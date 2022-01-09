Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast Of Scream

This technically not a reboot, but kind of a reboot sees the return of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley as a new Ghostface killer sends shockwaves throughout the quiet town of Woodsboro, California as the murderer targets a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. The cast is a mixture of veterans and young talent who’s been in a fair share of really good films. However, they’ve also had their fair share of terrible films. This article will list the five terrible movies featuring the cast of Scream. Each film has a total of ten or more reviews that were highly disregarded. The only features exempt from the list are animated movies. Let’s get started with the first movie on the list.
Zoom
This lame attempt at a kid’s film sees Tim Allen as Captain Zoom, who gave up his career fighting evil a long time ago. However, the former superhero gets back into the business when he takes a job at a private academy, where he must shape the next generation of heroes-in-training. While the premise could’ve provided some nice popcorn entertainment, Zoom dives into kid-driven silliness and high jinks, replacing the potential for a good story with eye-rolling gags and jokes. The acting is notably off especially from Tim Allen, who doesn’t really bring much energy and charisma that’s required for the film. However, Allen’s talents are hampered by a weak script, and the supporting cast fares no better in this forgettable romp.
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
This nonsensical mess follows Max, a bullied kid who escapes into a fantasy of living an action-packed life with Lavagirl and Sharkboy, but one day, his two heroes actually come to life! They recruit Max to save Planet Drool, and the young hero battles aliens and the Ice Princess in order to help save their fallen world. The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl is notable for having some weird visuals in a kid film. The message is actually a good one that kids should look up to, but this is the definition of “just for kids”. The story is lazy and uninspired, and the acting is especially awful from the core cast. It lacks the subtlety of Rodriguez’s Spy Kids movies, and it evens doesn’t match half of the fun! A bad film that hasn’t aged like fine wine.
54
This cautionary tale that explores the world of sex, drugs, and disco music follows up-and-coming artist Shane O’Shea, who makes the jump over to New York City in 1970. He eventually finds himself in a love triangle with Anita, a singer trying to get her big break, and Julie Black, a soap-opera starlet. There’s an interesting and original premise floating around in his melodramatic and flat mess. The performances are fine for the most part, but no one truly pops here, and 54 does have some stylish and good moments, but it’s all drowned out by a script that takes the most predictable path in these types of movies. The messages ultimately ring hollow and worse of it, you’re forget 54 seconds after the credits roll.
Just Before I Go
Courtney Cox’s directorial debut falls short of being a great comedy/drama. The film is centered around Ted Morgan, who decides to commit suicide after his wife leaves him, but he back travels to his hometown to confront the people that shaped his life. Ted attempts to tackle his demons, but he’ll soon realize that his life is indeed worth living for. Just Before I Go has an interesting premise that would’ve been better suited in the hands of the Coen Brothers; however, Cox mish-mashes lame comedy attempts with a subject manner that never quite matches the overall humor. The film ultimately falls flat because the two genres never gel together, and the story doesn’t pack the punch that it’s supposed to despite the well-meaning intentions.
The Open House
The Open House is one of those terrible Netflix specials. The premise of the horror film is nothing new, with The Open House showcasing a teenager and his mother moving into a new place that holds some sinister secrets. The Netflix exclusive ends up being a routine horror flick that’s not scary nor is it packed with tension. If you’re looking for blood and gore then there’s certainly no shortage of it in this Netflix movie, but viewers hoping for this horror feature to be smart and subvert its classic horror tropes will be in for a disappointment.