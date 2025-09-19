86 People Who Asked For Photo Edits, But Got Hilariously Unexpected Results Instead (New Pics)

Imagine the best photo you have of yourself also has your dreaded ex in it… Before you digitally tear it up by deleting it, don’t forget that the internet is full of generous souls, always willing to lend a helping hand. They can make that man or woman disappear faster than you can say Houdini. And no, we aren’t talking about anything sinister or illegal.
These magicians live online and their secret weapon is Photoshop. Many take requests on Facebook pages like this one and this one. Whether it’s fixing a bad hair day, changing a background, covering up some cleavage or removing *that* person entirely, these geniuses are there to help. But be warned… What often starts as a simple favor can quickly snowball into a comedy spectacle of epic proportions.
The Photoshop-savvy guys and girls love to hide a few tricks up their sleeve. They don’t just edit photos. They transform them into wildly unexpected scenarios. Digging into their arsenal of sarcasm, wit, irony, and magic wands, the jokesters are able to produce masterpieces way funnier than a camera ever could.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best before and after photoshopped pics that came as a result of someone needing just one small edit. They’re bold. They’re chaotic. They’re hilarious. And they’re the perfect blend of internet mischief and artistic trolling. So keep trolling, err scrolling, and remember – the next time you ask someone to lend a magic wand, be very careful what you wish for!
#1 This Is The Last Photo I Took Of My 40 Year Old Brother Where He Is Smiling, He Died 2 Days Later Can Someone Please Try Make It Look Like He Is Somewhere Other Than A Hospital. He Never Really Took Things Seriously Always Having A Laugh
Image source: Mandy Strachan
#2 Do Your Worst On This
Image source: Sharlea Jay Hylton
#3 Can Someone Make It Look Like My 3 Year Old Is On The Road 😂 Change The Scenery In The Windows Please 🙏 I Wanna Scare My Wife
Image source: Heru Firman
#4 Can Someone Please Add A Bear Chasing My Daughter. She Really Wanted To Have A Bear In The Background Chasing Her
Image source: Michael Ng
#5 He’s Got A Great Sense Of Humor! Anything Goes!
Image source: Jared Borkovec
#6 Please Add Something Scary Chasing Me
Image source: Darren Phan
#7 Could Someone Please Put Him In A Buddhist Temple Or Someplace Nice To Meditate
Image source: Loki Rivers
#8 Could Someone Please Edit This Photo Into Something Funny? Don’t Mind What You Do! Do Your Worst!
Image source: Beki Beal
#9 Please Could You Make The Dinosaur Eat My Mum, Just For A Laugh. We Had A Great Day
Image source: Jo Elliott
#10 Can Someone Please Edit Out The People In The Background? This Are Our Best Friends Getting Engaged And We Wanted To Give Them A Beautiful Photo To Hang Up
Image source: Sophie Gestels
#11 My Pops Is Currently Hiking The Appalachian Trail. This Is A Photo Of Him In His Tent. I Would Love To Surprise Him!
Image source: Rebecca Willis
#12 Michi Likes To Sit Weird
Image source: Jessi Revas
#13 Can You Make Me Look Like I Am Riding A Dragon Or Something Interesting
Image source: Kim Logan
#14 Can Someone Please Make The Red Drapes Continue All The Way And Pool On The Floor?
Image source: Shane Garner
#15 This Is My Wife Having Fun With Her Ex Boyfriend, Can Somebody Please Remove Him From This Pic As I Like My Wife’s Cheesy Smile In This, Also He Didn’t Treat Her Right
Image source: Bulby Wheeldon
#16 Could Someone Please Work Their Magic On This Picture Of My Dogs – If Possible Remove The Leads And Bath And Put Them On A Sandy Beach
Image source: Michelle Crosby
#17 Please Do Whatever You Want. Turn My Wheelchair Into Something Cool. Put Me Somewhere Funny
Image source: Jack Binstead
#18 This Is An Old Pic But One Of My Favorites! Any Way To Clean Up The Background And Color? Props If You Can Make His Eyes Closed And Do Something With His Other Hand
Image source: Jessica Diane Thurman
#19 As Adorable As They Are, Can Someone Remove The Children From This Photo?
Image source: Trey Westall
#20 Guys I’m Scared Of Water, So Please Edit This Photo Of Mine And Put It In A River/Ocean
Image source: Uzzi Mtumbi
#21 Could Someone Please Brighten Our Faces?
Image source: Hilda Balot Ennis
#22 Would Someone Please Remove The Hanging Bras In My Background
Image source: Kacey Strock
#23 Can Someone Please Change The Background
Image source: Mag Muso
#24 Please Make Us Thin And Put Us In Cocktail Dresses
Image source: Jen Farrell
#25 Make It Magical Guys
Image source: Dana Palmer
#26 Can You Put Me In A Suit Please
Image source: Marian Ciobanu
#27 Multiple Requests With This, Main One Being Just Getting Them Closer Together, But If Anyone Wanted To Have Fun, I’m Fine With That Also
Image source: Thomas Holland
#28 Can Someone Take My Buddy Out In The White Shirt And Somehow Put Me In The Middle Thank
Image source: Anthony Prata
#29 This Is My Sphinx Cat, Olivia Nude-Ton John. I Love This Picture Of Her But It Has My Ex In It. Can You Give Livi A Different Background?
Image source: Serena Sadler
#30 Can You Please Delete The Cameraman?
Image source: Lukáš Hubina
#31 I Would Appreciate Something Done With The Background To Remove The Hotel Vibe
Image source: Joan Maguire
#32 This Is My Beautiful Daughter, Do Whatever You Want To The Pic I’m Here For The Laughs
Image source: Jody Dyer
#33 Can Anyone Photoshop The Girl On The Far Right To Also Have Her Feet Up In The Air?
Image source: Suria Yazmine Dalbik
#34 Hi Can Anyone Please Put Southampton Football Club Kits On These 2 Pompey Fans
Image source: Matthew Lewis
#35 I Love This Picture, Except For The Soda Can In My Hand. Could Someone Put A Bouquet Of Flowers In My Hand? I’d Like To Give The Photo Framed As A Gift To My Grandaughter In The Photo
Image source: Tina Ensley
#36 This Is Wish, My Border Collie, And I Love This Photo Of Her. Please Can Someone Change The Background To A Forest Type Backdrop?
Image source: Claire Giles
#37 Is Any One Able To Make This Photo Come Alive? This Is An Old Photo Of Me Bringing The Cake Out To A Friend Of Mine Is No Longer Here. I Mistakenly Got The Cake Ready While She Was In The Bathroom (I Wasn’t Aware) And I Was Singing As She Was Just Coming Out
Image source: Rana Bo Bana
#38 Put Me With A South African Cop Like We Are Chilling
Image source: Masa Bandha
#39 Do Something With My Wife And I Please. We Want A Good Laugh. Dont Go Easy
Image source: Jimmy Denny
#40 Can Someone Please Change The Background On This Prom Pic?
Image source: Michelle Legall
#41 Ive Seen The Work Some Of Your Guys & Gals Do On This Page And It Is Awesome, So Heres A Photo Of Me From A Recent Trip To Stonehenge…..you Have Free Reign To Do With It As You See Fit!
Image source: Peter Cotton
#42 Hy Guyz I Want Haircut, Can You Assist Plz
Image source: Mxo Roger Hem
#43 Can Someone Please Remove This Tripod
Image source: Precious Moore
#44 Omg, Pls Remove The Black Ring Of The Wine Tower From My Face
Image source: Patty Heibel
#45 Can Someone Add A Leg For My Bestie? 🤣 She Kicked It Up And…well It Got Amputated
Image source: Aga Dicuk
#46 Picture With Nicholas Cage Turned Out Blurry
Image source: Brian King
#47 Can Someone Put Me With The Avengers
Image source: Al Janvier
#48 Make Something Funny
Image source: Adriana Mocanu
#49 I Always Wanted To Do Something Creative Or Funny With This Photo Just Never Knew What
Image source: Jacqueline Waters
#50 We Were Supposed To Have A Work Happy Hour Today, But It Was Cancelled Due To The Potential Of A Tornado…a Few Of Us “Storm Chasers” Decided To Go Have Our Own Happy Hour Anyway
Image source: Jeanie Kang
#51 Can You Make The Zebra Look Real And Change The Background To Look More Realistic
Image source: Janet Reddacliff
#52 Can Someone Add A Nice Lake Background With Mountain In The Back?
Image source: Thomas Visko
#53 My Partner Is Out And I Want To Make It Look Like I’ve Taken My Son To The Barbers Can Someone Give Him Short Hair Please Need It Asap!
Image source: Samantha Hibbs
#54 Please, Something Funny
Image source: Miglė Gu
#55 Alright Guys Please Work Your Magic Photoshop The Guy Out Of The Picture Please
Image source: Makenzie Ryder
#56 Is Someone Able To Erase The Man In The Background With The Gray Hair And Black Suit Behind Me Standing And The Server In The Right?
Image source: Kara Murphy
#57 Can Someone Please Make The Water Blue
Image source: Brandon Branx
#58 Can Anyone Please Remove The Short Girl In The Pink Dress From This Photo? We Did Pictures With Family And That Is My Cousins Ex Girlfriend Now
Image source: Isabel Vandermeir
#59 Can Somebody Change The Background On This?
Image source: Dee Hill
#60 Can Someone Close The Toilet Door Please?
Image source: Keira Nicholl
#61 Can Someone Please Remove The Kid With The Hat?
Image source: Abby Beck
#62 Can Someone Make Me Wear Something Professional?
Image source: Intentii Perfecte
#63 Can You Please Add A Nice Background Only Pic The Best Mates Got Together
Image source: Geraint Coombes
#64 I Do Not Take Many Good Pictures, This One However Is Great. Can Someone Remove The Bridesmaid Behind Me Please!
Image source: Brandon J Clarida
#65 Please Photoshop Me In A Hospital So I Don’t Have To Go To Work On Monday
Image source: Waldo Woodard
#66 Can Someone Edit This Photo. Put Me On A Wedding Gown And My Husband In A Suit Plus A Nice Back Drop. This Is Our Only Wedding Picture
Image source: Cindy DeFilippi
#67 I Need More Creativity On This One , Maybe Some Eagle On My Shoulder?
Image source: Gabriel Gabaidze
#68 Can Somebody Edit Him Out
Image source: Kyla Jackson
#69 We Have A Situation. I Just Told My Friend I’m In Jail
Image source: Zweli Maxwell Masinaa
#70 Can Someone Flood My Driveway? My Husband’s Been Gone For A Week, And I’ve Told Him About The Heavy Rain. He Loves Pranks, So He Deserves It
Image source: Deborah Hepburn Spates Leader
#71 Someone Put Me In An Oyster Like Venus, I Wanna Be A Lil Pearl
Image source: Maddy Bollinger-Franklin
#72 This Boy’s Birthday Is Tomorrow. He’s A Huge Motorcycle Enthusiast, But He Doesn’t Have One
Image source: Ibad Salamlı
#73 I Was On Vacation A Few Years Ago. Started Clowing Around And This Picture Got Snapped
Image source: Angie Sanders
#74 Edit Her On My Hand Please
Image source: Geyden Samten Wangchuk
#75 Make Me Fly
Image source: H Miyamura
#76 Can Someone Please Put Beard On My Face And Change The Milkshake To A Wine/Beer
Image source: Le Lo
#77 Can Someone Please Remove The Guy In The Turtleneck?
Image source: Lisa Michelle Cornelius
#78 Can Someone Please Do Something Brilliant & Funny With This
Image source: Emily Maxwell
#79 My Dad Thinks He Is The CEO Of Dubai When He Wears This Outfit
Image source: Gigi Rivera
#80 Please Take Me Somewhere Else
Image source: Alexzander Vassell
#81 Hi Can Someone Remove The Beard Please It’s A Filter And Also The Women Behind Please
Image source: Steve Nebraska
#82 I Know This Is A Hard Task To Ask For, But Can Someone Make The Woman On The Picture Look Pretty? And Maybe The… Box? Look Like A Tub? With A Pretty Garden Behind Her?
Image source: Weronicha Holm
#83 Can Someone Please Create A Nicer Background For This Photo? Love The Photo But Would Like A Nicer Background
Image source: Melissa E. Doucet
#84 Could Someone Put Me In A Cool Pose And Possibly Remove The Pile Of Tarp Please
Image source: Phillip Cui
#85 I Want To Frame This Photo But There Is A Woman With A Significant Lack Of Shirt On The Right Side. Could Someone Remove Her From The Scene
Image source: Zach Belt
#86 Please, I Want My Husband To Be Tanned
Image source: Andrea Dvorscakova
