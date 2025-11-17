Hey Pandas, Tell Me When You Found Out About The Pregnancy Even Before Taking Any Tests (Closed)

That strange symptom, a different craving for foods, changes in the body – you call the shots.
#1
My ex noticed that my had was drawn to her belly.
Whether we were chilling out at home, or out and about, my hand would subconsciously find it’s way to resting on her belly. At night, when sleeping, my hand never left it’s new resting place.
A few weeks later, when she told me she wanted to eat something hot with something cold (I think it was something like Ice cream with hot cherry sauce and custard), I knew. We did a test the next day and confirmed it.
#2
Sore boobs.
#3
I was just feeling exhausted and grumpy. My period isn’t particularly regular, so the fact that it hadn’t hit that month yet didn’t register with me. But my husband noticed all those things seemed just a little more than usual. He mentioned that I hadn’t been acting like myself and suggested I take the test. I didn’t even have to wait the 2 minutes; the instant the stick got wet, it was positive.
#4
Felt ill with all my pregnancies. Light headed, tired like I was coming down with a cold, and a taste like I’d licked an old key
#5
I just sat on the couch, and got a warm feeling. Comforting not feverish. And thought “could it finally be”? I waited a few days, took a test and the colors were faint but there. Quietly went to an OB/GYN and well. I drove home with the biggest grin.
