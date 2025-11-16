Man Gets Ex-Boss Fired For Skipping Important Meeting After Tricking Him Into Attending A Fake Job Interview In Europe

Being unfairly fired causes a lot of emotions and even though the fear for the future is quite strong, the anger is probably even more overwhelming. We may imagine how we could take revenge on the boss that did us wrong, but in the end, most of us wouldn’t go through with it.
There are people who really have no chill and will create an elaborate plan to make the person who fired them or got them fired suffer. Reddit user CallMeSwellington should already be familiar to Bored Panda readers as we featured his wife’s pro revenge story here. This time, the man comes with his own story, as intricate as the first one, and it involves his making his boss spend thousands of dollars for nothing.
Man was furious to find that his boss was to blame for him needing to leave the company and a revenge plan formed in his mind
The story takes place in the mid-’90s right before the internet became accessible to everyone and at that time, the main means of communication in the business world were fax machines, Fed-ex, dial-up computing and voice mail.
The OP worked as a regional sales manager in the 11 Western states. What he would do was get assigned to struggling markets and make them sell enough to reach a certain number by figuring out what worked best at that specific location.
The OP had something called MDF which meant he could use the company’s money for almost anything he wanted
He never fully used up that money, so he shared a bit with his boss
A fun perk of the job was Market Development Funds (MDF). According to Brand Muscle, “Market development funds are funds provided by companies that sell through intermediaries—such as agents, dealers, and distributors—to use for sales and marketing programs.”
The money can be spent “to plan client-facing educational events, such as popular lunch-and-learn events, and buy booths at tradeshows and conferences. Events require admission fees, airline tickets, and other travel expenses. Even virtual events take time to plan, and time is money. MDF funds cover those expenses, before partners’ programs begin.”
One time the boss used his employee’s MDF for a demo company, which was unusual, but not suspicious enough to raise concern
In OP’s company, MDF had an additional meaning of “Making Days Fun” because they would use the money for luxurious dinners, trips to sports events or “market research trips.” The most important thing was to have the receipts and it wasn’t considered stealing.
The size of the MDF depended on the total annual gross sales of an individual as it made 2 percent of that. They didn’t accumulate as well, but the OP wouldn’t use them up completely, so as he was a team player, he allowed his boss, called Sasquatch in the story, to use some of it.
Some months passed by after the discovery of the suspicious expense and the OP was asked to find another job in the company or leave
He decided to leave but later found out that the region he was managing was tanking so he didn’t understand why was he replaced by a worse employee
Sasquatch did use it, but for an odd purpose. He assigned a demo company to the MDF, but usually, they would be taken care of by marketing or other funds. But the OP didn’t think much of it, assumingly because he trusted his boss.
A few months after this peculiar event, the sales manager was being transferred to a market he didn’t have experience with and that would need relocating. The OP could have done it, because the company had great relocating benefits, but his wife was pregnant and they were in the middle of fixing up a house they bought.
Turns out, he was an old associate of his boss and the demo company was actually registered by the new guy
The OP was in disbelief and furious. The anger was so strong that he needed to take revenge and it had to be good
In the end, the sales manager didn’t want to work for the company in a different job position, so he left. You may be wondering why the OP was fired if he would make the region he was working on reach the sales goals.
The OP didn’t think of it until one of his ex-coworkers told him that the region was doing really poorly after a new guy came in. Why would a company hire a person who didn’t know how to handle the job instead of keeping a trusted employee?
The first step was to make the boss accept a job opportunity
The OP knew he liked golf and watches, so he came up with a description which completely matched these interests
Turns out that the new guy was Sasquatch’s work associate from a past job and that demo company that was assigned to OP’s MDF was actually owned by the new guy’s girlfriend.
The OP realized that he had been pushed out of the company so that Sasquatch could make room for his buddy and he was livid. It was a good job and making him leave was so unfair because he actually was really good.
That’s why he made it his mission in life to take revenge. It didn’t have to be sudden and it needed to be well thought out, something more serious than a former employee’s official complaint.
He asked his recruiter friend to help him to make everything seem real
After various stages of recruitment, the interview part came and it had to take place in Switzerland
The idea was to make an offer that Sasquatch couldn’t resist and play with him a little bit. And he couldn’t resist luxury watches and golf. So the OP reached out to his friend to ask him to pretend he was headhunting for a company which was looking for an ambassador position in the US for a Swiss client.
The position required good knowledge of expensive watches, interest in golf and skills in interacting with high-profile people. The job offered “a 6-figure salary with a huge travel budget, car and entertainment allowances, free or low-cost access to the best watches in the world and a budget to set up a small team of minions.”
The boss was paying for the flight and accommodation himself because he was told he’d be reimbursed and was waiting for the appointment
The OP rescheduled it because he wanted the boss to miss an important meeting and actually convinced him to lie that he was sick and that was why he didn’t show up
That’s what the OP imagined would be a perfect job opportunity for Sasquatch, and he was completely right, because his boss took the bait and the former employee could continue with his plan.
The OP and his headhunter friend prolonged the process to look serious and it all had to be finalized with an in-person interview in Switzerland. The ex-employee set an appointment on a day that the boss was supposed to be in a very important meeting.
On top of that, he called the president of his division as if he wanted to know about his future employee, revealing the reason why the boss wasn’t at the meeting
The result of the revenge – the boss was fired and the OP feels good knowing how much stress he caused to his boss
It needed to be rescheduled to an earlier date because the boss wasn’t willing to miss it. However, the OP wanted the boss to miss that meeting and when the day of the interview came, he just informed him they would move the meeting to another day because of unexpected circumstances.
The boss was panicking at this point because those meetings were really important and he had to call in sick. On top of all that, the boss was using his own money for luxurious hotels and flying in business as he was promised he’d be reimbursed.
It was genius how he used his boss’ interests and made him believe in the scam without even having a lot of resources
If you thought that was it, you are wrong, because there is even more to the story. The OP called his boss’ boss, the President of the division, to do a ‘background check,’ in this way revealing that he was leaving. The President connected the dots and realized his employee wasn’t sick and actually was in Europe interviewing for another job.
At this point, the boss couldn’t contact the fake headhunting company and the OP learnt what was the aftermath of his plan from old coworkers he still stayed in contact with. Turns out, the boss was fired.
The boss went on an unintentional trip to Switzerland, had to lie about his whereabouts and the person who exposed the lie was nowhere to be found
In the end, although it was very tempting, the OP didn’t confess about what he had done, but he finds pleasure in it anyway
The ex-worker never revealed that he tricked his boss and made him get fired because it could have gotten himself in trouble. But he sleeps better at night after having used his boss’ interests to bait him and make him suffer as he wasn’t an honest person.
People in the comments liked how intricate that plan was and that it wasn’t just petty behavior, but actually something that affected someone’s life. Even though it had a really negative and life-changing effect, many people believed that person deserved it. Did you like the story? Which part was the best about this revenge? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
