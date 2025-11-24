Celebrity Birthdays Today, November 24, 2025

Happy birthday to Sarah Hyland, Katherine Heigl, and Colin Hanks! November 24 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress Sarah Hyland, 35
An American actress with a flair for comedic timing, Sarah Hyland captivated audiences with her engaging performances across film and television. She is widely recognized for her long-running role as Haley Dunphy on the popular sitcom Modern Family, a show that garnered her multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards alongside her castmates. Beyond acting, Hyland has also ventured into hosting and music.
Little-known fact:
She underwent two kidney transplants, first from her father, then a second from her brother.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actress and Producer Katherine Heigl, 47
American actress and producer Katherine Heigl rose to prominence as Dr. Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy, earning an Emmy Award for her compelling performance. She further captivated audiences with leading roles in romantic comedies like Knocked Up and 27 Dresses. Heigl actively champions animal welfare through her foundation.
Little-known fact:
Katherine Heigl played the cello in high school, a detail often overshadowed by her acting career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor Colin Hanks, 48
An American actor and filmmaker, Colin Hanks captivated audiences with his nuanced performances in both comedic and dramatic roles. He gained notable recognition for his work in the television series Roswell and the critically acclaimed crime drama Fargo. Hanks also directed the documentary All Things Must Pass.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing on acting, Colin Hanks played bass guitar in high school and college, but a fractured thumb ended his musical aspirations.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor and Screenwriter Stephen Merchant, 51
Known for his towering height and distinct comedic timing, British comedian Stephen Merchant co-created the iconic series The Office. He has garnered multiple awards for his writing and directing, while also starring in films like Logan and the series The Outlaws.
Little-known fact:
Few realize that Stephen Merchant studied film and literature at university before launching his comedy career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Singer Songwriter Tom Odell, 35
Renowned for his captivating piano melodies, British singer-songwriter Tom Odell has garnered global acclaim since his 2012 debut. He earned the BRITs Critics’ Choice Award in 2013 and saw his album Long Way Down top the UK charts.
His expressive songs often explore themes of honesty and emotion, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide. Odell continues to craft impactful music, recently releasing “A Wonderful Life” in 2025.
Little-known fact:
Tom Odell once bought a lime green Mini Cooper with his first album advance, only for it to be stolen three weeks later.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Football Player Ryan Fitzpatrick, 43
An American former professional football quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick is celebrated for his lengthy NFL career with nine different teams. He is best known for his Harvard education and his exciting, often unpredictable, on-field performances.
His career includes setting records for passing yards and touchdowns, earning him the nickname “FitzMagic” among fans.
Little-known fact:
Ryan Fitzpatrick famously scored a reported 48 out of 50 on the Wonderlic Test, one of the highest scores ever recorded by an NFL prospect.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Football Player Jimmy Graham, 39
American football player Jimmy Graham, born in Goldsboro, North Carolina, became a standout tight end in the NFL despite playing only one year of college football. He is widely recognized for his five Pro Bowl selections and for leading the league in receiving touchdowns in 2013.
Beyond the gridiron, Graham is noted for his remarkable transition from a collegiate basketball player to a dominant professional football star.
Little-known fact:
Jimmy Graham initially attended the University of Miami on a basketball scholarship and played four seasons before switching to football for his final collegiate year.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Comedian and Actor Billy Connolly, 83
Renowned for his unique observational humor, Scottish comedian and actor Billy Connolly has captivated audiences worldwide with his engaging storytelling. His career evolved from a folk singer to a celebrated stand-up, earning him the affectionate nickname “The Big Yin.” Beyond the stage, Connolly is also an accomplished actor, appearing in numerous films.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing music and comedy, Billy Connolly worked as a welder in the Glasgow shipyards.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Wrestler Beth Phoenix, 45
Renowned for her impactful strength, American professional wrestler Beth Phoenix turned 45 today. She earned multiple championships and became a dominant force in women’s wrestling. Phoenix was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.
Little-known fact:
Before her professional wrestling career, Beth Phoenix played tennis and ran track in high school.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Singer Songwriter Julieta Venegas, 55
Renowned for her poignant lyrics and genre-blending sound, Mexican singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas has captivated audiences globally. Her multi-instrumental talent is showcased across numerous acclaimed albums, including the Grammy-winning Limón y Sal. Venegas has also explored acting and served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
Little-known fact:
Julieta Venegas once wrote one of the major hits, “Pobre de tí,” for the Mexican ska band Tijuana No!.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
