Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos

In 2008 I captured my first traveling boot shot while visiting Spain. The idea was simple – I wanted something that embodied the spirit of travel and discovery, was a photo I could take while traveling solo, and which wasn’t just me standing awkwardly in-front of monuments. Since then I’ve gone through three pairs of Keen boots, three cameras, and a few pairs of flip flops. While the footwear itself has changed and the quality of my photography has improved the pose remains the same. This project is in no-way complete, and I am continually adding to the album.
The result is an ongoing project which has led to more than 360+ boot photos taken across five continents and in more than 20 countries.
You can see the full album at http://virtualwayfarer.com or follow along on Instagram @VirtualWayfarer.
Orkney Islands, Scotland
Image by: alexanderberger
Giant’s Causeway, Ireland
Belize Barrier Reef (Sharks), Belize
Tikal, Guatemala
Painted Desert, Arizona, USA
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Preikestolen, Norway
Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA
Iguazu Falls, Argentina
Cadiz, Spain
Chichen Itza, Mexico
Victoria Falls, Zambia
Tierra Del Fuego, Argentina
Cappadocia, Tukrey
Perito Moreno Glacier, Patagonia, Argentina
Akumal, Mexico
El Chalten, Patagonia, Argentina
Budapest, Hungary
Perito Morengo Glacier, Patagonia, Argentina
Göreme, Turkey
Myra, Turkey
Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado, USA
Umbria, Italy
Assisi, Umbria, Italy
Tierra Del Fuego (Penguins), Argentina
South Luanga National Park, Zambia
Ghent, Belgium
Old Man of Stor, Isle of Skye, Scotland
South Luangwa National Park, Zambia
Salzburg, Austria
Quiraing, Isle of Skye, Scotland
Innsbruck, Austria
Perugia, Umbria, Italy
Copenhagen, Denmark
Eilean Donan Castle, Isle of Skye, Scotland
Obergurgl, Austria
Northwestern Coast, Scotland
Black Canyon of the Gunnision, Colorado, USA
Copenhagen, Denmark
Highlands, Scotland
Florence, Tuscany, Italy
