Artists Are Building Water Walkway Across Lake Iseo, Italy

by

Ever wanted to feel what it would be like to walk on water? Here’s your chance! Opening on June 18th and going on for 16 days is a cool new installation on Italy’s lake Iseo – “The Floating Piers”. Designed by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, expect 3 km (almost 2 miles) of 200,000 high-density polyethylene cubes, where visitors will be able to walk from Sulzano to Monte Isola and to the island of San Paolo, which it encircles. And it’s absolutely free!

“The Floating Piers” will also be visible from the surrounding mountains. And get this – as the light changes throughout the day, the view of the piers will change from deep yellow to a shimmering gold to a reddish hue when wet.

“They will feel the movement of the water under foot,” Christo said. “It will be very sexy, a bit like walking on a water bed.”

More info: thefloatingpiers.com | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter (h/t: designboom)

Artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude designed a floating walkway in Italy

It’s made up of 220,000 high-density poly-ethylene cubes

And will be covered in 100,000 square meters of shimmering yellow fabric

Which will change colors throughout the day to a shimmering gold and a reddish hue when wet

The artists’ aim has always been to create works of art for the public to experience and enjoy, without charging any viewing fees

“Like all of our projects, ‘The Floating Piers’ is absolutely free and accessible 24 hours a day, weather permitting,” Christo says

“There are no tickets, no openings, no reservations and no owners”

“The Floating Piers are an extension of the street and belong to everyone”

The installation is now almost complete and will be open to the public from June 18th

It’ll be open for 16 days, until July 3rd

So if you’re in the area…

Check it out…

And come feel what it’s like to…

Walk on water

