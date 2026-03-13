39 Heartwarming Pit Bull Portraits Showing The Softer Side Of A Misunderstood Breed (New Pics)

Photographer Sophie Gamand is best known for her emotionally powerful series “Flower Power: Pit Bulls of the Revolution,” a project that challenged long-held stereotypes about one of the world’s most misunderstood dog breeds. Featuring pit bulls adorned with delicate flower crowns, the portraits create a striking contrast between the dogs’ often intimidating reputation and their natural gentleness.
Originally created to draw attention to shelter dogs, the series quickly went viral, helping many of the featured animals find homes while sparking conversations about breed prejudice and adoption. Years later, Gamand’s work continues to resonate, reminding viewers that every animal has a story and deserves compassion, patience, and love.
Scroll down to explore some of the most moving and beautiful portraits from “Flower Power,” and check out an interview where Sophie shares her insights about the project and its ongoing mission.
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Bored Panda recently spoke with photographer Sophie Gamand to learn more about her iconic series, “Flower Power: Pit Bulls of the Revolution.” The project, which pairs pit bulls with delicate flower crowns, has long challenged stereotypes about one of the world’s most misunderstood dog breeds.
Looking back on the series today, Gamand reflected on how her perspective has evolved since she first created it. “I’m so glad I created this project when I did and I still think it’s such a strong project. This was pre-AI, at a time when photography was a very involved process. Today, I don’t know if I would even feel like it’s worth pursuing such a project. Instead, I might be tempted to prompt flower crowns. AI has changed a lot for artists and photographers and how we approach our work. But back then, I got to hand-make flower crowns, travel the country with them, set up studios, and collaborate with shelter dogs in ways that were messy and glorious. I got to meet each dog and hear their stories, following them all the way to adoption, and their last days. The project started over 10 years ago by now, so many of my models are passing away. It’s a bittersweet full-circle. I really hope photographers will continue tackling such projects and resist the AI call.”
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Gamand also shared her thoughts on how public perception of pit bulls has shifted over the years. “I know the project itself had a huge impact, something that was confirmed by shelters I worked with seeing an increase in pit bull-type adoptions when the project featured their dogs, and also from lots of messages I received from around the world. Mostly, I think, it invited people to open their hearts and minds to the idea that every dog is an individual, regardless of their breed or looks. It is so important to meet these dogs where they are and for who they are, not some label.” She noted that more than 100 cities, towns, and counties have reversed their bans on pit bulls, including Springfield, MO; Quebec in 2018; Denver, CO, in 2020; and Miami-Dade County in 2023, reflecting a growing desire for evidence-based policies that treat dogs fairly. Unfortunately, she added, some countries like Turkey are still implementing bans, meaning there’s still work to do worldwide.
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Over the years, Gamand has spent significant time working directly with shelters and rescue organizations. She described the challenges shelters face today, noting that “the situation in shelters across the U.S. is bad. I feel like it’s the worst I have seen in 15 years. Animal shelters are facing a critical capacity crisis due to high intake numbers—in 2024, 5.8 million dogs and cats entered shelters and rescues—and a drop in adoptions. Larger dogs, in particular, are harder to place because of housing restrictions and higher costs. Right now, dogs linger in the shelter system longer, with no adopters in sight, and shelters often operate at full or above capacity.”
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She also expressed frustration with trends in pet ownership: “What really saddens me is that younger generations are still more interested in buying dogs from breeders. After the pandemic, Frenchies became extremely popular despite unethical breeding practices and serious health issues. No matter how much we try to educate the public, people keep making frustrating choices when bringing a pet home. That, paired with the economic crisis we are facing, does not bode well for shelter dogs, especially larger ones.”
Despite these challenges, Gamand remains hopeful about the message of her project. “If someone discovers the Flower Power series today for the first time, I would invite them to see every animal for the individual they are, with their own feelings, dreams, wants, and needs. If you want a pet, go to your local shelter first. Meet the animals. Be brave and open-minded. Let the animals meet you too, and show you who they are. This is a two-way relationship.”
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Finally, she shared practical advice for anyone inspired to help shelters and rescue dogs. “Just like always: donate, volunteer, spread the word, adopt, foster! Be careful with AI scams out there. There are so many ways to help shelters and rescues. Taking photos of adoptable pets is just one option. You could drop off gently used linens, ask your company to match a donation, organize a food drive, make cat toys, or volunteer in programs for kids. Even creating a garden or painting a mural at a shelter makes a difference. It’s incredibly rewarding to be part of this community and find purpose while helping animals.”
Through her work and ongoing advocacy, Sophie Gamand continues to inspire compassion, challenge misconceptions, and remind us all that behind every label is a living being with a story, and sometimes, a simple image can change the way we see the world.
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