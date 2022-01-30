Home
Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast of Euphoria

Zendaya makes her return to the small screen in the American teen drama Euphoria, which is based on the Israeli television miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The series chronicles a group of high school students as they experience love, sex, trauma, drugs, and friendships. The cast is packed with a set of newcomers who have made their names on the movie circuit. This list will highlight the five terrible films featuring the cast of Euphoria. Each of the movies has ten or more unfavorable reviews. The only features exempt from this list are animated. Let’s get started with the first movie.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

This unnecessary sequel finds LeBron James and his son Dom trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safely by commanding Bugs, Lola, and the whole Looney Tunes to a victory over the digitized champions on the court. This sequel doesn’t bring anything new to the Space Jam franchise and it mainly copies the same beats from the original film. The first film was no masterpiece, but it was a fun and silly romp that didn’t shameless plug every Warner Brothers property known to man. Surprisingly, LeBron James is flat here as the lead role. The Basketball star was actually one of the highlights of Judd Apatow’s Trainwreck, but he completely missed the mark both in dramatic and comedic terms. Space Jam: A New Legacy is an uninspired mess that isn’t engaging enough to entertain nor bad enough to be in the “it’s good that it’s bad” category.

The Kissing Booth Series

I know I’m completely cheating by including the entire Netflix saga, but every single Kissing Booth feature deserves to be on this list. The silly premise for this film finds a high school student at war with her best friend due to her love with his brother, which violates a ridiculous set of rules made by the best friends at a young age. The Kissing Booth series is the type of franchise that romanticizes toxic relationships. Noah is a womanizing douchebag; however, Elle is no better of a character herself as she’s extremely hypocritical. None of this equates to an entertaining story, as the plot loses steam way before the laughably long runtimes end and jokes of these films are often juvenile and simply not funny. Now that these films are officially over, hopefully Hollywood’s trend of trying to get over toxic relationships is being put in a rearview mirror.

The Ward

Unfortunately, the man that made classics such as Halloween and Escape From New York goes out with a whimper, as The Ward stars Amber Heard as Kristen, a young woman who’s claiming that a dead patient is stalking a psychiatric facility. The Ward has a solid premise, but Carpenter fails to do anything different with this formulaic feature. Even then, The Ward is dull, lacking any real tension and the film has an overreliance on jump scares that you see coming a mile away. The Ward doesn’t challenge audiences enough with its premise and pales in comparison with Carpenter’s best work.

Valentine’s Day

Remember those terrible holiday themed movies with all-star casts? Well, Valentine’s Day gets the nod here as the film follows a series of Los Angeles residents who go through a wave of highs and lows of love throughout the special day. The main attraction for this film are the stars attached as Valentine’s Day is filled with an abundance of generic and dull rom-com cliches that fail to transcend the genre. Even worse, Valentine’s Day is a muddled mess that features too many characters and plot lines to keep track of. Some stories are developed better than others, shortchanging any significant character development or proper telling of the story. The A-list cast saves this feature from being a complete disaster, but the huge list of celebrities aren’t able to overcome a bad script.

Burlesque

Burlesque tries it’s hardest to be the next Chicago, but it ends up being a mirror intimation of Coyote Ugly. The film follows Ali, an aspiring singer who leaves her troubled life behind to follow her dream in Los Angeles. She ends up getting a job as a cocktail waitress at the burlesque, which was once a big-name theater that housed some of the best names in the business run Tess, the proprietor.  Unfortunately, Burlesque focuses more on catchy and sexually provocative dance numbers than any sort of plot, leaving their actors little to do in terms of evolving their character. Christina Aguilera is surprisingly great as the lead, suppling the film with much needed energy and charisma, it’s just a shame that the movie doesn’t give her a chance to prove her acting prowess.

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports.


