
Image source: nancychannel
#18
Image source: nancychannel
#19
Image source: nancychannel
#20
Image source: nancychannel
#21
Image source: nancychannel
#22
Image source: nancychannel
#23
Image source: nancychannel
#24
Image source: nancychannel
#25
Image source: nancychannel
#26
Image source: nancychannel
#27
Image source: nancychannel
#28
Image source: nancychannel
#29
Image source: nancychannel
#30
Image source: nancychannel
#31
Image source: nancychannel
#32
Image source: nancychannel
#33
Image source: nancychannel
#34
Image source: nancychannel
#35
Image source: nancychannel
#36
Image source: nancychannel
#37
Image source: nancychannel
#38
Image source: nancychannel
#39
Image source: nancychannel
#40
Image source: nancychannel
#41
Image source: nancychannel
#42
Image source: nancychannel
#43
Image source: nancychannel
#44
Image source: nancychannel
#45
Image source: nancychannel
#46
Image source: nancychannel
#47
Image source: nancychannel
#48
Image source: nancychannel
#49
Image source: nancychannel
#50
Image source: nancychannel
#51
Image source: nancychannel
#52
Image source: nancychannel
#53
Image source: nancychannel
#54
Image source: nancychannel
#55
Image source: nancychannel
#56
Image source: nancychannel
#57
Image source: nancychannel
#58
Image source: nancychannel
#59
Image source: nancychannel
#60
Image source: nancychannel
#61
Image source: nancychannel
#62
Image source: nancychannel
#63
Image source: nancychannel
#64
Image source: nancychannel
#65
Image source: nancychannel
#66
Image source: nancychannel
#67
Image source: nancychannel
#68
Image source: nancychannel
#69
Image source: nancychannel
#70
Image source: nancychannel
#71
Image source: nancychannel
#72
Image source: nancychannel
#73
Image source: nancychannel
#74
Image source: nancychannel
#75
Image source: nancychannel
#76
Image source: nancychannel
#77
Image source: nancychannel
#78
Image source: nancychannel
#79
Image source: nancychannel
#80
Image source: nancychannel
#81
Image source: nancychannel
#82
Image source: nancychannel
#83
Image source: nancychannel
#84
Image source: nancychannel
#85
Image source: nancychannel
#86
Image source: nancychannel
#87
Image source: nancychannel
#88
Image source: nancychannel
#89
Image source: nancychannel
#90
Image source: nancychannel
#91
Image source: nancychannel
#92
Image source: nancychannel
#93
Image source: nancychannel
#94
Image source: nancychannel
#95
Image source: nancychannel
#96
Image source: nancychannel
#97
Image source: nancychannel
#98
Image source: nancychannel
#99
Image source: nancychannel
#100
Image source: nancychannel
#101
Image source: nancychannel
#102
Image source: nancychannel
#103
Image source: nancychannel
#104
Image source: nancychannel
#105
Image source: nancychannel
#106
Image source: nancychannel
#107
Image source: nancychannel
#108
Image source: nancychannel
#109
Image source: nancychannel
Follow Us