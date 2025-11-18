30 People Share Flexes They’re Proud Of But Too Embarrassed To Show Off

Humans are incredible creatures. When we really push ourselves, we can cure diseases, run ultramarathons and create amazing pieces of artwork. But we can’t all be exceptional. For some of us, the greatest accomplishment we’ll ever achieve is getting millions of views on a viral video of our most embarrassing moment.
Redditors have recently been sharing unique flexes that they’re too embarrassed to tell others about, so we’ve gathered the most amusing ones below. Enjoy reading through these skills and accomplishments that people are secretly super proud of, and be sure to upvote the ones you find impressive!
#1
I’m the first one in my family that’s graduating college with honours and got into an honours BA with advanced standing, and who knows might even go ahead and do a masters after.
As a kid who grew up with nothing, then ended up orphaned and in the foster system, I’m proud of myself. 🥹.
Image source: seawolverinee, Alexander Grey / pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
My body. I’m still fat, but I’ve been working out and watching my diet for 15 weeks, so there has been a slight difference. :).
Image source: greyteethpeskybee, Andres Ayrton / pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
Between the pandemic and having a second kid, I gained a ton of weight in the last 5 years. A couple months ago I finally started getting semi-serious about losing weight. My goal was to hit 200 lbs by my birthday, down about 15-20 lbs from my max weight.
Yesterday was my birthday, and I weighed 198. I’m proud of the progress, but embarrassed to share because I am still very overweight.
Image source: Kralizec555, Matilda Wormwood / pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
I can fold a fitted sheet.
Image source: CaptainKnightwing, Monstera Production / pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
I can name around 1200 species of plants and trees native to the Appalachian region of Ohio. I’ve had this skill since I was a pre-teen. I’m incredibly annoying to hike with due to my incessant babble about wildlife.
[I grew up at a summer camp – nature preserve that my parents managed spending the bulk of my time out in the forest with field identification guides.].
Image source: walrus0115, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
I went from being denied acceptance into every college I applied to. To getting my master’s, becoming a doctor and, owing two practices. F**k them colleges.
Image source: brik70p, Davis Sánchez / pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
I entered a pub quiz while on holiday when I was about 10 years old with my family. The prize money was €300 and there were about 30 teams. I won by a margin, and my family didn’t answer a single question. My mam and dad still talk about it 20 years later. I have a ridiculously good brain for general knowledge and otherwise useless trivia. At age 29, I was diagnosed with ADHD and it turns out that my hyper focusing on random and “pointless” topics is actually pretty neat.
Image source: Rikouri, Nicole Sabilia / pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
I’ve been hired as a nude model for art classes, medical schools, and physical therapy workshops. Proud of it because I’m an engineering nerd who never thought I’d be any type of model. Embarrassed because the few people I’ve told in person responded with derision.
Image source: TurnipEater, Mike Jones / pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
I have a FanFic account with a story that has more than 3 million views. Except I wrote it and posted it then never logged back in. So I didn’t find out until like 10 years later that I was FanFic famous & a lot of people were really pissed that I never finished the story lmao.
Image source: Lovve119, Polina Zimmerman / pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
I can speak 6 languages.
Image source: Luiz_N, Brett Sayles / pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
I have released a series of moderately successful self published books, paid off my house and car but still go to work every day. My wife doesn’t know our mortgage is paid and kids have £25k aside each when they are 18.
Reason – I love working my day job and don’t trust her with money. Ridiculous and yet necessary for peace.
Image source: badreligionlover, Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
I can sing soprano as a straight male dude. I will only karaoke in family functions because a few times I did it in front of friends and they started to call me Celine D-Bag. Never again.
Image source: abaram, Aleksandr Neplokhov / pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
I have a very sensitive nose. I can smell things that others don’t or are not bothered. Embarrassing because, after knowing woman for about two months I can tell they have their period. I can pick out different peoples smell after I know them for a bit. Not something you tell other people.
Image source: lodelljax, Michael Burrows / pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
I can deep throat a popsicle all the way down the end of the stick without gagging. Only problem is that I’m a straight dude.
Image source: ImGonnaLickYou360, Donald Tong / pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
I have full control of all my toes. Yes, this means I can wiggle any toe without moving other ones.
Image source: Frog-Thing, Bruna Guarani / pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
I can squat 650lbs but never tell anyone because I feel like I’ll sound like one of those guys whose entire personality is lifting.
Image source: nigelnebrida, Leon Ardho / pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
I bought Nvidia stock in 2016, and the gains are more than I paid for my house. I’m not a stock market follower, just a geeky dude who follows tech and saw potential.
Image source: CTMechE, Polina Zimmerman / pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
My middle toe doesn’t curl so when I scrunch my toes I can swear with my foot.
Image source: Choice_Age_5120, Kaique Rocha / pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
I have memorized the entire “Harry Potter” series and can quote whole passages. It’s a bit nerdy, but I’m proud of it!
Image source: Impossible-Fan5279, Anastasia Ankudinova / pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
My wife is a doctor in neurosurgery. I love bragging about her but she is very humble and reserved about it. Doesn’t want people calling her Doctor and prefer others don’t know her profession. .
Image source: Adrywellofknowledge, Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
I get really good really fast at any skill i pick up. This sucks because it pretty much makes me the guy who everyone call to fix and make random things.
Image source: PuddingOld8221, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
Have a GoPro video I posted in 2008 with 16 million views. It’s me crashing on my bike and breaking a rib. Basically a 3 min pov video of me moaning has been viewed by scary portion of the population lol.
Image source: Ornery-Supermarket71, LEONARDO VAZQUEZ / pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
I can yodel.
Image source: Oldassrollerskater, jan valle / pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
As a cis girl, I can pee standing up. I have pretty good aim, too.
Image source: GodOfFrogg, Angela Roma / pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
I’m a really good dungeon master.
Image source: Spartan1088, Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
I can squeeze 209lbs on the grip tester and I do not go to the gym. I am a contractor in the trades in my mid 50s.
Image source: This_Tangerine_943, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
I can tell which episode of Criminal Minds it is by about 30 seconds of the opening. I once got it from just a random still.
Image source: SilverGirlSails, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
I can burp louder than a lawnmower.
Edit- yes lawnmowers don’t burp, I am referring to the fact I can burp around 96dB, 98 being my all time best (likely not accurate as I really doubt smartphone dB meters count for scientific accuracy). Google reports lawn mowers at about 94dB.
Image source: Mecovy, Jonathon Burton / pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
I can pick my nose with my tongue. I know it’s gross but it’s also very….. unique.
Image source: PushDiscombobulated8, Anna Avilova / pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
My Wordle statistics.
Image source: SmurtGurl, Mizuno K / pexels (not the actual photo)
