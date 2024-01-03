‘The First Omen’ Trailer Unleashes the Antichrist in Rome

The Omen franchise first emerged in 1976 with the release of its inaugural film, capturing the attention and imagination of horror enthusiasts worldwide. From the acclaimed late filmmaker Richard Donner, The Omen shocked audiences with its chilling tale of a young boy named Damien, who is believed to be the Antichrist. The film’s gripping storyline, combined with exceptional performances from Gregory Peck and Lee Remick, solidified its status as a classic within the horror genre.
With its suspenseful sinister plot and iconic score by Jerry Goldsmith, The Omen quickly gained a dedicated following, establishing itself as a leading horror franchise. Since then, a series of sequels, a TV movie, and a 2006 reboot has kept the legacy alive. In 2024, The First Omen will serve as a prequel to the first movie. So, as the official trailer drops, let’s break it down and divulge everything we know so far about The First Omen.
Breaking Down the Trailer for The First Omen
Although the teaser trailer for The First Omen doesn’t divulge much in terms of finer plot details, it is clear that the movie will serve up an eerie and spine tingling tale. With a haunting track layered over masterfully, the chilling trailer showcases immersive cinematography and a brooding atmosphere. With much of the material playing in reverse, this echoes a sense of dread and nostalgia, potentially hinting at the film’s building crescendo to the events of the original 1976 classic. Furthermore, the presence of Damien is potentially spotted around 36 seconds into the trailer, as a nurse carries a newborn baby down a hallway. From here, the movie’s female lead is seen tackling a range of emotions. She coldy evaluates herself in the mirror, parties hard and dances, and seems to enter a frenzied state as she turns to the camera and smiles sinisterly.
However, the most disturbing shot is of her lying on a bed in a catatonic-like state as a bug crawls up her face and into her eye. No words are spoken until the very end of the trailer when Bill Nighy‘s distinctive voice mutters “You don’t have to be afraid. This child is his way.” Ending on a close up of what seems to be our leading lady, her bloodshot eyes scatter profusely. As she listens to the words of Nighy’s character, its evident she is in fact terrified at what seems to be the coming of evil incarnate.
What Is the Plot of The First Omen?
The original 1976 movie, The Omen, is an iconic horror film that follows the chilling tale of Robert and Katherine Thorn, a wealthy American couple. After their own child is stillborn, Robert is convinced by a priest to secretly adopt an orphaned baby boy without informing Katherine. As the child, Damien, grows older, mysterious and horrifying occurrences start to haunt the Thorn family. Robert’s suspicions rise as a series of gruesome deaths unfold around Damien, leading him to investigate the boy’s origins and true nature.
In the upcoming prequel, the story will take a new route and focus on a young American woman who is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church. However, she soon comes face to face with a sinister darkness that causes her to question her faith. As she digs deeper into the mystery, she uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that aims to summon the birth of evil incarnate, potentially tying the movie to the character of Damien from the original 1976 classic.
Who Stars in The First Omen?
Listed as top billing on IMDB is iconic British actor, Bill Nighy. Not much is known of his character as of yet, other than the fact he will be named Lawrence. As seen in The First Omen trailer, the character will be front and center for the cinematic story. Alongside Nighy will be fellow British actor, Ralph Ineson (The Witch, The Creator), who will portray Father Brennan. So, it’s safe to say he will take a seismic role in the film. However, at the forefront of the picture will be Game of Thrones actress, Nell Tiger Free, a fast emerging talent in Hollywood. Throughout the trailer, she proves to be a key figure in the movie, and without speaking a word, her presence is utterly commanding.
When Will The First Omen be Released?
In November 2023, the first official image for The First Omen was released. Alongside this image, the release date was also set. As such, the movie will land in theaters on April 5, 2024. As of yet, The First Omen is the only major movie to be hitting theaters that weekend. So, this could bode well for its box office numbers and possibly make a hefty return on its modest budget of $20 million.