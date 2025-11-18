Fans Fume Over British Vogue’s New Cover Of Florence Pugh: “This Is Bad Photography”

Florence Pugh’s British Vogue cover debut sparked significant criticism. A slew of fans fumed over what they considered to be a poor choice of styling and theme for the cover. The backlash comes after her new interview, where the actress opened up about the internet “being a mean place.”
British Vogue shared an image of their October 2024 cover featuring Florence on Instagram on Thursday (September 19). In the caption, the fashion magazine wrote: “Making her #BritishVogue debut on the October 2024 cover, @FlorencePugh is in a league of her own.
“In the decade since her first film, the Oxford-born ingenue has become a bona fide blockbuster in her own right – with the Hollywood furores to match.
“Older, wiser, and with her most moving project to date, #WeLiveInTime, set for release this awards season, Pugh tells @Raven__Smith about finding new love, blocking out body critics, and learning to live life on her own terms.
“Or as she puts it in her own inimitable way: ‘I don’t want to become a tw*t.’
In the photographs, the 28-year-old actress wears a striking black Dolce Gabanna dress with structured puffed shoulders, featuring bold cutouts that reveal a lace bra underneath.
Accessorized with a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini clutch and Chopard jewelry, Florence’s form-fitting ensemble accentuates her figure.
On the cover, the actress sports a short blonde hairstyle while posing with a confident expression. The image was photographed and styled by Venetia Scott, a Vogue contributor.
Nevertheless, the photograph left many people disappointed, as an Instagram user commented: “Love Florence, but this is bad photography.”
A person wrote: “Oh girl, they did you wrong with that cover.”
“Idk about this one,” a netizen chimed in.
Someone else penned: “This is a BAD magazine cover.”
A viewer noted: “Love seeing Florence on the cover but this photo doesn’t do her justice.”
“Not loving this picture,” a cybernaut agreed.
Nevertheless, others seemingly enjoyed the art, as a commentator shared: “Absolutely a timeless classic authentic woman.”
A separate individual chimed in: “We need more visibility of women like Florence. Love it (and her)!”
The negative reviews ironically come as the Midsommar star recently opened up about the challenges of dealing with online criticism, particularly around her confidence and body image.
She told British Vogue on Wednesday (September 18): “[The internet’s] a very mean place. It’s really painful to read people being nasty about my confidence or nasty about my weight.
“It never feels good. The one thing I always wanted to achieve was to never sell someone else, something that isn’t the real me.”
In the same interview, Florence touched on her upcoming movie, We Live in Time, where she plays the role of Almut, a competitive figure skater turned competitive chef.
The British movie talent revealed that the most terrifying scene of the movie was when her character cracks eggs one-handed into a bowl, which shorthands Almut’s cooking expertise.
Florence told Vogue: “That was what I was most terrified by. Not the birthing scene. Not any of the illnesses.
“No, it was cracking the egg with one hand. I literally had two or three 12-dozen boxes of eggs and I would just be in the corner practicing.”
We Live in Time, which also stars Andrew Garfield, will be in cinemas on January 1, 2025.
Bored Panda has contacted Florence and Venetia’s respective representatives for comment.
