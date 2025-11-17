Hey Pandas, Tell Me When You Found Out About The Pregnancy Even Before Taking Any Tests (Closed)

by

That strange symptom, a different craving for foods, changes in the body – you call the shots.

#1

My ex noticed that my had was drawn to her belly.

Whether we were chilling out at home, or out and about, my hand would subconsciously find it’s way to resting on her belly. At night, when sleeping, my hand never left it’s new resting place.

A few weeks later, when she told me she wanted to eat something hot with something cold (I think it was something like Ice cream with hot cherry sauce and custard), I knew. We did a test the next day and confirmed it.

#2

Sore boobs.

#3

I was just feeling exhausted and grumpy. My period isn’t particularly regular, so the fact that it hadn’t hit that month yet didn’t register with me. But my husband noticed all those things seemed just a little more than usual. He mentioned that I hadn’t been acting like myself and suggested I take the test. I didn’t even have to wait the 2 minutes; the instant the stick got wet, it was positive.

#4

Felt ill with all my pregnancies. Light headed, tired like I was coming down with a cold, and a taste like I’d licked an old key

#5

I just sat on the couch, and got a warm feeling. Comforting not feverish. And thought “could it finally be”? I waited a few days, took a test and the colors were faint but there. Quietly went to an OB/GYN and well. I drove home with the biggest grin.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 People Are Sharing True Stories About Themselves That Sound Completely Made Up
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
24 Times People Were So Lazy To Decorate For Christmas, They Came Up With The Most Genius Ideas
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Which Riverdale Cast Members Will Have the Most Success Post Series?
3 min read
May, 7, 2018
Uriah Hall TUF
The Ultimate Fighter 17.6 ‘Path to Greatness’ Review
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2013
Scientists Test The Efficacy Of 14 Masks, Find One Actually Increases The Risk Of Getting Infected
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Can You Find My Cat Pedro In This Pic?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.