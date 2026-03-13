Fito Páez: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Fito Páez: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Fito Páez

March 13, 1963

Rosario, Argentina

63 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Fito Páez?

Rodolfo “Fito” Páez is an Argentine musician and filmmaker known for his influential contributions to Latin rock and pop. His lyrical depth and piano-driven sound have established him as a significant voice in Spanish-speaking music.

Páez’s breakout moment arrived with his landmark 1992 album, El Amor Después del Amor, which became the best-selling album in Argentine rock history. The record sold over 750,000 copies, catapulting him to international fame.

Early Life and Education

Born in Rosario, Argentina, Fito Páez experienced early tragedy when his mother, Margarita Ávalos, a concert pianist, passed away when he was eight months old. He was raised by his father, Rodolfo Páez, who instilled a love for music and gifted him his first electric piano.

Páez pursued music studies at the Rosario Polytechnic School and formed his first band, Staff, at the age of thirteen. He often skipped classical lessons due to myopia, gravitating instead towards contemporary influences like The Beatles and Argentine rock pioneers.

Notable Relationships

Fito Páez has had several high-profile relationships throughout his career, including a long-term partnership with singer Fabiana Cantilo from 1983 to 1990. He was married to actress Cecilia Roth from 1991 to 2003, with whom he adopted his son, Martín Páez.

Later, Páez had a relationship with actress Romina Ricci from 2002 to 2005, and they welcomed their daughter, Margarita Páez. He was also linked to journalist Julia Mengolini and actress Eugenia Kolodziej in subsequent years.

Career Highlights

Fito Páez achieved immense commercial and critical success with his 1992 album, El Amor Después del Amor, which remains the best-selling album in Argentine rock history. This seminal work spawned multiple hit singles and sold over 750,000 copies, solidifying his status.

Beyond his musical output, Páez has made notable forays into filmmaking, directing features such as Vidas Privadas and ¿De quién es el portaligas? He also contributed to the scripts and soundtracks for his cinematic projects.

To date, Páez has collected an impressive array of accolades, including 11 Latin Grammy Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album, recognizing his lasting impact on Latin music.

Signature Quote

“The only thing I want is not to become a living statue.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
After Bridgerton, Here Are 5 Nicola Coughlan Movies and TV Shows You Need to Watch
3 min read
May, 8, 2024
Fox Takes “Thursday Night Football” in Massive Five-Year Deal
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2018
50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would’ve Been Thrown Away
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Guy Asks If Other Dogs Poop In Weird Positions Like His Pooch Does, Receives 35 Pics That Answer His Question
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
24YO Ignores Grieving Mom After Dad’s Death, Attacks Her When She Refuses To Hand Over Inheritance
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Tim Allen is Coming Back for Season 2 of The Santa Clauses
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2022