Hey Pandas, What Was Your ‘Main Character’ Moment? (Closed)

Have you ever pulled the sword out of the stone? Did doves fly above you after you said something dramatic? Let all of us NPCs know the story!
#1
Im usually the npc where i feel i have a set likes and dislike that cant be changed…
My MC moment would prolly be when i stopped a fight…
My brother and his bff had all of a sudden started fighting and without missing a beat i jumped inbetween them.. screamed at the girl recording, and told them to stop fighting..
I walked the bff home, and when i got home (just like a sitcom) our parents were sitting in the livingroom chatting up nonsense, and right when they say,”what’s up (and i realize my brothers not sayin anythin bout the fight) i say, “hes over here gettin into fights”..
My brother was shocked lol..
Later, my dad walked him over to his bff house and dads words not mine..”i asked them why they were fighting, and immediatly the bff started bawling and said sry and my bro also appologized, then they made up like tru bff’s”
Thats my sitcom MC moment😋
#2
It wasn’t mine but I was in a seafood restaurant and this one guy walked out and said “Bye” and like the entire restaurant said bye back.
#3
Haha I live a very normal side character life and I love it, but once i was wandering around on a graveyard with a friend (they’re Wiccan and were searching for restless spirits, I thing graveyards are cool as hell) and there were a ton of crows, all of which slightly larger than usual. I love crows, so I was feeding them, as usual. After maybe half an hour, with around 50-100 crows, I decided to walk back to where my friend was still looking for spirits. After I had moved a few feet, the entire flock rose at once as birds tend to do and started circling around me as they flew upwards or away. It was super cool and I felt the the main character in a super dramatic scene in a movie, with all of the near 100 pitch black, huge crows circling around me and cawing in the middle of a graveyard, nearing golden hour. This isn’t my only crow related story, but it’s by far the coolest visually.
#4
I am the NPC most of the time. Sometimes m body would continue doing the “motions” while my mind zones out and it makes me dizzy sometimes. Also I talk to myself a lot like Deadpool like inner dialogue, or narrating like Rorschach kinda. Lemme kno if u understand any of that lol
#5
When my friend wasn’t at school so everyone talked to me instead. I enjoyed the attention, but I’d rather just be an NPC lol
#6
running around in my backyard when a bird flies over my head. Like a fairytale until it poops in my hair 😊
#7
I messaged my therapist in all caps that I got into my dream uni and he responded with this super heartfelt message that he cried when he found out and he was so proud of all of my progress mentally and academically
Follow Us