30 Times People Went On First Dates And Noped Right Out Of Seeing That Person Again After These Red Flags Started Flying

If you’ve ever been on a date, you know how stressful and straight-up scary they can be. Besides the first-date anxiety, which can make you sweat and act crazy, we’re all afraid that something we might say or do will scare off our potential soul mate.
Of course, as we know by now, this is pretty much unavoidable. No matter how hard we try to be on our best behavior, saving our biggest pet peeves for that third date, you can’t know if some of your quirks won’t be a total deal-breaker. Pondering the same question, u/h8raide88 decided to pose it to the Ask Reddit community, amassing more than 20,000 responses. From people obsessed with their date’s credit scores to gents who are convinced mansplaining is a surefire way to woo ladies, this one sure is a doozy.
#1
Racism.
Image source: Nightling88
#2
O 🦌
How about when I was invited out with a guy I met online to a nearby sushi place. Wed texted and chatted for about a week til I finally felt comfortable meeting him.
Date picked me up. The conversation on the drive there was great. Seemed like we were connecting.
However, while at the restaurant, he proceeded to order about $100 worth of sushi, while I ordered maybe a roll and some appetizers. My total would have been about $30, at most. I tried to engage him, but quickly realized the conversation was lacking, because he was… uh. busy.
He proceeded to text on his phone the entire time at dinner, ignored me and took pics of his food, posted that the place we were at was amazing. He. Ate. Everything. In. Front. Of. Him. Ok. Gotcha.
At this point, I knew what was going on.
And… when the bill came, he was still on his phone, posting, texting, laughing at the response to his posts. He ignored the waiter, plus the bill. The waiter politely left it on the table. I looked at my date, then the waiter. Date never looked up from his phone.
I then quietly, and politely asked the waiter to split our bill (since date was so consumed with his phone, he didn’t notice). Waiter retrieved the bill, adjusted it, then came back. With separate bills this time.
The look on my ‘date’s face when he was handed a $100 bill for his food was priceless. I paid mine with my card, plus a hefty tip. Date asked me ‘uh, oh c**p, I forgot my wallet! Can you spot me?’
I just pretended I was on my phone and left him there, and walked out the door.
I’d already ordered an uber at this point (since he drove us there).
(And yes, don’t worry, the waiter got a massive tip, about the amount of my bill – it wasn’t his fault that the date was an a**hat).
Image source: justanaccount80
#3
Anyone who doesn’t understand why a first meeting in public is best for women
Image source: PenTease, Keira Burton
#4
Trump supporter.
Seriously. It means their moral compass is so diametrically opposed to mine. their is 0% chance we would work out.
Image source: g_pelly
#5
They only want to talk about themselves.
I once had a 2-hour blind date. By the end, I knew everything about this girl. I knew all of her cats by name, *and what their favorite movies were.*
She asked me literally nothing, and just kept jumping from topic to topic.
At the end of the date, she wanted to trade numbers, and I couldn’t help but ask “What’s my name?” and she didn’t know. So I just paid for my meal and left.
Image source: Luckboy28, cottonbro studio
#6
Complimenting me by trashing my entire gender. “You really know your s**t, I’ve never met a female who knew so much about politics”. Yeah Bud, you sure have you just didn’t listen.
Image source: ADorkyRedhead
#7
The amount of guys who think negging is a good flirting technique is ridiculous. Contrary to what you read on WikiHow, insulting a girl doesn’t make her want to impress you, it just makes her realize you’re a d**k.
Image source: emiserable
#8
On their phone the whole time. If you can’t disconnect for an hour or so to engage with me then it’s not going to work.
Image source: WolfsLairAbyss, cottonbro studio
#9
Flat earther believer, anti vaxxer, rude to staff, tries too hard to look quirky or talks like an anime character.
Also waterboarding conversationalist. Like you have to torture them to hold a conversation.
Image source: Call9wanwan
#10
When she puts her smoke out in her baked potato.
Image source: cjheaney, lil artsy
#11
Heavy breathing, open mouth chewer or close minded
Image source: MailroomMorty, Samson Katt
#12
Constantly talking about their exes
Image source: eternalrefuge86, cottonbro studio
#13
They end up being 3 badgers in a trench coat.
Image source: Scoob1978, Arina Krasnikova
#14
If they are hard to talk to. Might not make them a bad person, but obviously there is no chemistry if all I get are one word answers where they also don’t reciprocate questions.
“So you’re a teacher right?”
‘Yep’
……
“Well that’s cool what grade?”
‘2nd’
…..
“Aw what a great age! That’s like the perfect time cause kids still kind of like school!”
‘uh huh’
….check please!
Image source: Well_thatwas_random, Lisa Fotios
#15
If she has kids or wants to have them, I’m out. I want nothing to do with parenthood.
Image source: thequietone710, Elina Fairytale
#16
Being a know it all. I had lunch with someone who called the table salt “sodium chloride” and used the bread as a way to tell me everything he knew about complex carbohydrates (some of which wasn’t even correct) and their connections to evolutionary theory. Just felt like he was compensating for something
Image source: useless_grape, Alex Green
#17
For me. During at least some point during a first date I think hobbies or passions are brought up.
I really dont care what hobbies you have. You could be into the dumbest s**t ever. As long as you are into something. Anything.
My red flag is when she says she goes to bars and clubs. And thinks thats a hobby.
I nope the f**k out.
Image source: CaliBuddz
#18
Children. I wish all the best to all the single parents in the world but I am not signing up to be a step-parent.
Image source: avlas
#19
If they call me “exotic.” If they make repeated remarks on how *BeAuTiFuL* my skin tone is. Even worse when they point out that they’ve never “been with” anybody of my ethnic heritage.
Or, when they’ve *only* dated women of ethnicities with a similar appearance to mine. Feels a bit fetishizing.
Image source: leiladobadoba, Alex Green
#20
Lying. Even, if not especially, about small things.
Image source: anon, Karolina Grabowska
#21
If all they talk about is how bad all their exes are.
If all your exes are psycho, the chances are the problem is you.
Image source: 02K30C1
#22
you know how people joke that buying a dog is just buying a tragedy in 10 years?
that’s basically how i feel about dating a smoker long-term
Image source: Patrik_Fucking_Elias
#23
That she doesnt accepts my racoon pet named Stuart
Image source: DegoEatingPancakes, LK MJ
#24
They talk over me and spend the conversation giving me unsolicited advice about how to live my life
Edit: I feel like I need to specify that I was thinking of one specific first date that did not become a second date When I answered this, lol. The guy didn’t like that I had dyed my hair blond at the bottom and Spent a lot of the date telling me about the dangers of bleaching your hair and how I should learn to make better choices. I just wanted to have a good dinner man.
Image source: SuddenTerrible_Haiku, cottonbro studio
#25
Hygiene, in general
Edit: yes, you guys.. “lack of hygiene”
Image source: Markebrown93, Karolina Grabowska
#26
Why has no one mentioned “they litter”?
Image source: MrG
#27
I don’t hate people who smoke particularly but my parents smoked so much that I promised myself to never date someone who smoked.
Image source: GustavoAlex7789, Pablo Cortés Alegría
#28
If a person tells you they are IN LOVE WITH YOU after one day together.
They might try to move into your house, then try to attack you when you ask them to leave!
But that’s a story for another time…
Image source: leiladobadoba, cottonbro studio
#29
If they order shots.
I always do brunch as a first date because it places zero expectation on what happens after. So, if you order f*****g shots at 11:30am on a Saturday, we probably aren’t going to work out.
Image source: anon
#30
I know a girl who asks every guy she goes on a date with what his credit score is. She wants to make sure they’re financially stable. Also she’s 23 and doesn’t know how to pump gas.
Image source: throwmeawaypop, Pixabay
Follow Us