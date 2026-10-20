Flea: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Flea
October 16, 1962
Melbourne, Australia
64 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Flea?
Michael Peter Balzary is an Australian American bassist celebrated for his hyperactive slap-bass technique. He co-founded Red Hot Chili Peppers and merged aggressive punk energy with soulful funk grooves to shape modern alternative rock music across several decades.
He gained international stardom following the landmark multi-platinum success of Blood Sugar Sex Magik. Follow-up records topped charts worldwide, and fans recognize him for his vivid hair colors.
Early Life and Education
Jazz records filled his childhood home after his family relocated to Los Angeles. His stepfather introduced young Michael Balzary to vibrant jam sessions, prompting him to master the trumpet before switching to bass guitar.
Fairfax High School provided the ultimate backdrop for creative experimentation. Classmates gave him his enduring nickname, and early garage rehearsals with fellow student Anthony Kiedis quickly sparked the formation of their band.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to fashion designer Melody Ehsani, Michael Balzary previously wed Loesha Zeviar. His past romantic history also includes a high-profile engagement to model Frankie Rayder before finding long-term stability with Ehsani.
The bassist shares three children among his past and present relationships. He co-parents an adult daughter with Zeviar, shares another daughter with Rayder, and welcomed a young child with whom he resides alongside Ehsani.
Career Highlights
As the bassist for Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea shaped alternative rock. The group scored multi-platinum records with Blood Sugar Sex Magik, Californication, and By the Way while topping international Billboard album charts consistently.
Beyond music recording, he co-founded Silverlake Conservatory of Music to support youth education. He expanded his creative footprint into film acting, securing roles in feature movies like Back to the Future Part II, My Own Private Idaho, and Baby Driver.
To date, he has collected six Grammy Awards with his bandmates. Induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame further cemented Balzary as one of the most influential bass players in modern history.
Signature Quote
“Music is the voice of God, and it speaks to everybody if you just open your ears and listen to it.”
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