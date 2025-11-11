Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

by

In 2008 I captured my first traveling boot shot while visiting Spain. The idea was simple – I wanted something that embodied the spirit of travel and discovery, was a photo I could take while traveling solo, and which wasn’t just me standing awkwardly in-front of monuments. Since then I’ve gone through three pairs of Keen boots, three cameras, and a few pairs of flip flops. While the footwear itself has changed and the quality of my photography has improved the pose remains the same. This project is in no-way complete, and I am continually adding to the album.

The result is an ongoing project which has led to more than 360+ boot photos taken across five continents and in more than 20 countries.

You can see the full album at http://virtualwayfarer.com or follow along on Instagram @VirtualWayfarer.

Orkney Islands, Scotland

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Giant’s Causeway, Ireland

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Belize Barrier Reef (Sharks), Belize

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Tikal, Guatemala

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Painted Desert, Arizona, USA

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Preikestolen, Norway

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Iguazu Falls, Argentina

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Cadiz, Spain

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Chichen Itza, Mexico

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Victoria Falls, Zambia

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Tierra Del Fuego, Argentina

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Cappadocia, Tukrey

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Perito Moreno Glacier, Patagonia, Argentina

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Akumal, Mexico

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

El Chalten, Patagonia, Argentina

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Budapest, Hungary

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Perito Morengo Glacier, Patagonia, Argentina

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Göreme, Turkey

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Myra, Turkey

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado, USA

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Umbria, Italy

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Assisi, Umbria, Italy

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Tierra Del Fuego (Penguins), Argentina

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

South Luanga National Park, Zambia

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Ghent, Belgium

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Old Man of Stor, Isle of Skye, Scotland

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

South Luangwa National Park, Zambia

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Salzburg, Austria

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Quiraing, Isle of Skye, Scotland

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Innsbruck, Austria

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Perugia, Umbria, Italy

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Copenhagen, Denmark

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Eilean Donan Castle, Isle of Skye, Scotland

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Obergurgl, Austria

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Northwestern Coast, Scotland

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Black Canyon of the Gunnision, Colorado, USA

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Copenhagen, Denmark

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Highlands, Scotland

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Florence, Tuscany, Italy

Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

Image by: alexanderberger

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Criminal Minds 6.02 “JJ” Review
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2010
Bloodline
Bloodline’s ‘Part 9’: A Tense and Dramatic Exploration of Family Missteps
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2015
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Deep Fried Dynasty
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2022
What We Know about the Beyonce Documentary Coming to Netflix
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2019
Hey Pandas, Should I Keep Doing Everything For My Wife If She Won’t Do The Same For Me?
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2025
66 Hilariously Bad Jobs Done By Someone Who Just Wanted To Get It Over With And It Shows
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.