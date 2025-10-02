“Poor Bieber”: Selena Gomez’s Wedding Photo Dumb Has Everyone Talking

Thirty-three-year-old multi-hyphenate, Selena Gomez, has let the public in on what went down at her September 27 star-studded Santa Barbara nuptial ceremony with a massive photo dump.
The images follow in the wake of reports of her futile attempts to control the flow of information surrounding the event and the consequent leaking of family politics stemming from who she chose to give her away at the ceremony.
The Instagram images suggest that despite the reported conflicting parties and hurt feelings, she put everything into her big day, including three Ralph Lauren dresses, while her new husband boasted a wrist full of bling.
Selena Gomez had a heart with her and Blanco’s initials embroidered into the lace of her Ralph Lauren dress
Images from the event depict the Wizards of Waverly Place alum adorned in white while she and Blanco pose behind their comparatively humble wedding cake.
In another photo, Gomez showed off a transparent lacy number, which, while it adhered to a wedding-esque theme, did not drown out the allure of Gomez’s figure.
It held meaning in yet another dimension: Among the 300 hand-shaped lace flowers, there was a heart with the actress and her music producer spouse’s initials.
Another photo showed the two snuggled up on a couch: Gomez in her designer wedding couture and Blanco in his deceptively straightforward-looking suit.
Levis made a full denim outfit for Benny Blanco
The 37-year-old’s stylist, Chloé Badawy, gave an interview to E! News explaining the numerous customized aspects of the man’s outfit.
Badaway claimed the producer was after the “classic” “grown man” look, and the stylist became personally invested in Blanco’s big day, saying she “really wanted him to be his best self.”
And so this “best self” appeared to be a watch comprising Baguette-cut diamonds, which in Badawy’s words were “Thin, dainty, beautiful.”
Custom-crafted boots from the American company Lucchese, which has been in operation for 142 years, were also part of Blanco’s wardrobe.
Making it even more unique was a little note from his wife, Selena, on the inside.
The music producer’s wedding band had their birthstones embedded on the inside
“Selena wrote a special note inside his boots,” Badaway gushed. “And I was like, ‘You’re going to have these boots forever. Your children will see these boots. Like, let’s do it!’”
To go with the footwear, Blanco’s rep collaborated with Levi’s for a “full denim” outfit that radiated “disco cowboy hot.”
Blanco’s Jacob & Co. wedding band was also custom-made, as it featured their wedding date and their birthstones on the inside.
But even with all the details and photos, Badaway says that there is still more to come.
Social media observed that the groom’s shoes looked old
Social media has since weighed in on the photos, and one of the first things they noticed was the Bridegroom’s footwear.
As part of his main outfit, he seemed to be wearing suede slip-ons with no socks visible, while the underside of his shoes appeared scuffed and worn.
As a nod to this, one user wrote: “Old shoes for the groom?” But Blanco’s jewelry appeared to redeem him.
“HIS jewelry is to die for,” wrote one netizen subscribing to this sentiment.
The conversation pivoted to the man’s popularity in comparison to his bride when another asked: “Can someone please tell me …who is this guy?”
The wedding was not without controversy. Gomez scorned her mother by choosing her biological grandfather to walk her down the aisle
The photo dump comes just days after an insider leaked information to the press about a family rift stemming from Gomez’s decision to choose her grandfather, David Cornett, to walk her down the aisle instead of her mother, Mandy Teefey.
Outlets were quick to observe that the 49-year-old, who had Gomez when she was 16, raised her as a single mother.
However, as Bored Panda reported previously, Selena, who had been living with her grandparents before moving in with Blanco, previously credited her grandparents for raising her.
The internet is impressed with Selena Gomez
