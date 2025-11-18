The “Fluent In Finance” Online Group Shared These 40 Funny Posts Summing Up Our Financial Status

J.P. Morgan’s outlook for 2024 said that it will probably be the year when the U.S. consumer will begin to bend, although not yet break.

There are quite a few reasons why they believe this: diminished excess savings, plateauing wage gains, the restart of student loan payments, an uptick in subprime auto and millennial credit card delinquencies… The list goes on.

But to find out what the people think of the economy and how they’re navigating its challenges, the subreddit r/FluentInFinance is the place to jump into. With 326K members, this vibrant community is a hub for insightful discussions, advice, and, most importantly, memes on all things money.

#1 Income Over $1 Billion Be Taxed 100%. Agree Or Disagree?

Image source: YOU_ARE_MY_FRIENDS

#2 What’s Destroying The Middle Class?

Image source: thatanglo

#3 How Can We Fix This?

Image source: JYSexton

#4 Taxing The Rich Is Our Best Solution Until We Can End Capitalism In This Country

Image source: Inevitable_Stress949

#5 So Much This. It’s Not Minorities. It’s The 1%

Image source: paywallpiker

#6 But I Thought Money Can’t Buy Happiness?

Image source: caitiehannan

#7

Image source: Calm_Target_2942

#8 He’s Not Wrong. Very Depressing. Crazy To Think About

Image source: TayZonday

#9 Tax Breaks For The Ultra Rich Are Not A Fix

Image source: RightNutt25

#10 Would You Quit Your Job To Flip Burgers For $350,000 A Year?

Image source: KylePlantEmoji

#11 Is The American Dream Dead?

Image source: TreJames_

#12 Mom Said It’s My Turn To Post This

Image source: Biocockspeedrunner

#13 Should There Be A Wealth Tax? Smart Or Dumb?

Image source: NotAnotherTaxAudit

#14 It’s Bullshit!!!

Image source: Peace_And_Happiness_

#15 What Other Common Sense Ideas Do You Have?

Image source: RightNutt25

#16 Just To Be Clear, Food Stamps Are Not In Fact, Bad

Image source: paywallpiker

#17 $1,900,000,000,000,000,000?

Image source: Public_Citizen

#18 Being Poor Is Expensive — Agree Or Disagree?

Image source: jjfitzgeraldMD

#19 Supply And Demand Bro.. It’s Simple.. Don’t Buy That Thing You Need!!!¡!

Image source: Wide_Preparation8071

#20 How Do You Handle Unexpected Bills?

Image source: atomdatcom

#21 Don’t Let Them Fool You

Image source: djscuba1012

#22 The Rich Shouldn’t Pay More Taxes. The Government Should Spend Less. Disagree?

Image source: YOU_ARE_MY_FRIENDS

#23 What’s The Worst Money Advice You’ve Ever Gotten? I’ll Go First:

Image source: MattBellassai

#24 Millions Of Cattle “Investing” In Brutal Corporate Oligarchy / Slaughterhouses, Occasionally Wondering Why Record Slaughterhouse Profits Entail Higher Costs And “Inflation”

Image source: xena_lawless

#25 Smart Or Dumb To Get A Tax Refund?

Image source: SweetOnionBreath

#26 He’s Not Wrong 🤷‍♂️

Image source: YOU_ARE_MY_FRIENDS

#27 Are We All Being Scammed?

Image source: Mooshisdad

#28 What Advice Would You Give This Person?

Image source: FunReindeer69

#29 “Trickle Down” Reaganomics Created A Plutocracy

Image source: RBReich

#30 Can’t We Just Have An Economy That Works For Everyone?

Image source: YOU_ARE_MY_FRIENDS

#31 Rent Should Count Towards Your Credit Score. Agree?

Image source: SexyProfessional

#32 Why Is Inflation Still High?

Image source: YOU_ARE_MY_FRIENDS

#33 First Place In The Wrong Race

Image source: TheMemeingOfLife8008

#34 Where’s The Lie

Image source: reddit.com

#35 So Many Zoomers Are Anti Capitalist For This Reason

Image source: sleepisocialist

#36 Should It Be Illegal To Post Jobs Like This?

Image source: StrictlyChristo

#37 Should Tips Be Shared?

Image source: SexyProfessional

#38 What’s The Best Career Advice You’ve Ever Got? I’ll Go First:

Image source: TonyLiberty

#39 $19,000,000

Image source: WhatAreYourPronouns

#40 The American Taxpayer

Image source: Mrsaloom9765

