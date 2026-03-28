111 First Dates So Horrible They Should Count As Character‑Building Trauma

Two people meet, go on a few dates and fall in love. How we wish it were that simple. In reality, most of us encounter our fair share of frogs before we finally find the one.
While some first dates do lead to long-term relationships, or even friendships, many flop before the first course can arrive. Maybe he or she spends the whole evening talking about their ex, themselves, or nothing at all. Maybe they order for you without asking, or they’re rude to the waiter. Whatever it is, you say your goodbyes, and keep it moving.
Then there are first dates so bad that you consider deleting all the apps forever. Like the one where his wife rocked up, another where he brought his ex along, and another where she found her 18-year-old self sat across from a man wearing a toupee. We wish we were making these up but they’re true horror stories that have been shared in response to someone asking, “What happened on a first date that made you never talk to them again?“
Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best worst first date stories that might turn even the softest romantic into a hardened cynic. Close Tinder, sit back and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
#1
He had a toupee. I was 18.
Image source: Vincent, Unai82/Envato (not the actual photo)
#2
showed up to pick me up without asking for an address..
Image source: lauryn, Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo)
#3
He made me pay and then he kept the change
Image source: 🌙ordin, paulaphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)
#4
He asked me where HIS flowers were
Image source: angieeepants, nd3000/Envato (not the actual photo)
#5
Told me he liked the shape of my skull…
Image source: Cals, FabrikaPhoto/Envato (not the actual photo)
#6
His wife showed up.
Image source: yotylah32, DC_Studio/Envato (not the actual photo)
#7
He joked abt kidnapping me every 10 mins
Image source: Anouk.kln77, guyswhoshoot/Envato (not the actual photo)
#8
Had Sydney Sweeney as his lock screen
Image source: Kay, sydney_sweeney
#9
brought his ex bc he wanted to “compare the dates between me and her ” he sat her at a different table and went back n forth between us 😭😭 i left like ten mins later
Image source: Maddie
#10
He literally shushed me. Put a finger to my mouth and said shh I’m talking now LMAOO
Image source: Mia, Eyecan2/Envato (not the actual photo)
#11
Told me I had eyes like Madeleine McCann
Image source: Natasha Westwood, Netflix
#12
He said we were just going out for drinks. Then he casually ordered chicken with French fries—for himself. He kept asking me if I wanted some, and I kept saying no because I wasn’t hungry. After insisting multiple times, he finally convinced me to take ONE single French fry… so I did. And then he asked me to pay HALF of his meal… for that ONE French fry.
Image source: QueenEJ99, towfiqu_barbhuyia/Envato (not the actual photo)
#13
Genuinely hated when i broke eye contact, he’d clench his fist and make a grr noise or huff whenever i looked away. We were at dinner and this is the first time i met him.
Image source: Grace, partidomiguelangel/Envato (not the actual photo)
#14
showed me a capcut edit of himself
Image source: 🕸️, ShiftDrive/Envato (not the actual photo)
#15
They talked about their ex all the time, even I ended up missing the dude. It was emotional.
Image source: Ugly bloke, Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo)
#16
Tried to kiss me at the end (I pulled away as wasn’t feeling it) he laughed ominously and said “you’re kidding yourself if you think you have a choice”… bruh, ran tf away & never looked back
Image source: Rachandrach, guyswhoshoot/Envato (not the actual photo)
#17
He mentioned he was living with his ex during the date and kept asking about my living situation… No you’re not moving in. Next!
Image source: LA87, DragonImages/Envato (not the actual photo)
#18
He used the fork from the table to scratch his back… literally took the fork and put it inside his shirt to scratch his back. Then used it to eat when the food came.
Image source: b, macniak/Envato (not the actual photo)
#19
He was wearing these shoes
Image source: Raluca
#20
Told me he was still in love with his ex and I looked like her. I just had to cut my hair.I climbed out the bathroom window because he walked me to the bathroom because he was scared I was going ran out on him.I even faked having my period because he wanted to take my bag.
Image source: Castiel, YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)
#21
Told me that no one would hear me scream from his basement flat 🙃. I married a woman.
Image source: blue30097, Mix-Tape/Envato (not the actual photo)
#22
I told him I was in the process of finishing my masters and buying a house.. he said “you need to stop both of those. You’ll be living with me and neither are optional”. As he lived on a falling apart boat…
Image source: B Beas, halfpoint-Envato (not the actual photo)
#23
he licked my eye makeup off
Image source: 🌻Regina Phalange🌻, Mix-Tape/Envato (not the actual photo)
#24
Told me his mum still puts his socks on for him sometimes (he was 23)
Image source: Lauren Tuhill, guyswhoshoot/Envato (not the actual photo)
#25
He asked me why I still got check up for cancer i used to have and told me that if we went further into the relationship i wouldn’t be allowed to get my routine check ups anymore.
Image source: Chelsea, zamrznutitonovi/Envato (no the actual photo)
#26
he was counting my calories for me
Image source: saammy.wiilkinson, Mix-Tape/Envato (not the actual photo)
#27
He accidentally spiked his own drink with ghb
Image source: sollilja_g, CastOfThousands/Envato (not the actual photo)
#28
he did the splits after a strike while bowling
Image source: Aj, drazenphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)
#29
“ill take you out for dinner” ended up in a kebab shop
Image source: fem, Unai82/Envato (not the actual photo)
#30
We went to a restaurant and I knew the owner well. He claimed to own the restaurant…I called the owner in front of him to ask him if he sold it to the guy. He laughed and said no, he just does kitchen duty.
Image source: Cocho94, Mix-Tape/Envato (not the actual photo)
#31
I ate oxtails and she had a problem with that.
Image source: ☪️ 🕋
#32
Said his dad was on trial for attempting to end his step mom (with an axe) and everyone thinks he’s going to end up like his dad but he knows he’s not because when he got in a fight with his ex he could have reached for a knife but chose not to.
Image source: Jess
#33
Told me he had a female cadaver under his bed- he was completely serious.
Image source: sophie williamson
#34
“oh so you just babysit kids all day” – I’m a primary school teacher.
Image source: sertraline100mgs
#35
Told me he was tall , i said how tall? He said he was at least 5″10/5″11 he was 5″3 😳 im 5″9
Image source: Stel.K
#36
said he „forgot“ his wallet and would send me the money after (which he never did) and still had the audacity to ask me out on a second date I replied „do I have to pay for this one too“
Image source: anissavoir
#37
she stole my shoes cuz her ex wanted them for his collection
Image source: simplysamythings
#38
He ordered the same meal as me and then looked at me and said my mom usually orders for me…
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#39
He brought his mother.
Image source: Fiona Maria Miller
#40
He picked a Mexican restaurant and ordered chicken nuggets
Image source: Laura
#41
Kissed me all over my face but his breath stunk so my face smelt like tonsil stones and I had to drive home for an hour
Image source: jay
#42
During a dinner he said “my job is so intense my hands are ruined. I have no finger prints left….I could get away with pretty much any crime”
Image source: Becca 🫧
#43
He had a matress protector as a duvet.
Image source: Hannah
#44
when I went to pull out my chair he thought it was for him and went to sit down.
Image source: yourmomshouse
#45
Said he has another date with someone else next day and he will let me know.. he picked me and I picked someone else lol
Image source: RAM🖤NA
#46
He was so small that I thought he was a child walking towards me
Image source: ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
#47
Brought his parents along without even telling me. He was 26.
Image source: Meganx
#48
He said “I know, I stalked your moms Facebook”
Image source: Miranda
#49
Said jalen hurts is so hot with a smirk on her face
Image source: James
#50
Burped in my face in a restaurant
Image source: iris
#51
He spoke full volume in the movie theatre, it was embarrassing
Image source: Steph
#52
He was in FaceTime with his friend all the time while driving flexing he got girl next too him
Image source: REEM
#53
Said “I love you” within 30 minutes dinner date.
Image source: Joe
#54
Wore skinny jeans… like very tight skinny jeans
Image source: Pinkie
#55
Complained about my car..that he didn’t even get in. We met at the restaurant and he DOGGED me for driving a jeep grand Cherokee..ig cuz he was a mechanic but like she’s been good to me and I love it
Image source: its.kayyylaaa
#56
picked me up and made me pay for gas lol
Image source: yuuuki
#57
Opened my fridge and made comments on everything in there
Image source: Miki Obana
#58
He talked about putting hands on women when necessary. I gave him this look and He said “I’m joking “. I KNEW HE WASN’T
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#59
he said “no self respecting adult uses a backpack”. I was sat there with a backpack, a Shaun the sheep backpack 🥲 this was in 2018 and I’m now marrying someone who encourages my fluffy bag collecting
Image source: CLE
#60
He wanted me to feed him
Image source: 𝒜
#61
he kept asking why I didn’t want him to pick me up, then he mentioned how he can memorize my license plate and put a tracker on my car… he’s a cop
Image source: Stephaniecantarero
#62
he took me to all you can eat wings on a Monday night and proceeded to eat 36 wings
Image source: AP
#63
I ordered a mushroom Swiss burger (With extra mushrooms). When the food came, he SCOOPED all the mushrooms off and ate them and said “ I did that because I didn’t think you liked mushrooms” WHY would I order a mushroom burger than.. 🤐 I left
Image source: Tee
#64
He had long nails
Image source: helloworld22.2
#65
he went through my phone for a good 10 minutes
Image source: aichaa_025
#66
Genuinely said I love you then cried when I laughed at him
Image source: Cheeseburger
#67
He was standing like this
Image source: alexx
#68
Asked me to clip his toenails because his mommy did it. He had to go see his mom every single day. We got there and he asked how she slept and she said “aw baby you know I can’t sleep without you”.
Image source: P
#69
He kept leaving the table to go the bathroom every 15 minutes, turns out he was “skiing”.
Image source: venusingeminiphoto
#70
Kept asking random people with dogs if their dog was named josh
Image source: thelivay
#71
Took me to the zoo but he had one free ticket so said ‘you pay for yours as I’ve got a free ticket’
Image source: Nicola Haynes
#72
He ate oxtails with his fingers and kept smacking his lips
Image source: Dejavu
#73
he asked me if i was bulking
Image source: kait
#74
He whistled and clicked at a waitress for her attention, didn’t speak to her and just pointed. I left and gave her a twenty
Image source: prxttylittlefire
#75
he took me to meet his ex
Image source: alith
#76
Asked to look at their ex on my facebook
Image source: P O P S
#77
freestyle rapped to me.
Image source: izzy
#78
He ordered spicy food while I order the regular one turned to ask the server for a napkin and when I turned back I saw him eating already and TF he ate my order while I had to suffer after eating his. Took me three days to finally recover from stomachache and ghosted him.
Image source: Little_Phoenix
#79
“You can hobby around with your camera I will provide” I was a full time professional photographer and paying my bills with it.
Image source: Mini Maxi
#80
He took my phone from me and didn’t want to give it back because someone texted me and I decided to answered. This happened after 4hours together and I answered in 30 seconds and locked my phone. Never saw him again.
Image source: Ainhoita
#81
He brought up pictures of his ex and told me “you kind of look like her” he walked me to my car after I made an excuse to leave and tried to hug me bye. I literally stopped him to shake his hand and told him it was nice to meet him and thank you for everything but he would never see me again😂 saw him years later out and he asked me “didn’t we go on a date before?” I told him I didn’t know him and went on about my night.
Image source: Allie
#82
asked for my salary 5 minutes into the date
Image source: Rafa.
#83
He played the instrumental version of Kanye west and rapped the whole album to me not breaking eye contact
Image source: Phoenix Taylor
#84
sang love story by Taylor Swift in a full restaurant. very loudly. he didn’t know how to sing….
Image source: Lar
#85
he let me know beforehand that he wont be paying for my food, after we had just ordered, so i got my food takeout and left
Image source: ResinlessBehavior
#86
He talked for 45 minutes straight… I fell asleep mid convo😭 woke up and he said “so tomorrow?”
Image source: Jewels
#87
He said deodorant was an advertising scam
Image source: Claire och Noel
#88
She had an AI picture of what our babies would look like
Image source: Pat
#89
He referred to himself in third person
Image source: Josephine Coyne
#90
we went to an arcade and he wouldn’t let me play any games…he played on his own
Image source: Soph
#91
He said out of all the women he is talking to at the moment I’m his favorite right now.
Image source: Yaz
#92
he talked about me meeting his parents the next day and started discussing kids names for when we would start trying next year…i’d met this man ONCE
Image source: izzie <3
#93
he farted at the table…on out first date
Image source: Leigh
#94
i went on a first date with a guy and he took me to where i worked to eat so he could use my employee discount
Image source: Emmy
#95
His ex showed up because they were sharing locations still
Image source: TEYNESE ✨TRAVEL
#96
He asked if I could invest in his business idea
Image source: Sara Cárdenas
#97
We went to a steakhouse and he asked me to cut his steak in bite size pieces for him.
Image source: Ally
#98
He took me to a steakhouse. Mind you I’m vegetarian and had told him
Image source: Ab
#99
We ordered food at a restaurant and he ordered A LOT of expensive foods and several drinks. Afterwards he told me that “I don’t have enough money with me, so you’re gonna need to pay…”
Image source: lara-kammerer
#100
we went to get ice cream , he said he didn’t want one, then pretended to be talking on the phone when it was time to pay , then he ate my ice cream
Image source: emma
#101
Told me he needed to run into the shops to pick something up. Turns out I waited in the car while he had his teeth whitened
Image source: leeleesob
#102
When i ordered a hot chocolate and the barista asked if i wanted whipped cream and he said “no we are saving that for later”.
Image source: Jen
#103
He said “next time on you?”
Image source: Overstimulated Mimi
#104
Told me it was his and his ex’s favorite restaurant and she was our server
Image source: Carrie Spencer
#105
Said he was going to take me out for dinner. We went to McDonalds and I was only allowed to pick something from the €1 board.
Image source: yaraclement
#106
“Wow you look like a younger version of my mom in person, that’s perfect.” Left before the hostess even asked us “how many”
Image source: Nugget
#107
he asked me to get coffee and we went and got gas station coffee… and he made me pay for my $1.25 coffee….
Image source: paisleeeyyyyy
#108
He said : « can u please stop talking it’s my turn now »
Image source: Itsmegs
#109
Took me to a concert and as we were waiting in the line to be let in a group of 3 girls walked by, he turned to me and goes “if I wasn’t with you right now, non of these girls would be safe in here.”
Image source: nessaa_2824
#110
He told me he doesn’t like toothpaste,perfumes,soaps etch and only washes himself with water .
Image source: Georgia
#111
First date lasted a weekend, at the end of it he told me he loved me and I needed to delete all my dating apps and asked to go through my phone before I left his apartment so he knew I was “faithful”
Image source: 𝑲𝒆𝒏z
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